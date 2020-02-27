Bates Smart's 25 King becomes Queensland’s first WELL Platinum building

Designed by Bates Smart, 25 King, a modern, sustainable workplace in Brisbane made from engineered timber has achieved Queensland’s first WELLCore and Shell Certification at the Platinum level.

Australia’s tallest engineered timber office building was awarded the prestigious honour through IWBI’s WELL Building Standard (WELL) – the premier building standard that focusses on enhancing people’s health and wellness. 25 King achieved the certification based on seven categories of building performance – Air, Water, Light, Nourishment, Fitness, Comfort and Mind.

Developed by Lendlease for Impact Investment Group, the commercial timber tower features open and flexible office spaces across its 10 floors, complemented by exposed timber structures to create a contemporary environment. The WELL Platinum title complements 25 King’s 6-star Green Star and As Built ratings, establishing the building’s world leadership in sustainable design.

The engineered timber structure combines sustainable building materials and state-of-the-art technology to deliver a true workplace of the future – one that ensures and enhances the health and wellbeing of its occupants.

The low carbon timber structure is designed to achieve a 74 percent saving of embodied carbon, as well as reduce energy use by 46 per cent and potable water consumption by 29 percent.

Matthew Mears, Lendlease managing director – development says, “This achievement is significant. The performance of an office building can deliver direct economic benefits to investors, tenants and the community, which is why we’re dedicated to developing next generation workplaces where healthy outcomes create long-term value for everyone.”

Darren Brusnahan, head of real estate funds management, Impact Investment Group, says, “As the owner of 25 King, we’re thrilled our innovative workplace promotes health and wellbeing through its unique design, is setting new environmentally sustainable benchmarks and has the ratings to prove it.”

Rick Fedrizzi, International WELL Building Institute chairman and CEO, says, “We congratulate 25 King for achieving WELL Certification at the highest level – Platinum – and for serving as Queensland’s first WELL Certified project.

“This extraordinary building exemplifies how leadership and innovative design can unite to deliver an iconic workplace that puts people first. It’s early adopters like Aurecon and Lendlease who pave the way for the entire movement to advance human health and wellbeing everywhere.”