215 projects in the running for Australian Interior Design Awards 2023

A record-breaking 215 projects created by Australia’s most talented design minds find their place in the shortlist announced for the 2023 edition of the Australian Interior Design Awards.

The Australian Interior Design Awards are regarded as the country’s pre-eminent industry-based awards program, acknowledging and celebrating interior design works across residential, commercial and public sectors. Now in its 20th year, the awards program is delivered by the Design Institute of Australia (DIA) and Architecture Media’s Artichoke magazine.

Entries for the 2023 Australian Interior Design Awards included innovative, beautiful and inspired projects that have responded to the challenges of recent years by reimagining the boundaries of design and creativity.

The full list of awarded and commended projects will be presented during the Gala Presentation Dinner, to be held at the Plaza Ballroom in Melbourne on Friday 2 June 2023.

Australian Interior Design Awards 2023 shortlist

Residential Design

Alexandra Kidd Interior Design for Woollahra House, New South Wales

Amelda Wilde Interior Design for Foamy, Victoria

Arent and Pyke for Salsa Verde, New South Wales

Breathe for Nightingale Skye House, Victoria

Carole Whiting Studio for Old Oaks, New South Wales

Carter Williamson for Rosso Verde, New South Wales

CG Design Studio for Paddington Residence, Queensland

Decus for Monsieur G, New South Wales

Decus for Ultramarine, New South Wales

Downie North for House for Bees, New South Wales

Edition Office for Mary Street House, Victoria

Edition Office for Mossy Point House, New South Wales

Edwina Glenn for Hotel House, New South Wales

Finnis Architecture and Interior Design for Ten Asling, Victoria

Fiona Lynch Office for Melbourne Penthouse, Victoria

Hare and Klein for Taylors Bay Residence, New South Wales

Inarc for Gathering House, Victoria

J.AR Office for Oxlade, Queensland

Kate Nixon for Sugarloaf, New South Wales

Kennedy Nolan for Nightingale Leftfield, Victoria

Kennedy Nolan for Somers House, Victoria

Lintel Studio for Architecture for House Bean, New South Wales

Lintel Studio for Architecture for Studio Elroy, New South Wales

Lot 1 Design for Pokolbin House, New South Wales

Madeleine Blanchfield Architects for Nine-Square Bondi, New South Wales

Madeleine Blanchfield Architects for Paperbark Bondi, New South Wales

Melbourne Design Studios (MDS) for The Hütt 01 Passivhaus, Victoria

Michiru Higginbotham for Hargrave Cottage, New South Wales

Neeson Murcutt Neille for Armadale House, Victoria

Neil Architecture for Weeroona, Victoria

Neil Cownie Architect for 123 House, Western Australia

Nuud Studio for Monty Sibbel, Victoria

Office Mi—Ji for AB House, Victoria

Pandolfini Architects and Lisa Buxton Interiors for Glen Iris House, Victoria

Placement Studio for Parkville House, Victoria

Rama Architects for M House, New South Wales

Richards Stanisich for Armidale House, New South Wales

Richards Stanisich for Wunulla Road, New South Wales

Sabi for Sabi, Tasmania

Sam Crawford Architects for Darlinghurst Terrace, New South Wales

SJB for 19 Waterloo Street, New South Wales

SJS Interior Design for North Bondi Residence, New South Wales

Splinter Society Architecture for Hawthorn Gable House, Victoria

Stafford Architecture for Black Vespa Home, New South Wales

Studio Arkive for Crown St Terrace, New South Wales

Studio Doherty for Gloss House, Victoria

Studio Edwards for Microloft Apartment, Victoria

Studio Prineas for Doria, New South Wales

Studio Prineas for Fisherman's House, New South Wales

Susi Leeton Architects for River House, Victoria

The Stella Collective for Martha Beach House, Victoria

The Unlisted Collective for Mosman House I, New South Wales

Tom Mark Henry for Bronte Beach House, New South Wales

Tribe Studio Architects for Bronte House, New South Wales

Wellard Architects for Northside House, Victoria

Wellard Architects for Somers Beach House, Victoria

Williams Burton Leopardi for Mount Mac, South Australia

Winter Architecture for Bermagui Beach House, New South Wales

Wowowa Architecture for Hermon, Victoria

YSG Studio for Home and Away, New South Wales

Residential Decoration

Alexandra Kidd Interior Design for Woollahra House, New South Wales

Arent and Pyke for Salsa Verde, New South Wales

Arent and Pyke for 1885 House, New South Wales

CG Design Studio for Highgate Hill Residence, Queensland

Chelsea Hing for Art House, Victoria

Decus for Monsieur G, New South Wales

Esoteriko for Take Two, New South Wales

Fiona Lynch Office for Melbourne Penthouse, Victoria

Furnishd Studio for Albert Park Residence, Victoria

Hugh-Jones Mackintosh for Bay Blue, USA

Hugh-Jones Mackintosh for Playa House, New South Wales

JC HQ for Piccolo Palazzo, Victoria

Kate Nixon for Sugarloaf, New South Wales

Madeleine Blanchfield Architects for Nine-Square Bondi, New South Wales

Sabi for Sabi, Tasmania

Shareen Joel Design for K Residence, Victoria

Simone Haag for Fenwick House, Victoria

Simone Haag for The Whiskey Room, Victoria

Simone Haag for Weeroona, Victoria

Studio Gorman for Harbour House, New South Wales

Swee Design for Forest Glade Residence, Victoria

YSG Studio for Home and Away, New South Wales

YSG Studio for La Palma, New South Wales

Hospitality Design

Alkot Studio for Pilloni, Queensland

Amelda Wilde Interior Design for Foamy, Victoria

Architects EAT for Yūgen, Victoria

Atoma Design for Gildas, New South Wales

Bergman and Co for Dame, Victoria

Bergman and Co for Sakura, Victoria

Biasol Studio for Akmē, Victoria

Biasol Studio for Insight Body and Mind, Victoria

Breathe for Four Pillars Gin Distillery 2.0, Victoria

Chris Connell Design for Stringers Sorrento, Victoria

Cox Architecture for Bondi Pavilion Glory Days, New South Wales

Cox Architecture for The Charles Grand Brasserie and Bar, New South Wales

Craig Tan Architects for Canteen, Australian Capital Territory

Dion Hall for BKK, Victoria

Dion Hall for Her Bar, Victoria

Dion Hall for Music Room, Victoria

Ewert Leaf for Figlia, Victoria

Ewert Leaf for Moonhouse, Victoria

Fiona Lynch Office for Kiln, Ace Hotel Sydney, New South Wales

Flack Studio for Ace Hotel Sydney, New South Wales

Genesin Studio for Dolly, South Australia

Genesin Studio for HNLY, South Australia

Genesin Studio for Super Egg, South Australia

Hayball for Alba Thermal Springs and Spa, Victoria

Hecker Guthrie and Architectus for Hyatt Centric, Victoria

Hogg and Lamb for Butler Wine Bar, Queensland

Lahaus for Upland Farm, Western Australia

Luchetti Krelle for Mount Pleasant Wines, New South Wales

Luchetti Krelle for Rafi, New South Wales

Luchetti Krelle for Redbird, New South Wales

Luchetti Krelle for Woolly Bay Hotel, New South Wales

Lucy Clemenger Architects for Delatite Cellar Door, Victoria

Made For for Club AMPM Pilates, Victoria

Melissa Collison Design for Grand Majestic Sichuan, Hong Kong

Nickolas Gurtler Office for Youth Lab 3.0, Western Australia

Prevalent for Âpé Yakitori Bar, New South Wales

Prevalent for Modus Operandi Brewery, New South Wales

Rezen Studio for La Lune, Western Australia

Sabi for Sabi, Tasmania

Schin Architects with Atelier W for Lu Style (Beijing CBD), China

Studio Co and Co for Rocco's Bologna Discoteca, Victoria

Studio Esteta for Convoy, Victoria

Studio Plenty for Light Years, Byron Bay, New South Wales

Tamsin Johnson for Her Rooftop, Victoria

Verhaal for Somewhere, Saudi Arabia

Woods Bagot for InterContinental Hotel Sydney, New South Wales

Retail Design

Akin Atelier for Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney Modern Building, Gallery Shop, New South Wales

Akin Atelier for Sarah and Sebastian, Victoria

Alexander Lotersztain Studio for Brisbane Powerhouse, Queensland

Architects EAT for Kōri Ice Cream, Victoria

Brahman Perera for Henne, Victoria

Cassandra Walker Design for Zenn Design, Victoria

Clare Cousins Architects for Aesop Collins Street, Victoria

Clare Cousins Architects for Maap Lab, Victoria

Curious By Design for GLDNN, Victoria

Design By Golden for Mobillia Melbourne, Victoria

Ewert Leaf for Lune Croissanterie Armadale, Victoria

Foolscap Studio for Melanie Katsalidis, Victoria

Genesin Studio for Super Egg, South Australia

J.AR Office for The Disco, Queensland

James McNab for Nature Baby Newmarket, New Zealand

K. Holland Architectural Interiors for LeTao, Victoria

Kitayama K Architects for Kudo, Victoria

Léo Terrando for Kyha Studios Melbourne, Victoria

Modl Office for Lovabowl, Victoria

Nickolas Gurtler Office for Brent Wilson, New South Wales

Pattern Studio for Deiji Flagship, Byron Bay, New South Wales

Pattern Studio for Nagnata Flagship, New South Wales

Platform by Design Office for Aquila, Highpoint, Victoria

Platform by Design Office for Mud Australia, Byron Bay, New South Wales

Studio Doherty for Mimco Flagship, Victoria

Travis Walton Architecture for Pure Interiors, Victoria

Trower Falvo Architects with Alessio Fini for Postal Hall, Western Australia

Vie Studio for Choulee Teahouse, Victoria

Hassell for Westlab Experience Centre, Victoria

Installation Design

Aileen Sage Architects with AX Interactive and the Powerhouse Museum for Clay Dynasty, New

South Wales

Design Office for Otter Display Gallery, Victoria

Fiona Lynch Office for Work Shop x Future Archive, Victoria

Gloss Creative for NGV Gala 2022, Victoria

National Gallery of Victoria for Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse, Victoria

Sertori Lau for Circular Temporalities, Victoria

Studio Edwards for Today Pavilion for Purpose Conference, New South Wales

Trower Falvo Architects with Alessio Fini for Postal Hall, Western Australia

Youssofzay and Hart for Ömie Barkcloth: Pathways of Nioge, New South Wales

Youssofzay and Hart for Vivienne Binns: On and Through the Surface, New South Wales

Public Design

Design Inc Melbourne for Victorian Academy of Teaching and Leadership East Melbourne, Victoria

Fieldwork and Brand Architects for Centre for Higher Education Studies, Victoria

Harrison Interiors for St Mary's Health Services, Victoria

Kosloff Architecture for Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre, Victoria

Mcbride Charles Ryan in association with Kerstin Thompson Architects for Clyde and Greenvale

Secondary Colleges, Victoria

SANAA (Design Architect) and Architectus (Executive Architect) for Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney

Modern Building, New South Wales

Sibling Architecture for Darebin Intercultural Centre, Victoria

Smart Design Studio for Science Gallery Melbourne, Victoria

Spowers for Sovereign Hill Museum Association (Australian Centre for Gold Rush Collection and

Centre for Rare Arts and Forgotten Trades), Victoria

Workplace Design

ARM Architecture for The Workplace Kane Built, Victoria

Axiom Workplaces for Wingate, Victoria

Bates Smart for Corrs Chambers Westgarth, New South Wales

Bates Smart for Private Finance, New South Wales

BVN for 181 William Lobby, New South Wales

BVN for Darlinghurst Workplace, New South Wales

Carr for Minter Ellison, South Australia

Cottee Parker Architects and Comuniti for Sunshine Coast City Hall, Queensland

Cox Architecture for 70 George Street, Cox Sydney Studio, New South Wales

Cox Architecture for IAG Workplace Brisbane, Queensland

Craig Tan Architects for South Wharf Tower Business Lounge, Victoria

Davenport Campbell for CBA Adelaide, South Australia

Design Office for The Commons George Street, New South Wales

Design Office for The Commons Surry Hills, New South Wales

Design Office for The Grosvenor Business Lounge, New South Wales

Elenberg Fraser for Slattery Melbourne, Victoria

Hassell for NAB Place, Melbourne

Hassell for Suncorp HQ, Queensland

Hiro Design for Onyx, Victoria

Hot Black for Canaccord Genuity, Victoria

Jackson Clements Burrows for JCB Studio, Victoria

Made For for L1 Capital, Victoria

Milieu Creative for MinRes HQ, Western Australia

Paper for A Philanthropic Organisation, Western Australia

Rezen Studio for Newmont, Western Australia

Richards Stanisich for 255 George Street, New South Wales

Sibling Architecture for Nux Studio, Victoria

SJB for Yirranma Place, New South Wales

Smart Design Studio for Bridge 17, New South Wales

Sora Interior Architecture and Design for Craftworks, Victoria

Studio 103 for Cornwalls Law, Victoria

Studio Prineas for Sheeth Headquarters, New South Wales

Studio Tate for Mecca Support Centre, Victoria

Studio Tate for Riverlee Workplace, Victoria

The Stella Collective for MA Financial Group, New South Wales

Tonkin Zulaikha Greer for Campbell House, New South Wales

WMK Architecture for Miele HQ, Victoria

Woods Bagot for 6PSQ NSW Government Fitout, New South Wales