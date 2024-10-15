Logo
Nominees announced for 2025 AIA Newcastle Architecture Awards
Nominees announced for 2025 AIA Newcastle Architecture Awards

Some of Newcastle’s best new residential and commercial buildings have been nominated for the Australian Institute of Architects 2025 Newcastle Architecture Awards.
727 HQ Fitout | EJE | Photo Credit: Alexander McIntyre

Murrook | Derive Architecture & Design with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council | Photo Credit: Brett Boardman

Featuring innovative, sustainable and inspirational homes, commercial and community buildings, and public architecture projects, this year’s shortlist can be seen as a window into the evolving built environment of Newcastle, while shining a spotlight on the imperative role of architecture in shaping the future of one of the state’s most prominent regional hubs.

The Newcastle Architecture Awards program celebrates exemplary examples of regional architecture in the Local Government Areas of Central Coast Council, Lake Macquarie Council, Newcastle City Council, Port Stephens Council, Maitland Council, Cessnock Council, and Singleton Council, with award-winning entries progressing to the NSW Architecture Awards.

The 2025 Jury engaged in a rigorous system of peer review, travelling to shortlisted projects to view the architecture in situ and gain a deeper understanding of how it performs and exists within its context.

2025 Newcastle Architecture Awards Jury

  • Sarah Lawlor, Government Architect NSW
  • Matthew Travis, Matte Architecture
  • Dean Williams, Architect George

Winners of the Newcastle Architecture Awards will be announced on Friday 15 November 2024.

2025 Newcastle Architecture Awards Shortlist

Public Architecture

Mangrove Creek Dam Visitors Centre | Slater Architects | Darkinjung Country

Murrook | Derive Architecture & Design with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council | Worimi Country

Educational Architecture

St Philip’s Christian College Port Stephens – Junior School | SHAC | Worimi Country

St Philip’s Christian College Waratah – Active Learning Centre | SHAC | Awabakal Country

Residential Architecture – Houses (New)

Coal Seam House | Pieter Henry | Awabakal Country

Killcare Heights Escarpment House | Matt Thitchener Architect | Darkinjung Country

New Castle | Anthony St John Parsons | Awabakal Country

Speers Point House | OVDA Studio | Awabakal People, Awabakal Country

Throsby House | Curious Practice | Pambalong Clan of the Awabakal Nation

Vista House | Slater Architects | Darkinjung Country

Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)

Hogan House | SDA | Awabakal Country

Kempster Road Guesthouse | EJE | Awabakal Country

Stockton Link House | Sarah Truscott Architect | Awabakal Country

Window, window, window | Panov—Scott | Guringai & Coastal Dharug Country

Commercial Architecture

Hannell Street Commercial | EJE | Awabakal Country

Murrook | Derive Architecture & Design with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council | Worimi Country

Interior Architecture

727 HQ Fitout | EJE | Awabakal Country

The Beach Hotel | EJE | Awabakal Country

Flotilla x Vecina | Derive Architecture & Design | Awabakal Country

New Castle | Anthony St John Parsons | Awabakal Country

COLORBOND Award for Steel Architecture

Killcare Heights Escarpment House | Matt Thitchener Architect | Darkinjung Country

Murrook | Derive Architecture & Design with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council | Worimi Country

