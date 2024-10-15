Nominees announced for 2025 AIA Newcastle Architecture AwardsSome of Newcastle’s best new residential and commercial buildings have been nominated for the Australian Institute of Architects 2025 Newcastle Architecture Awards.
Featuring innovative, sustainable and inspirational homes, commercial and community buildings, and public architecture projects, this year’s shortlist can be seen as a window into the evolving built environment of Newcastle, while shining a spotlight on the imperative role of architecture in shaping the future of one of the state’s most prominent regional hubs.
The Newcastle Architecture Awards program celebrates exemplary examples of regional architecture in the Local Government Areas of Central Coast Council, Lake Macquarie Council, Newcastle City Council, Port Stephens Council, Maitland Council, Cessnock Council, and Singleton Council, with award-winning entries progressing to the NSW Architecture Awards.
The 2025 Jury engaged in a rigorous system of peer review, travelling to shortlisted projects to view the architecture in situ and gain a deeper understanding of how it performs and exists within its context.
2025 Newcastle Architecture Awards Jury
- Sarah Lawlor, Government Architect NSW
- Matthew Travis, Matte Architecture
- Dean Williams, Architect George
Winners of the Newcastle Architecture Awards will be announced on Friday 15 November 2024.
2025 Newcastle Architecture Awards Shortlist
Public Architecture
Mangrove Creek Dam Visitors Centre | Slater Architects | Darkinjung Country
Murrook | Derive Architecture & Design with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council | Worimi Country
Educational Architecture
St Philip’s Christian College Port Stephens – Junior School | SHAC | Worimi Country
St Philip’s Christian College Waratah – Active Learning Centre | SHAC | Awabakal Country
Residential Architecture – Houses (New)
Coal Seam House | Pieter Henry | Awabakal Country
Killcare Heights Escarpment House | Matt Thitchener Architect | Darkinjung Country
New Castle | Anthony St John Parsons | Awabakal Country
Speers Point House | OVDA Studio | Awabakal People, Awabakal Country
Throsby House | Curious Practice | Pambalong Clan of the Awabakal Nation
Vista House | Slater Architects | Darkinjung Country
Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)
Hogan House | SDA | Awabakal Country
Kempster Road Guesthouse | EJE | Awabakal Country
Stockton Link House | Sarah Truscott Architect | Awabakal Country
Window, window, window | Panov—Scott | Guringai & Coastal Dharug Country
Commercial Architecture
Hannell Street Commercial | EJE | Awabakal Country
Murrook | Derive Architecture & Design with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council | Worimi Country
Interior Architecture
727 HQ Fitout | EJE | Awabakal Country
The Beach Hotel | EJE | Awabakal Country
Flotilla x Vecina | Derive Architecture & Design | Awabakal Country
New Castle | Anthony St John Parsons | Awabakal Country
COLORBOND Award for Steel Architecture
Killcare Heights Escarpment House | Matt Thitchener Architect | Darkinjung Country
Murrook | Derive Architecture & Design with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council | Worimi Country
