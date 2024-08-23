Nominees announced for AIA 2025 NSW Regional Architecture AwardsSome of regional NSW’s best new residential, commercial and community buildings have been shortlisted for the Australian Institute of Architects 2025 NSW Regional Architecture Awards.
Some of regional NSW’s best new residential, commercial and community buildings have been shortlisted for the Australian Institute of Architects 2025 NSW Regional Architecture Awards.
Featuring innovative, sustainable and inspirational homes as well as commercial and community buildings from across the state’s regions, this year’s shortlist gives a unique perspective on the evolving built environment in NSW, and showcases how architecture is shaping the future of our regions.
The NSW Regional Architecture Awards program celebrates exemplary examples of architecture in areas outside of greater Sydney, with award-winning entries invited to progress to the NSW Architecture Awards.
The 2025 NSW Regional Architecture Awards received its largest number of entries this year, with the jury impressed by the calibre of entrants. The jury will travel to shortlisted projects to view the architecture in-situ and gain a deeper understanding about how it performs and exists within its context.
The awards presentation will be held in Mudgee on Friday 18th October 2024.
2025 NSW Regional Architecture Awards Shortlist
Public Architecture
Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC) | Welsh and Major | Kelso
Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Community Building | King and Campbell | Coffs Harbour
Educational Architecture
New Boarding House, Yanco Agricultural High School, SINSW | ARM Architecture | Yanco
Residential Architecture – Houses (New)
Brahminy House | HGA.Studio | Byron Bay
High Tide House | Ware Architects | Brunwick Heads
House in the Dry | MRTN Architects | Moore’s Creek
House Nabiac | Nicholas Flatman Architecture | Nabiac
Rosedale House | Scale Architecture | Rosedale
Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)
House in Narrawallee | Architect George | Narrawallee
Yukari House | Tanev Muir Architect | Byron Bay
Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing
Cedar on Collins | Kennedy Associates Architects | Kiama
Commercial Architecture
Hotel Marvell | HGA.Studio | Byron Bay
Interior Architecture
Bonito | HGA.Studio | Byron Bay
Women’s Trauma Recovery Centre, Shellharbour | Edminston Jones | Shellharbour
Yukari House | Tanev Muir Architect | Byron Bay
Heritage
Sadlier Residence | Source Architects | Bathurst
Urban Design
Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Community Building | King and Campbell | Coffs Harbour
Small Project Architecture
Gilay Estate | Cameron Anderson Architects | Quirindi
Wallabies Watch | StudioMODA | Myocum
Sustainable Architecture
Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC) | Welsh and Major | Kelso
Gilay Estate | Cameron Anderson Architects | Quirindi
House in Narrawallee | Architect George | Narrawallee
House Nabiac | Nicholas Flatman Architecture | Nabiac
Wallabies Watch | StudioMODA | Myocum
- Popular Articles
- Sustainability
Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?