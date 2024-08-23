Some of regional NSW’s best new residential, commercial and community buildings have been shortlisted for the Australian Institute of Architects 2025 NSW Regional Architecture Awards.

Featuring innovative, sustainable and inspirational homes as well as commercial and community buildings from across the state’s regions, this year’s shortlist gives a unique perspective on the evolving built environment in NSW, and showcases how architecture is shaping the future of our regions.

The NSW Regional Architecture Awards program celebrates exemplary examples of architecture in areas outside of greater Sydney, with award-winning entries invited to progress to the NSW Architecture Awards.

The 2025 NSW Regional Architecture Awards received its largest number of entries this year, with the jury impressed by the calibre of entrants. The jury will travel to shortlisted projects to view the architecture in-situ and gain a deeper understanding about how it performs and exists within its context.

The awards presentation will be held in Mudgee on Friday 18th October 2024.

2025 NSW Regional Architecture Awards Shortlist

Public Architecture

Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC) | Welsh and Major | Kelso

Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Community Building | King and Campbell | Coffs Harbour

Educational Architecture

New Boarding House, Yanco Agricultural High School, SINSW | ARM Architecture | Yanco

Residential Architecture – Houses (New)

Brahminy House | HGA.Studio | Byron Bay

High Tide House | Ware Architects | Brunwick Heads

House in the Dry | MRTN Architects | Moore’s Creek

House Nabiac | Nicholas Flatman Architecture | Nabiac

Rosedale House | Scale Architecture | Rosedale

Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)

House in Narrawallee | Architect George | Narrawallee

Yukari House | Tanev Muir Architect | Byron Bay

Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing

Cedar on Collins | Kennedy Associates Architects | Kiama

Commercial Architecture

Hotel Marvell | HGA.Studio | Byron Bay

Interior Architecture

Bonito | HGA.Studio | Byron Bay

Women’s Trauma Recovery Centre, Shellharbour | Edminston Jones | Shellharbour

Yukari House | Tanev Muir Architect | Byron Bay

Heritage

Sadlier Residence | Source Architects | Bathurst

Urban Design

Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Community Building | King and Campbell | Coffs Harbour

Small Project Architecture

Gilay Estate | Cameron Anderson Architects | Quirindi

Wallabies Watch | StudioMODA | Myocum

Sustainable Architecture

Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC) | Welsh and Major | Kelso

Gilay Estate | Cameron Anderson Architects | Quirindi

House in Narrawallee | Architect George | Narrawallee

House Nabiac | Nicholas Flatman Architecture | Nabiac

Wallabies Watch | StudioMODA | Myocum