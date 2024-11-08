The 2024 GRESB benchmark results reaffirm Australia’s leadership in sustainable real estate, with Oceania claiming the top position in the standing investments benchmark and in the development benchmark.

The region’s strong performance includes a 93% average for management and 74% for performance in standing investments, along with 95% for management and 93% for development. The results highlight Oceania’s ongoing efforts to drive sustainable outcomes across the real estate sector.

“With 94% of Oceania participants adopting net zero policies, Australia continues to set the global standard for sustainability and innovation,” Green Building Council of Australia CEO, Davina Rooney says.

Oceania’s standing investment score improved by 3% to 80, remaining above the global average, reflecting increased transparency and participation.

The 3% improvement in the GRESB Development Benchmark of 93, underscores the region’s commitment to sustainable construction.

“Australia continues to lead in delivering high-performing, sustainable buildings, with Green Star helping to drive higher sustainability standards.” Rooney says.

GRESB assessed AU$13 trillion in assets globally, with AU$650 billion from Oceania.

Despite a slight decline in Australian participants, Oceania remains the highest-performing region globally, underscoring its commitment to a greener future.

Follow this link to discover the 2024 GRESB benchmark results.

