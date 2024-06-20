Northcote House by LLDS leads winners’ parade at 2024 Australian Interior Design AwardsSome of the best examples of interior design excellence, both nationally and internationally, were showcased at the recently announced 2024 Australian Interior Design Awards.
Some of the best examples of interior design excellence, both nationally and internationally, were showcased at the recently announced 2024 Australian Interior Design Awards, with the meticulously styled Northcote House by LLDS topping the winners’ list with the Premier Award for Interior Design.
The 21st edition of the Awards, a partnership between the Design Institute of Australia (DIA) and Architecture Media's Artichoke, saw the largest shortlist ever in the history of the program with 222 projects vying for recognition across sector-specific categories such as residential, retail, hospitality, public, workplace, and installation design, alongside awards for Sustainability Advancement and Emerging Interior Design Practice categories.
Of this year's entries, the jury commented: "The calibre of projects was exceptionally high, and while exquisite craftsmanship and detailing reigned, an emphasis on strong colour, natural light and refined materiality prevailed."
"There's a freshness that characterises [this year], regardless of how long they have been in practice. It just goes to prove that as an industry, we are showing no signs of fatigue, and our capacity for excellence and innovation has only been strengthened,” the jury added.
LLDS’ Northcote House was praised for its "exciting collision of technology, sculpture, and innovative material use", and its "unfamiliar yet captivating interior spaces". For the jury, the project not only challenged the way they would typically think about residential interiors, but also impressed them with its sustainability considerations, with every component of the home manufactured within five kilometres of the site.
Northcote House also won the Award for Residential Design and Best of State Award for Residential Design (Victoria), along with the Premier Award.
Daddy Cool by Pattern Studio shared the honours with Northcote House in the Residential Design category; Daddy Cool also received the Best of State Award for Residential Design (New South Wales), with the jurors commenting that “the designers have worked a traditional terrace very hard through their exploration of minimalism in a playful yet sophisticated manner”.
Amelda Wilde Interior Design's impactful Von Leach Residence took home the Award for Residential Decoration, with the jurors commenting that the residence had a real sense of the expression inspired from its occupants and their personal values.
In the Hospitality Design category, Purple Pit by Studio Massive with Latitude Group, and Reine and La Rue by Akin Atelier both received the top award, with Reine and La Rue also the recipient of Best of State Award for Commercial Design (Victoria). Gerard’s by J.AR Office received a commendation for its contemporary take on dramatic minimalism and was subsequently awarded the Best of State Award for Commercial Design (Queensland).
Design Wall 2023 by Hassell and the National Gallery of Victoria claimed the coveted Award for Installation Design, with the jury appreciating the project’s unique approach to exhibition design.
The Award for Public Design went to Berninneit Cultural and Community Centre by Jackson Clements Burrows Architects for creating a well-considered community space that is light, airy and extremely welcoming.
Song For The Mute’s flagship store, which was designed by Pattern Studio, received the Award for Retail Design, with the jury noting the adaptive re-use of the site, as well as the modularity of the retail pods.
Wardle's design for 477 Pitt Street drew the jurors’ praise for their meticulous use of materials and craftsmanship in transforming the interior into a warm, welcoming, and texturally rich workplace within the CBD. This project, alongside Intermain by BVN, jointly received the Award for Workplace Design. Additionally, 477 Pitt Street was honoured with the Best of State Award for Commercial Design (New South Wales).
The Award for Sustainability Advancement was won by Kennedy Nolan with Finding Infinity for the Wilam Ngarrang Retrofit, with the panel unanimously agreeing that the project “begins and ends with sustainability, impressively standing out for its modest, considered approach to adaptive re-use and longevity”.
This year’s Emerging Interior Design Practice was awarded to Studio Shand, with the jury deeply impressed by the 4-year-old design studio’s interdisciplinary approach, as well as their passion for combining objects, interiors, and architecture into cohesive design outcomes.
2024 Awards and Commendations
Premier Award for Australian Interior Design
LLDS for Northcote House, Victoria
Residential Design
Award
LLDS for Northcote House, Victoria
Pattern Studio for Daddy Cool, New South Wales
Commendations
Kennedy Nolan for Fairlie Apartment, Victoria
Kennedy Nolan with Finding Infinity for Wilam Ngarrang Retrofit, Victoria
Prior Barraclough for Union Street House, Victoria
Tsai Design for Kirribilli Downsize Apartment, New South Wales
YSG Studio for Mo Jacobsen, Victoria
Residential Decoration
Award
Amelda Wilde Interior Design for Von Leach Residence, Victoria
Commendations
JC HQ for Petite Retreat, Victoria
YSG Studio for Checkmate, New South Wales
YSG Studio for Mo Jacobsen, Victoria
Hospitality Design
Award
Akin Atelier for Reine and La Rue, Victoria
Studio Massive with Latitude Group for Purple Pit, Victoria
Commendations
J.AR Office for Gerard's, Queensland
Looks Generous for Bambino, Vietnam
Studio Co and Co for The Sporting Club Hotel, Victoria
Tom Mark Henry for Bar Besuto, New South Wales
Retail Design
Award
Pattern Studio for Song for the Mute Flagship, New South Wales
Commendations
Dion Hall for Pidapipó Laboratorio, Victoria
Ewert Leaf for July QV, Victoria
K. Holland Architectural Interiors for LeTao, Sydney, New South Wales
Kennedy Nolan for Up There, Victoria
Installation Design
Award
Hassell and National Gallery of Victoria for Design Wall 2023, Victoria
Commendations
Boardgrove Architects for Melbourne Now: Community Hall, Victoria
Powerhouse Museum for Zampatti Powerhouse, New South Wales
Public Design
Award
Jackson Clements Burrows Architects for Berninneit Cultural and Community Centre, Victoria
Commendations
Bates Smart for The Embassy of Australia, Washington D.C, United States of America
McIldowie Partners for Memorial Hall, Christ Church Grammar School, Victoria
Tonkin Zulaikha Greer for Art Gallery of New South Wales Library and Members Lounge, New South Wales
Workplace Design
Award
BVN with Intermain for Intermain, New South Wales
Wardle for 477 Pitt Street, New South Wales
Commendations
Hassell for Deloitte Workplace, Sydney, New South Wales
Jackson Clements Burrows Architects for Atlantic Fellows for Social Equity Hub, Victoria
Studio Edwards for Today Design, Victoria
WMK Architecture for WMK Studio, New South Wales
Sustainability Advancement
Award
Kennedy Nolan with Finding Infinity for Wilam Ngarrang Retrofit, Victoria
Commendations
Cox Architecture for CSL Global Headquarters and Centre for Research and Development, Victoria
Studio Edwards for Today Design, Victoria
Terroir for Terroir Hobart Office, Tasmania
Emerging Interior Design Practice
Award
Studio Shand, New South Wales
Commendations
House of Paule, Victoria
Lintel Studio for Architecture, New South Wales
Best of State
Commercial
Australian Capital Territory – Technē Architecture and Interior Design for Canberra Centre
New South Wales – Wardle for 477 Pitt Street
Queensland – J.AR Office for Gerard's
South Australia – Samstag Museum of Art, University of South Australia for Bruce Nuske with Khai Liew
Tasmania – Terroir for Terroir Hobart Office
Victoria – Akin Atelier for Reine and La Rue
Western Australia – Rezen Studio for Vin Populi
Residential
New South Wales – Pattern Studio for Daddy Cool
Queensland – SJB Interiors for Gold Coast Apartment
South Australia – Enoki for Stirling Residence
Victoria – LLDS for Northcote House
Western Australia – State of Kin for Proclamation House
International Design
Bates Smart for The Embassy of Australia, Washington D.C, United States of America
