Geelong Design Week returns in 2023 from October 19-29, showcasing a vibrant array of events and exhibits reinforcing the town’s UNESCO City of Design designation and commitment to creativity and the built environment.

A program of over 40 events will zero in on the artform of architecture, with a number of exhibitions, talks, parties, film premieres, and unique experiences on offer to attendees. A major focus on local talent, First Nations influence and sustainability is seen throughout the program.

The "Collective Architecture Exhibition" presents an extraordinary showcase of architectural creativity and its profound impact on the community. Architects in Geelong & the Surf Coast will unveil their unique designs, highlighting the collaborative efforts that bring these architectural marvels to life.

A significant highlight is "This is Public: Designing Geelong," where audiences will have the chance to hear directly from the architects who shaped notable landmarks like the Wurriki Nyal (pictured), Geelong Library & Heritage Centre, and Geelong Arts Centre, which have shaped much of the town’s identity.

Delving into sustainability, the festival will host "Accelerating Change Through Green Infrastructure and Design," a collaborative event co-hosted by Deakin University School of Architecture and Built Environment and The School of Lost Arts, Geelong, which will discuss the latest developments in green infrastructure and design, learning how these innovative approaches can transform cities into bio diverse and resilient spaces.

For history enthusiasts, "Notable 20th Century Architecture: Geelong CBD Guided Tour" shapes up as a must-see. The guided tour will visit a number of architectural marvels of 20th century Geelong, providing participants with a deeper understanding of the city's rich architectural heritage.

For more information regarding the entire program, click here.