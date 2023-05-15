Bondi restoration project wins top honour at 2023 National Trust Heritage Awards

Bondi restoration project wins top honour at 2023 National Trust Heritage AwardsThe coveted Judges' Choice Award went to the spectacular Bondi Pavilion Restoration and Conservation project entered by Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects.
The restoration of Sydney’s Bondi Pavilion by Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects, a gleaming 6m high sculpture by Aboriginal artist Judy Watson, and an immersive sound art installation transformed from a disused 1901 water tank are among the 17 winners announced at the 2023 National Trust Heritage Awards at Sydney’s Doltone House.
An annual celebration of outstanding practice in the field of heritage, the National Trust Heritage Awards recognises excellence in conservation, protection, and interpretation of Aboriginal, built, natural and cultural heritage over the past year. Over 40 rich and diverse heritage projects from across NSW were shortlisted for the Awards last month.
The coveted Judges' Choice Award went to the spectacular Bondi Pavilion Restoration and Conservation project entered by Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects. Following an extensive makeover, the Bondi Pavilion reopened to the public in 2022, transforming the rundown heritage landmark back into Bondi’s cultural heart with a host of facilities and attractions.
Chief executive officer of the National Trust (NSW) Debbie Mills said: “Congratulations to this year’s 17 winners and thank you to all of those who entered the Awards. We saw a huge range of projects, and judges were truly impressed by the dedication and imagination that has gone into preserving special places for everyone.”
Penny Sharpe, Minister for Heritage, said the Awards shine a light on the diversity of heritage right across our state. “These winning projects are a reminder of the many ways we can interpret and protect our shared stories. From Sydney to Gundagai, these projects show that it is possible – and imperative – to bring heritage to life for the people of New South Wales to enjoy and explore.”
“So much skill and time goes into heritage conservation,” said Heritage NSW's executive director, Sam Kidman. “These Awards offer due recognition to the architects, planners, designers, councils and curators, to name a few, who make this work possible. Congratulations to all the winners. These projects will be enjoyed by many communities across New South Wales.”
Chaired by Matthew Devine, the jury for the National Trust Heritage Awards 2023 included Barrina South, Caitlin Allen, Charles Pickett, David Burdon, Kathryn Pitkin AM and Lisa Harrold.
The National Trust Heritage Awards are the signature event of the Australian Heritage Festival in New South Wales, co-ordinated by the National Trust and proudly supported by the NSW Government through Heritage NSW.
National Trust Heritage Awards 2023 winners
Aboriginal Heritage
bara Monument for the Eora – entered by Judy Watson, Hetti Perkins, City of Sydney, City Plan Heritage, UAP
Adaptive Re-Use
Cobar Sound Chapel – entered by Cobar Sound Chapel Ltd
Advocacy
Don't Block the Rocks – entered by Millers Point Community Resident Action Group Inc. (MPCRAG)
Conservation - Built Heritage
- 'Ways Terrace' 12-20 Point Street, Pyrmont: Conservation and Upgrade Project – entered by Land and Housing Corporation, Department of Planning and Environment
- Millers Point Townhouse – entered by Design 5 Architects
Conservation - Interiors and Objects
The Yellow Dress Project – entered by National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA)
Conservation - Landscape
Northern Rivers Rail Trail – Tweed section – entered by Tweed Shire Council
Education and Interpretation
Remembered and Revisited - Victoria Theatre Newcastle – entered by Out of the Square Media, Century Venues and Gavin Patton
Events, Exhibitions and Tours
- Building Bridges Emu Projection – entered by Clarence Valley Council
- Mulaa Giilang: Wiradjuri stories of the night sky – entered by Orange Regional Museum
Resources and Publications
- Storyplace – entered by Museums & Galleries of NSW
- Gunyah Goondie + Wurley – entered by Thames & Hudson Australia
Special categories:
Judges’ Choice
Bondi Pavilion Restoration and Conservation project – entered by Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects
President’s Prize
Restoration of the Niagara Cafe, Gundagai – entered by Luke Walton and Kym Fraser
Lifetime Achievement
Ian Stapleton
Heritage Skills
Ken Ellis
Cathy Donnelly Memorial Award
Sharon Veale
Images: https://www.nationaltrust.org.au/
