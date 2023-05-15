Bondi restoration project wins top honour at 2023 National Trust Heritage Awards

The restoration of Sydney’s Bondi Pavilion by Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects, a gleaming 6m high sculpture by Aboriginal artist Judy Watson, and an immersive sound art installation transformed from a disused 1901 water tank are among the 17 winners announced at the 2023 National Trust Heritage Awards at Sydney’s Doltone House.

An annual celebration of outstanding practice in the field of heritage, the National Trust Heritage Awards recognises excellence in conservation, protection, and interpretation of Aboriginal, built, natural and cultural heritage over the past year. Over 40 rich and diverse heritage projects from across NSW were shortlisted for the Awards last month.

The coveted Judges' Choice Award went to the spectacular Bondi Pavilion Restoration and Conservation project entered by Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects. Following an extensive makeover, the Bondi Pavilion reopened to the public in 2022, transforming the rundown heritage landmark back into Bondi’s cultural heart with a host of facilities and attractions.

Chief executive officer of the National Trust (NSW) Debbie Mills said: “Congratulations to this year’s 17 winners and thank you to all of those who entered the Awards. We saw a huge range of projects, and judges were truly impressed by the dedication and imagination that has gone into preserving special places for everyone.”

Penny Sharpe, Minister for Heritage, said the Awards shine a light on the diversity of heritage right across our state. “These winning projects are a reminder of the many ways we can interpret and protect our shared stories. From Sydney to Gundagai, these projects show that it is possible – and imperative – to bring heritage to life for the people of New South Wales to enjoy and explore.”

“So much skill and time goes into heritage conservation,” said Heritage NSW's executive director, Sam Kidman. “These Awards offer due recognition to the architects, planners, designers, councils and curators, to name a few, who make this work possible. Congratulations to all the winners. These projects will be enjoyed by many communities across New South Wales.”

Chaired by Matthew Devine, the jury for the National Trust Heritage Awards 2023 included Barrina South, Caitlin Allen, Charles Pickett, David Burdon, Kathryn Pitkin AM and Lisa Harrold.

The National Trust Heritage Awards are the signature event of the Australian Heritage Festival in New South Wales, co-ordinated by the National Trust and proudly supported by the NSW Government through Heritage NSW.

National Trust Heritage Awards 2023 winners

Aboriginal Heritage

bara Monument for the Eora – entered by Judy Watson, Hetti Perkins, City of Sydney, City Plan Heritage, UAP

Adaptive Re-Use

Cobar Sound Chapel – entered by Cobar Sound Chapel Ltd

Advocacy

Don't Block the Rocks – entered by Millers Point Community Resident Action Group Inc. (MPCRAG)

Conservation - Built Heritage

'Ways Terrace' 12-20 Point Street, Pyrmont: Conservation and Upgrade Project – entered by Land and Housing Corporation, Department of Planning and Environment

Millers Point Townhouse – entered by Design 5 Architects

Conservation - Interiors and Objects

The Yellow Dress Project – entered by National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA)

Conservation - Landscape

Northern Rivers Rail Trail – Tweed section – entered by Tweed Shire Council

Education and Interpretation

Remembered and Revisited - Victoria Theatre Newcastle – entered by Out of the Square Media, Century Venues and Gavin Patton

Events, Exhibitions and Tours

Building Bridges Emu Projection – entered by Clarence Valley Council

Mulaa Giilang: Wiradjuri stories of the night sky – entered by Orange Regional Museum

Resources and Publications

Storyplace – entered by Museums & Galleries of NSW

Gunyah Goondie + Wurley – entered by Thames & Hudson Australia

Special categories:

Judges’ Choice

Bondi Pavilion Restoration and Conservation project – entered by Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

President’s Prize

Restoration of the Niagara Cafe, Gundagai – entered by Luke Walton and Kym Fraser

Lifetime Achievement

Ian Stapleton

Heritage Skills

Ken Ellis

Cathy Donnelly Memorial Award

Sharon Veale

Images: https://www.nationaltrust.org.au/