Conrad Gargett, Cox Architecture, ARM Architecture and fjcstudio are among some of the architectural practices featuring in the shortlist of 70 projects nominated for the prestigious Australian Institute of Architects’ 2023 National Architecture Awards.

Jury chair Shannon Battisson said the awards were a celebration of design excellence across Australia’s built environment, from the most humble of projects to larger scale public institutions.

“These awards showcase the skill and knowledge of our design professionals in creating spaces that have a positive impact on our landscapes and the lives of those who live in and around them,” she said.

“These projects represent Australia’s leading architectural thought, with all the attention to sustainability and technical elements that are involved.”

The 2023 awards program attracted hundreds of entrants, with 178 entries eligible for the National Awards. A comprehensive judging process determines the shortlisted entries, with the jury travelling to every state and territory in Australia visiting 70 projects across 82 entries over the next two weeks.

The Institute will be following the National Jury on their Instagram platform, sharing key moments from the National Jury Tour.

The National Architecture Awards jury comprise:

Shannon Battisson LFRAIA (Chair), Immediate Past National President of the Australian Institute of Architects, Director of Architecture at The Mill: Architecture + Design

Shaneen Fantin FRAIA, Director of People Oriented Design (POD)

William Smart FRAIA, Creative Director and Owner of Smart Design Studio

Stephanie Kitingan RAIA, Architect & Director of Placement Studio

Scott Burchell, Director of Comb Construction

The Australian Institute of Architects’ 2023 National Architecture Awards will be revealed on October 31 at an event at the National Gallery of Australia, Canberra.

National Architecture Awards shortlist:

Residential Architecture – Houses (New)

19 Waterloo Street | NSW | SJB | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Celilo Springs | WA | Western Architecture Studio | The Whadjuk People of the Noongar Nation

Blok Stafford Heights | QLD | Blok Modular with Vokes and Peters | Turrbal

Merricks Farmhouse | VIC | Michael Lumby with Nielsen Jenkins | Boon Wurrung / Bunurong people of the Kulin Nation

Spring Creek Farm Road House | VIC | Architect Brew Koch | Wathaurong

Triptych | TAS | Room 11 Architects | Palawa People of Lutruwita

Mossy Point House | NSW | Edition Office | The Yuin People of the Yuin Nation

Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing

Nightingale Village | VIC | Architecture architecture, Austin Maynard Architects, Breathe, Clare Cousins Architects, Hayball and Kennedy Nolan | The Wurundjeri People of the Kulin Nation

Habitat on Juers | QLD | REFRESH* Studio for Architecture | Yuggera People

Iglu Summer Hill | NSW | Bates Smart | Gadigal and Wangal People of the Eora Nation

Kerr Street Residences | VIC | Kerstin Thompson Architects | Wurungjeri Woi Wurrung People

Forrest Hall | WA | KHA (Kerry Hill Architects) | The Whadjuk People of the Noongar Nation

Turner Avenue Homes | QLD | Push and David Pennisi | Turrbal

Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations & Additions)

North Perth House | WA | Simon Pendal Architect | The Whadjuk People of the Noongar Nation

Lane Cove House | NSW | SAHA | Cammerraygal People of the Eora Nation

Balmain House | NSW | SAHA | Wangal People

Armadale House | VIC | Neeson Murcutt Neille | Wurundjeri People of the Kulin Nation

Sunday | VIC | Architecture architecture | Wurundjeri People of the Kulin Nation

Harriet’s House | TAS | Studio of Architecture | The Stoney Creek Nation and the land of the Therrernotepanner, Leterrermairrener and Panniher clans

Public Architecture

Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney Modern Building | NSW | Lead Consultant: SANAA; Executive Architect: Architectus | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Rockhampton Museum of Art | QLD | Conrad Gargett, Clare Design (Lead Design Architects) and Brian Hooper Architect | The Darumbal People

Thomas Dixon Centre | QLD | Conrad Gargett | Yuggera and Turrbal People

Dove Lake Viewing Shelter | TAS | Cumulus Studio | Big River Nation

Bondi Pavilion Restoration and Conservation | NSW | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects | Bidjigal, Birrabirragal and Gadigal People

Melbourne Holocaust Museum | VIC | Kerstin Thompson Architects | Boonwurrung/Bunurong and Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Peoples of the Eastern Kulin Nation

Bendigo Law Courts | VIC | Wardle | Dja Dja Wurrung

Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre | VIC | Kosloff Architecture | The Gunditjmara People

Dynamic Destination Project | Cox Architecture + CultivAR Architecture | The Koa People

Educational Architecture

Inveresk Library, University of Tasmania | TAS | Wardle | The Palawa People

Cranbrook School – Hordern Oval Precinct Redevelopment | NSW | Architectus | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Boola Katitjin | WA | Lyons with Silver Thomas Hanley, Officer Woods, The Fulcrum Agency and Aspect Studios | Whadjuk and Binjareb Noongar People

Centre for Higher Education Studies | VIC | Fieldwork + Brand Architects | Wurundjeri and Bunurong Peoples of the East Kulin Nations

Research School of Physics Stage 1 Building, Australian National University | ACT | Hassell | Ngunnawal and Ngambri

Cannon Hill Anglican College D – Block | Reddog Architects in association with Blueline Architecture | The Turrbal and Jaegara People

Box Hill North Primary School | VIC | Sibling Architecture | Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung

Macleod Collage | VIC | Kennedy Nolan | Wurundjeri People

Interior Architecture

Billabong House | SA | Architects Ink | Kaurna People

Bass Coast Farmhouse | VIC | Wardle | Boon Wurrung People of the Kulin Nation

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall Renewal | NSW | ARM Architecture | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney Modern Building, Gallery Shop | NSW | Akin Atelier | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Three Springs Architectural Interiors | VIC | KGA Architecture | Bunurong/Boon Wurrung and Wurundjeri People of the Kulin Nation

Heritage

University of Melbourne Student Precinct | VIC | Lyons with Koning Eizenberg Architecture, NMBW Architecture Studio, Greenaway Architects, Architects EAT, Aspect Studios and Glas Urban | Wurundjeri

Thomas Dixon Centre | QLD | Conrad Gargett | Yuggera and Turrbal People

Bondi Pavilion Restoration and Conservation | NSW | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects | Bidjigal, Birrabirragal and Gadigal People

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall Renewal | NSW | ARM Architecture | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

The Estate | NSW | Luke Moloney Architecture

Parliament Square | TAS | Design 5 - Architects, fjcstudio, JPDC and Years Months Days | Muwinina and Palawa People of Nipaluna

Urban Design

University of Melbourne Student Precinct | VIC | Lyons with Koning Eizenberg Architecture, NMBW Architecture Studio, Greenaway Architects, Architects EAT, Aspect Studios and Glas Urban | Wurundjeri

Parliament Square Hobart | TAS | fjcstudio | Nuenonne

Dairy Road | ACT | Craig Tan Architects | The Ngunnawal People

Herston Quarter Redevelopment Stage 1 and 2 | QLD | Hassell | Yugara and Turrbal Peoples

Nightingale Village | VIC | Architecture architecture, Austin Maynard Architects, Breathe, Clare Cousins Architects, Hayball, Kennedy Nolan, Openwork and Andy Fergus | The Wurundjeri People of the Kulin Nation

Commercial Architecture

QVS Stafford Vet Hospital | QLD | Vokes and Peters | Turrbal

Parliament Square Hobart | TAS | fjcstudio | Nuenonne

Brindabella | ACT | Ngunnawal Country

Yirranma Place | NSW | SJB | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Monarto Safari Park Visitor Centre | SA | Intro with Studio Gram | Ngarrindjeri

Delatite Cellar Door | VIC | Lucy Clemenger Architects | The Taungurung People of the Kulin Nation

Poly Centre 210 George Street | NSW | Grimshaw | Gadigal

JCB Studio | VIC | Jackson Clements Burrows | Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung

Larrakeyah NorForce | NT | BVN | Larrakia People

Heritage Lanes, 80 Ann Street | QLD | Woods Bagot | The Turrbal and Yuggera People

Small Project Architecture

Mona Vale Beach Amenities and Lifeguard Facility | NSW | Warren and Mahoney | Garigal and Gayamaygal

Dimensions X/Farm Stay | NSW | Peter Stutchbury Architecture | The Wonnarua People

University of Queensland Cricket Club Maintenance Shed | QLD | Lineburg Wang with Steve Hunt Architect | Turrbal and Jagera People of the Yuggera Nation

Victorian Family Violence Memorial | VIC | MUIR+OPENWORK | Wurundjeri Country

Postal Hall | WA | Trower Falvo Architects | The Whadjuk People of the Noongar Nation

Sustainable Architecture

Lane Cove House | NSW | SAHA | Cammerraygal People of the Eora Nation

Narrabundahaus | ACT | Envelope Architecture | Ngunnawal

Boola Katitjin | WA | Lyons with Silver Thomas Hanley, The Fulcrum Agency and Officer Woods Architects | Whadjuk and Binjareb Noongar People

Nightingale Village | VIC | Architecture architecture, Austin Maynard Architects, Breathe, Clare Cousins Architects, Hayball and Kennedy Nolan | The Wurundjeri People of the Kulin Nation

ANMF House | VIC | Bayley Ward | The Wurundjeri People of the Kulin Nation

International Architecture

Paris Apartment | International | Wood Marsh Architecture

The Park Santa Monica | International | Koning Eizenberg Architecture

The Ritz-Calton Maldives, Fari Islands | International | KHA Pte Ltd

Enduring Architecture

Brambuk: The National Park and Cultural Centre | VIC | Gregory Burgess Architects | Eastern Maar and Gunditj Mirring and Barengi Gadjin Country

The Chancery | ACT | Pegrum/Ciolek Architects (Roger Pegrum) | Ngunnawal

Olympic Park Station | NSW | Hassell, Ken Maher, Rodney Uren, Geoff Crowe, Robin McInnes, William Smart, Andrew Cortese, John Woodman, Mano Ponnambalam, Vanessa Yee, Adrian Gotlieb, Michelle McSharry, Chris Thomas and Ross de la Motte

Sir Charles Kingsford Smith Memorial | QLD | Noel Robinson Architects | The Turrbal People

COLORBOND Award for Steel Architecture