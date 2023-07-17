2023 National Architecture Awards shortlist reveals Australia’s best designsThe 2023 awards program attracted hundreds of entrants, with 178 entries eligible for the National Awards.
Conrad Gargett, Cox Architecture, ARM Architecture and fjcstudio are among some of the architectural practices featuring in the shortlist of 70 projects nominated for the prestigious Australian Institute of Architects’ 2023 National Architecture Awards.
Jury chair Shannon Battisson said the awards were a celebration of design excellence across Australia’s built environment, from the most humble of projects to larger scale public institutions.
“These awards showcase the skill and knowledge of our design professionals in creating spaces that have a positive impact on our landscapes and the lives of those who live in and around them,” she said.
“These projects represent Australia’s leading architectural thought, with all the attention to sustainability and technical elements that are involved.”
The 2023 awards program attracted hundreds of entrants, with 178 entries eligible for the National Awards. A comprehensive judging process determines the shortlisted entries, with the jury travelling to every state and territory in Australia visiting 70 projects across 82 entries over the next two weeks.
The Institute will be following the National Jury on their Instagram platform, sharing key moments from the National Jury Tour.
The National Architecture Awards jury comprise:
- Shannon Battisson LFRAIA (Chair), Immediate Past National President of the Australian Institute of Architects, Director of Architecture at The Mill: Architecture + Design
- Shaneen Fantin FRAIA, Director of People Oriented Design (POD)
- William Smart FRAIA, Creative Director and Owner of Smart Design Studio
- Stephanie Kitingan RAIA, Architect & Director of Placement Studio
- Scott Burchell, Director of Comb Construction
The Australian Institute of Architects’ 2023 National Architecture Awards will be revealed on October 31 at an event at the National Gallery of Australia, Canberra.
National Architecture Awards shortlist:
Residential Architecture – Houses (New)
- 19 Waterloo Street | NSW | SJB | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
- Celilo Springs | WA | Western Architecture Studio | The Whadjuk People of the Noongar Nation
- Blok Stafford Heights | QLD | Blok Modular with Vokes and Peters | Turrbal
- Merricks Farmhouse | VIC | Michael Lumby with Nielsen Jenkins | Boon Wurrung / Bunurong people of the Kulin Nation
- Spring Creek Farm Road House | VIC | Architect Brew Koch | Wathaurong
- Triptych | TAS | Room 11 Architects | Palawa People of Lutruwita
- Mossy Point House | NSW | Edition Office | The Yuin People of the Yuin Nation
Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing
- Nightingale Village | VIC | Architecture architecture, Austin Maynard Architects, Breathe, Clare Cousins Architects, Hayball and Kennedy Nolan | The Wurundjeri People of the Kulin Nation
- Habitat on Juers | QLD | REFRESH* Studio for Architecture | Yuggera People
- Iglu Summer Hill | NSW | Bates Smart | Gadigal and Wangal People of the Eora Nation
- Kerr Street Residences | VIC | Kerstin Thompson Architects | Wurungjeri Woi Wurrung People
- Forrest Hall | WA | KHA (Kerry Hill Architects) | The Whadjuk People of the Noongar Nation
- Turner Avenue Homes | QLD | Push and David Pennisi | Turrbal
Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations & Additions)
- North Perth House | WA | Simon Pendal Architect | The Whadjuk People of the Noongar Nation
- Lane Cove House | NSW | SAHA | Cammerraygal People of the Eora Nation
- Balmain House | NSW | SAHA | Wangal People
- Armadale House | VIC | Neeson Murcutt Neille | Wurundjeri People of the Kulin Nation
- Sunday | VIC | Architecture architecture | Wurundjeri People of the Kulin Nation
- Harriet’s House | TAS | Studio of Architecture | The Stoney Creek Nation and the land of the Therrernotepanner, Leterrermairrener and Panniher clans
Public Architecture
- Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney Modern Building | NSW | Lead Consultant: SANAA; Executive Architect: Architectus | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
- Rockhampton Museum of Art | QLD | Conrad Gargett, Clare Design (Lead Design Architects) and Brian Hooper Architect | The Darumbal People
- Thomas Dixon Centre | QLD | Conrad Gargett | Yuggera and Turrbal People
- Dove Lake Viewing Shelter | TAS | Cumulus Studio | Big River Nation
- Bondi Pavilion Restoration and Conservation | NSW | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects | Bidjigal, Birrabirragal and Gadigal People
- Melbourne Holocaust Museum | VIC | Kerstin Thompson Architects | Boonwurrung/Bunurong and Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Peoples of the Eastern Kulin Nation
- Bendigo Law Courts | VIC | Wardle | Dja Dja Wurrung
- Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre | VIC | Kosloff Architecture | The Gunditjmara People
- Dynamic Destination Project | Cox Architecture + CultivAR Architecture | The Koa People
Educational Architecture
- Inveresk Library, University of Tasmania | TAS | Wardle | The Palawa People
- Cranbrook School – Hordern Oval Precinct Redevelopment | NSW | Architectus | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
- Boola Katitjin | WA | Lyons with Silver Thomas Hanley, Officer Woods, The Fulcrum Agency and Aspect Studios | Whadjuk and Binjareb Noongar People
- Centre for Higher Education Studies | VIC | Fieldwork + Brand Architects | Wurundjeri and Bunurong Peoples of the East Kulin Nations
- Research School of Physics Stage 1 Building, Australian National University | ACT | Hassell | Ngunnawal and Ngambri
- Cannon Hill Anglican College D – Block | Reddog Architects in association with Blueline Architecture | The Turrbal and Jaegara People
- Box Hill North Primary School | VIC | Sibling Architecture | Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung
- Macleod Collage | VIC | Kennedy Nolan | Wurundjeri People
Interior Architecture
- Billabong House | SA | Architects Ink | Kaurna People
- Bass Coast Farmhouse | VIC | Wardle | Boon Wurrung People of the Kulin Nation
- Sydney Opera House Concert Hall Renewal | NSW | ARM Architecture | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
- Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney Modern Building, Gallery Shop | NSW | Akin Atelier | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
- Three Springs Architectural Interiors | VIC | KGA Architecture | Bunurong/Boon Wurrung and Wurundjeri People of the Kulin Nation
Heritage
- University of Melbourne Student Precinct | VIC | Lyons with Koning Eizenberg Architecture, NMBW Architecture Studio, Greenaway Architects, Architects EAT, Aspect Studios and Glas Urban | Wurundjeri
- Thomas Dixon Centre | QLD | Conrad Gargett | Yuggera and Turrbal People
- Bondi Pavilion Restoration and Conservation | NSW | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects | Bidjigal, Birrabirragal and Gadigal People
- Sydney Opera House Concert Hall Renewal | NSW | ARM Architecture | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
- The Estate | NSW | Luke Moloney Architecture
- Parliament Square | TAS | Design 5 - Architects, fjcstudio, JPDC and Years Months Days | Muwinina and Palawa People of Nipaluna
Urban Design
- University of Melbourne Student Precinct | VIC | Lyons with Koning Eizenberg Architecture, NMBW Architecture Studio, Greenaway Architects, Architects EAT, Aspect Studios and Glas Urban | Wurundjeri
- Parliament Square Hobart | TAS | fjcstudio | Nuenonne
- Dairy Road | ACT | Craig Tan Architects | The Ngunnawal People
- Herston Quarter Redevelopment Stage 1 and 2 | QLD | Hassell | Yugara and Turrbal Peoples
- Nightingale Village | VIC | Architecture architecture, Austin Maynard Architects, Breathe, Clare Cousins Architects, Hayball, Kennedy Nolan, Openwork and Andy Fergus | The Wurundjeri People of the Kulin Nation
Commercial Architecture
- QVS Stafford Vet Hospital | QLD | Vokes and Peters | Turrbal
- Parliament Square Hobart | TAS | fjcstudio | Nuenonne
- Brindabella | ACT | Ngunnawal Country
- Yirranma Place | NSW | SJB | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
- Monarto Safari Park Visitor Centre | SA | Intro with Studio Gram | Ngarrindjeri
- Delatite Cellar Door | VIC | Lucy Clemenger Architects | The Taungurung People of the Kulin Nation
- Poly Centre 210 George Street | NSW | Grimshaw | Gadigal
- JCB Studio | VIC | Jackson Clements Burrows | Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung
- Larrakeyah NorForce | NT | BVN | Larrakia People
- Heritage Lanes, 80 Ann Street | QLD | Woods Bagot | The Turrbal and Yuggera People
Small Project Architecture
- Mona Vale Beach Amenities and Lifeguard Facility | NSW | Warren and Mahoney | Garigal and Gayamaygal
- Dimensions X/Farm Stay | NSW | Peter Stutchbury Architecture | The Wonnarua People
- University of Queensland Cricket Club Maintenance Shed | QLD | Lineburg Wang with Steve Hunt Architect | Turrbal and Jagera People of the Yuggera Nation
- Victorian Family Violence Memorial | VIC | MUIR+OPENWORK | Wurundjeri Country
- Postal Hall | WA | Trower Falvo Architects | The Whadjuk People of the Noongar Nation
Sustainable Architecture
- Lane Cove House | NSW | SAHA | Cammerraygal People of the Eora Nation
- Narrabundahaus | ACT | Envelope Architecture | Ngunnawal
- Boola Katitjin | WA | Lyons with Silver Thomas Hanley, The Fulcrum Agency and Officer Woods Architects | Whadjuk and Binjareb Noongar People
- Nightingale Village | VIC | Architecture architecture, Austin Maynard Architects, Breathe, Clare Cousins Architects, Hayball and Kennedy Nolan | The Wurundjeri People of the Kulin Nation
- ANMF House | VIC | Bayley Ward | The Wurundjeri People of the Kulin Nation
International Architecture
- Paris Apartment | International | Wood Marsh Architecture
- The Park Santa Monica | International | Koning Eizenberg Architecture
- The Ritz-Calton Maldives, Fari Islands | International | KHA Pte Ltd
Enduring Architecture
- Brambuk: The National Park and Cultural Centre | VIC | Gregory Burgess Architects | Eastern Maar and Gunditj Mirring and Barengi Gadjin Country
- The Chancery | ACT | Pegrum/Ciolek Architects (Roger Pegrum) | Ngunnawal
- Olympic Park Station | NSW | Hassell, Ken Maher, Rodney Uren, Geoff Crowe, Robin McInnes, William Smart, Andrew Cortese, John Woodman, Mano Ponnambalam, Vanessa Yee, Adrian Gotlieb, Michelle McSharry, Chris Thomas and Ross de la Motte
- Sir Charles Kingsford Smith Memorial | QLD | Noel Robinson Architects | The Turrbal People
COLORBOND Award for Steel Architecture
- Celilo Springs | WA | Western Architecture Studio | The Whadjuk People of the Noongar Nation
- Thomas Dixon Centre | QLD | Conrad Gargett | Yuggera and Turrbal People
- AB House | VIC | Office MI-JI | Wadawurrung Country
