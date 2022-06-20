Grampians Peaks project leads honours’ list at 2022 Victorian Architecture AwardsSixty-six projects drawn from a pool of 125 shortlisted projects were granted named awards, architecture awards and commendations across 14 categories at this year’s awards.
The iconic Grampians Peaks Trail Stage 2 by Noxon Giffen Architects with McGregor Coxall led the honours’ list at the 2022 Victorian Architecture Awards announced Friday last, taking home the award for the most outstanding project across all categories.
Sixty-six projects drawn from a pool of 125 shortlisted projects were granted named awards, architecture awards and commendations across 14 categories at this year’s awards. The 2022 shortlist was one of the largest ever selected for the Victorian Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects’ awards program, with the winners highlighting the integral role architects play in empowering communities and driving the evolution of the built environment.
Grampians Peaks Trail Stage 2 won the Victorian Architecture Medal, the highest honour awarded each year to the most outstanding project across all categories. The Grampians Peaks Trail covers spectacular peaks, stunning scenery and rich cultural heritage to provide one of Victoria’s most breath-taking walking experiences. Stage 2 of the project offers a series of diverse hiker shelters lining 160km of track situated in the pristine Gariwerd wilderness of the Grampians National Park.
Also the winner of the Regional Prize, the project was commended for its 18-year process of consultation and site selection by an empowered Traditional Owners group.
Commenting on the Grampians Peaks Trail Stage 2 project, Victorian Chapter president Bill Krotiris FRAIA said: “Demonstrating an extraordinary level of sensitivity, commitment and collaboration, the project serves as a catalyst for the sensitive exploration of the Gariwerd region and reflects the rich possibilities of architecture in the ongoing development of our collective understanding of Country.”
The Enduring Architecture Award was awarded to St Kilda’s distinctive and recently refurbished Crigan House, announced at the ceremony by Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp. Designed in the late 1980s by reputed architect Allan Powell (1945-2022), the Jury praised the project as an exemplar for Victorian residential design – a model of how to build cleverly within a relatively dense urban context, without compromising views, sunlight, air and landscape.
Brearley Architects & Urbanists (BAU) and Grant Amon Architects, the team behind the Victorian Pride Centre, said that their award-winning design for Australia’s first purpose-built LGBTIQ+ community hub was strongly informed by Powell’s work, demonstrating the broad influence of the architect’s work within the industry.
Queen & Collins, KTA and BVN’s commercial adaptive reuse project in Melbourne was this year’s most recognised project with four awards: the prestigious Melbourne Prize as well as Architecture Awards in the Commercial Architecture, Interior Architecture, and Urban Design categories.
The project, which unlocked a series of interconnected urban spaces to invite a sense of discovery within a busy CBD precinct, was praised by the Jury for its masterfully orchestrated use of light, space, colours and texture to create a surprising new urban space for Melbourne.
Kerstin Thompson Architects’ Balfe Park Lane received the top award in the multi-residential category, setting a gold standard for designing healthy communities and embedding genuine liveability among a list of winners that highlighted the importance of housing as an essential social infrastructure.
Showcasing the potential of bespoke residential architecture when combined with adventurous client aspirations, Corner House, Autumn House, and Arcadia also received top awards in the residential categories.
“This year’s winners stand as a testament to the vitality of Melbourne’s cultural life, providing world-class venues for sport, the arts, education, community, faith and commerce – it is hugely buoying to see these new additions to our city that will serve their communities for generations to come,” Victorian state manager, Tim Leslie FRAIA said.
Projects that received an Architecture Award or a named award will now progress to the National Architecture Awards program, with the shortlist to be announced by the Australian Institute of Architects in the coming months.
2022 Victorian Architecture Awards – Winners
Victorian Architecture Medal
Grampians Peaks Trail Stage 2 | Noxon Giffen Architects with McGregor Coxall
Melbourne Prize
Queen & Collins | KTA + BVN
Regional Prize
Grampians Peaks Trail Stage 2 | Noxon Giffen Architects with McGregor Coxall
Enduring Architecture
Enduring Architecture Award
Crigan House | Allan Powell
Public Architecture
The William Wardell Award for Public Architecture
Victorian Pride Centre | Brearley Architects + Urbanists & Grant Amon Architects
Architecture Award
Point Lonsdale Surf Life Saving Club | Jackson Clements Burrows Architects
Shepparton Art Museum | Denton Corker Marshall
Commendations
Puffing Billy Lakeside Visitor Centre | TERROIR
Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and additions)
The John and Phyllis Murphy Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)
Arcadia | Architecture architecture
Architecture Award
Arthur | Oscar Sainsbury Architects
Autumn House | Studio Bright
Stable & Cart House | Clare Cousins Architects
Commendations
Brunswick House | Placement
Eastham Street | MUIR Architecture
Residential Architecture – Houses (New)
The Harold Desbrowe-Annear Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (New)
Corner House | Archier
Architecture Award
Always | Kennedy Nolan
Jan Juc Studio | Eldridge Anderson Architects
The Arndt Residence and Artbarn | CHROFI
Commendations
Erskine River House | Kerstin Thompson Architects
Esplanade House | Clare Cousins Architects
music box | multiplicity
The Hütt 01 Passivhaus | Melbourne Design Studios (MDS)
Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing
The Best Overend Award for Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing
Balfe Park Lane | Kerstin Thompson Architects
Architecture Award
231 Napier Street | Edition Office
St Albans Housing | NMBW Architecture Studio in association with Monash Art, Design & Architecture (MADA)
Commendation
Terrace House | Austin Maynard Architects
Women's Property Initiatives Older Women's Housing | Studio Bright
Educational Architecture
The Henry Bastow Award for Educational Architecture
The Clendon Centre | Architectus
Architecture Award
Deakin Law School Building | Woods Bagot
Myer Music Centre Melbourne Grammar School | Peter Elliott Architecture + Urban Design
Commendation
Monash Robotics Lab | Studio Bright
Commercial Architecture
The Sir Osborn McCutcheon Award for Commercial Architecture
405 Bourke Street | Woods Bagot
Architecture Award
Ballarat Gov Hub | John Wardle Architects
Queen & Collins | KTA + BVN
SEEK HQ | Hassell
Commendations
Wesley Place, 130 Lonsdale Street | COX Architecture
Cubitt Street Tower | Pandolfini Architects
Interior Architecture
The Marion Mahony Award for Interior Architecture
Yakimono & Society | Russell & George
Architecture Award
Always | Kennedy Nolan
Gatwick Private Hotel | Kosloff Architecture
Penleigh and Essendon Grammar School Gymnasium | McBride Charles Ryan
Queen & Collins | KTA + BVN
Commendations
Deeds Brewery and Taproom | Splinter Society Architecture
Sculptform Design Studio | Woods Bagot
Heritage Architecture
The John George Knight Award for Heritage
Wesley Place – 130 Lonsdale | Lovell Chen with COX Architecture
Award for Heritage – Creative Adaptation
Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street | Lovell Chen with Bates Smart
Myer Music Centre Melbourne Grammar School | Peter Elliott Architecture + Urban Design
Award for Heritage – Conservation
Keilor Police Hut | Andronas Conservation Architecture
Commendations
Stable & Cart House | Clare Cousins Architects
Small Project Architecture
The Kevin Borland Award for Small Project Architecture
The Dentist | Rob Kennon Architects
Architecture Award
pond[er] | Taylor Knights and James Carey
Commendations
Arts Project Australia | Sibling Architecture
Ngargee Djeembana | Jackson Clements Burrows Architects with N’arweet Carolyn Briggs AM
Urban Design
The Joseph Reed Award for Urban Design
Bendigo TAFE City Campus Revitalisation | Architectus with Six Degrees Architects and SBLA Landscape Architects
Architecture Award
Collingwood Yards | Fieldwork
Queen & Collins | KTA + BVN
Sustainable Architecture
The Allan and Beth Coldicutt Award for Sustainable Architecture
ANZ Breathe | Breathe
Architecture Award
Terrace House | Austin Maynard Architects
The Hütt 01 Passivhaus | Melbourne Design Studios (MDS)
Commendation
Ballarat Gov Hub | John Wardle Architects
COLORBOND® Award for Steel Architecture
Autumn House | Studio Bright
Commendation
Monash Robotics Lab | Studio Bright
EmAGN Project Award
Object 07 | Prior Barraclough
Bates Smart Award for Architecture in Media
Bates Smart Award for Architecture in Media - National Award
Union magazine | Gemma Savio (editor)
Bates Smart Award for Architecture in Media - State Award
Inflection Vol.08: Presence | Michaela Prunotto, Kate Donaldson, Manning McBride (editors)
Bates Smart Award for Architecture in Media - Advocacy Award
Robin Boyd Foundation Virtual Tour Collection – Walsh Street, Greg Burgess Studio & Manning Clark House | Robin Boyd Foundation
- Popular Articles
- Sustainability
Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?