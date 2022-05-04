125 projects shortlisted for 2022 Victorian Architecture AwardsThe Victorian Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects has announced the shortlisted projects for the 2022 Victorian Architecture Awards.
The Victorian Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects has announced the shortlisted projects for the 2022 Victorian Architecture Awards.
The Victorian Architecture Awards celebrate the significant and unique contributions of architecture across Melbourne and regional Victoria.
With a total of 125 projects, the shortlist represents one of the largest number of projects ever selected by the Awards jury. This impressive number clearly demonstrates the strength of the architectural profession in the state, says Victorian chapter president Bill Krotiris.
“Despite building reform challenges the design and building industry has faced in recent years, we’re very pleased to witness and experience the ongoing significant and positive contributions architects are providing in shaping our built landscape for all Victorians,” says Krotiris.
“The diversity of the shortlist clearly illustrates the broad reach architecture has across urban, suburban, and rural contexts.
“Projects range from strategic large scale urban renewal works with carefully considered conservation works, through to new sustainable multi-residential models in our inner urban and ring suburbs and regions, through to innovative individual residential and interior interventions.”
The 2022 Victorian Architecture Awards saw a total of 252 submissions across fourteen categories, with the 125 shortlisted projects selected by independent juries following a rigorous entry and presentation process. These projects will be assessed further through an in-person site visit by the jury for consideration for a coveted architectural award. The site visit is a key component of the assessment for the Victorian Architecture Awards, allowing for a more holistic and rigorous determination of all elements of the design response.
“With architecture, the true assessment of its value is through seeing how it sits within its context, its understanding of place and the successful relationship of its uses and functionality – the considered integration of building services, structure and the sculpting of space,” says Victorian state manager, Tim Leslie.
Among the shortlisted projects are a range of unique public buildings such as the Victorian Pride Centre, the Puffing Billy Lakeside Visitor Centre, and Centrepiece, as well as important adaptive reuse and rebuild projects including Collingwood Yards, La Mama, and the Jewell Station precinct. One of the shortlist’s many significant Melbourne CBD revitalisation projects is the reinvigoration of the Wesley Church precinct.
Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Friday 17 June 2022.
The 2022 Victorian Architecture Awards Shortlist
Commercial Architecture:
- 405 Bourke Street | Woods Bagot
- 80 Collins, Melbourne | Woods Bagot
- ANZ Breathe | Breathe
- Ballarat Gov Hub | John Wardle Architects
- Cubitt Street Tower | Pandolfini Architects
- Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street | Bates Smart
- Merrifield City | NH Architecture
- Queen & Collins | KTA + BVN
- SEEK HQ | Hassell
- Wesley Place, 130 Lonsdale Street | COX Architecture
- Woolworths Fishermans Bend | Hames Sharley
Educational Architecture:
- Deakin Law School Building | Woods Bagot
- Delacombe Stadium | Kosloff Architecture
- Monash Robotics Lab | Studio Bright
- Myer Music Centre Melbourne Grammar School | Peter Elliott Architecture + Urban Design
- The Clendon Centre | Architectus
- Victorian Tunnelling Centre | Grimshaw
Heritage Architecture:
- Bendigo TAFE City Campus Revitalisation | Six Degrees with Architectus (lead)
- Collingwood Yards | Fieldwork
- Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street | Lovell Chen with Bates Smart
- Keilor Police Hut | Andronas Conservation Architecture
- Myer Music Centre Melbourne Grammar School | Peter Elliott Architecture + Urban Design
- Queen & Collins | KTA + BVN
- Stable & Cart House | Clare Cousins Architects
- Wesley Place - 130 Lonsdale | Lovell Chen with COX Architecture
Interior Architecture:
- Always | Kennedy Nolan
- Bassano | Tom Robertson Architects
- Deeds Brewery and Taproom | Splinter Society Architecture
- Erskine River House | Kerstin Thompson Architects
- Gatwick Private Hotel | Kosloff Architecture
- Penleigh and Essendon Grammar School Gymnasium | McBride Charles Ryan
- Queen & Collins | KTA + BVN
- Sculptform Design Studio | Woods Bagot
- Stable & Cart House | Clare Cousins Architects
- Victorian Pride Centre | BAU GAA Brearley Architects & Urbanists and Grant Amon Architects
- Yakimono & Society | Russell & George
Public Architecture:
- CENTREPIECE at Melbourne Park | NH Architecture
- Collingwood Yards | Fieldwork
- Ivanhoe Library and Cultural Hub | Croxon Ramsay
- Kia Arena | NH Architecture with RWA Sports Architecture
- Northern Hospital - Inpatient Unit Tower Stage 2 | Lyons
- Point Lonsdale Surf Life Saving Club | Jackson Clements Burrows Architects
- Puffing Billy Lakeside Visitor Centre | TERROIR
- Rebuild La Mama | Meg White and Cottee Parker Architects
- Shepparton Art Museum | Denton Corker Marshall
- Victorian Pride Centre | Brearley Architects + Urbanists & Grant Amon Architects
Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions):
- Arcadia | Architecture architecture
- Arthur | Oscar Sainsbury Architects
- Autumn House | Studio Bright
- Brunswick House | Placement
- Courtyard House | Ha Architecture
- Eastham Street | MUIR Architecture
- Hermon | WOWOWA Architecture
- Kew Cottage | Walter&Walter
- Nido House |Angelucci Architects
- Preston House II | Olaver Architecture
- Richmond House | Therefore
- South Yarra House | Pop Architecture and Beatrix Rowe Interior Design
- Stable & Cart House | Clare Cousins Architects
Residential Architecture – Houses (New):
- Always | Kennedy Nolan
- Anderson Road | B.E Architecture
- Beach Slice | Steffen Welsch Architects
- Bellbird House | Bower Architecture and Interiors
- Birregurra House | Rob Kennon Architects
- Canning Street | Foomann Architects
- Corner House | Archier
- Emplacement | NTF Architecture
- Erskine River House | Kerstin Thompson Architects
- Esplanade House | Clare Cousins Architects
- Flinders Residence | MAArchitects
- Jan Juc Studio | Eldridge Anderson Architects
- Keep House | BKK Architects
- music box | multiplicity
- The Arndt Residence and Artbarn | CHROFI
- The Hütt 01 Passivhaus | Melbourne Design Studios (MDS)
- Walnut House | Adam Kane Architects
Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing:
- 17 Union Street | BKK Architects with Clare Cousins Architects
- 231 Napier Street | Edition Office
- Australia 108 | Fender Katsalidis
- Balfe Park Lane | Kerstin Thompson Architects
- Fitzroy House | Jackson Clements Burrows Architects
- Nightingale Ballarat | Breathe
- Object 07 | Object Subject Architecture
- Queens Place | Fender Katsalidis /Cox Architecture
- St Albans Housing | NMBW Architecture Studio in association with Monash Art, Design & Architecture (MADA)
- Terrace House | Austin Maynard Architects
- Women's Property Initiatives Older Women's Housing | Studio Bright
Small Project Architecture:
- Arts Project Australia | Sibling Architecture
- Good Samaritan Primary School, Toilet Pavilion | Harrison and White
- Immersive Media Lab – Orygen | S-I Projects
- Ngargee Djeembana | Jackson Clements Burrows Architects with N’arweet Carolyn Briggs AM
- pond[er] | Taylor Knights and James Carey
- Shorts Place Gym | Joyce Architects
- The Dentist | Rob Kennon Architects
Urban Design:
- 80 Collins, Melbourne | Woods Bagot
- Bendigo TAFE City Campus Revitalisation | Architectus with Six Degrees Architects
- Collingwood Yards | Fieldwork
- Jewell Station Precinct | BKK Architects with MA Architects and GLAS Landscape Architecture
- Queen & Collins | KTA + BVN
- Shepparton Art Museum | Denton Corker Marshall
Melbourne Prize:
- Collingwood Yards | Fieldwork
- Kia Arena | NH Architecture with RWA Sports Architecture
- Queen & Collins | KTA + BVN
- Rebuild La Mama | Meg White and Cottee Parker Architects
- Victorian Pride Centre | Brearley Architects + Urbanists & Grant Amon Architects
- Wesley Place - 130 Lonsdale | Lovell Chen with COX Architecture
Regional Prize:
- Ballarat Gov Hub | John Wardle Architects
- Bendigo TAFE City Campus Revitalisation | Architectus with Six Degrees Architects
- Delacombe Stadium | Kosloff Architecture
- Grampians Peaks Trail Stage 2 | Noxon Giffen Architects with McGregor Coxall
- Nightingale Ballarat | Breathe
- Point Lonsdale Surf Life Saving Club | Jackson Clements Burrows Architects
- Puffing Billy Lakeside Visitor Centre | TERROIR
- Shepparton Art Museum | Denton Corker Marshall
COLORBOND® Award for Steel Architecture:
- Autumn House | Studio Bright
- Lilydale Heights College: Sustainability Hub, Town Square and Sports Pavilion | Harrison and White
- Monash Robotics Lab | Studio Bright
- Plaza of Holy Angels Mausoleum | Harmer Architecture
- Puffing Billy Lakeside Visitor Centre | TERROIR
Sustainable Architecture:
- ANZ Breathe | Breathe
- Ballarat Gov Hub | John Wardle Architects
- Nightingale Ballarat | Breathe
- Shepparton Art Museum | Denton Corker Marshall
- Terrace House | Austin Maynard Architects
- The Hütt 01 Passivhaus | Melbourne Design Studios (MDS)
Additional Awards in Victoria:
- Enduring Architecture
- Bates Smart Award for Architecture in Media
- EmAGN Project Award – recognises the contributions of members of the EmAGN demographic
- Victorian Architecture Medal – the highest honour awarded by the Victorian Chapter each year and judged to be the most outstanding project from the category winners
- Popular Articles
- Sustainability
Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?