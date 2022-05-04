The Victorian Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects has announced the shortlisted projects for the 2022 Victorian Architecture Awards.

The Victorian Architecture Awards celebrate the significant and unique contributions of architecture across Melbourne and regional Victoria.

With a total of 125 projects, the shortlist represents one of the largest number of projects ever selected by the Awards jury. This impressive number clearly demonstrates the strength of the architectural profession in the state, says Victorian chapter president Bill Krotiris.

“Despite building reform challenges the design and building industry has faced in recent years, we’re very pleased to witness and experience the ongoing significant and positive contributions architects are providing in shaping our built landscape for all Victorians,” says Krotiris.

“The diversity of the shortlist clearly illustrates the broad reach architecture has across urban, suburban, and rural contexts.

“Projects range from strategic large scale urban renewal works with carefully considered conservation works, through to new sustainable multi-residential models in our inner urban and ring suburbs and regions, through to innovative individual residential and interior interventions.”

The 2022 Victorian Architecture Awards saw a total of 252 submissions across fourteen categories, with the 125 shortlisted projects selected by independent juries following a rigorous entry and presentation process. These projects will be assessed further through an in-person site visit by the jury for consideration for a coveted architectural award. The site visit is a key component of the assessment for the Victorian Architecture Awards, allowing for a more holistic and rigorous determination of all elements of the design response.

“With architecture, the true assessment of its value is through seeing how it sits within its context, its understanding of place and the successful relationship of its uses and functionality – the considered integration of building services, structure and the sculpting of space,” says Victorian state manager, Tim Leslie.

Among the shortlisted projects are a range of unique public buildings such as the Victorian Pride Centre, the Puffing Billy Lakeside Visitor Centre, and Centrepiece, as well as important adaptive reuse and rebuild projects including Collingwood Yards, La Mama, and the Jewell Station precinct. One of the shortlist’s many significant Melbourne CBD revitalisation projects is the reinvigoration of the Wesley Church precinct.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Friday 17 June 2022.

The 2022 Victorian Architecture Awards Shortlist

Commercial Architecture:

405 Bourke Street | Woods Bagot

80 Collins, Melbourne | Woods Bagot

ANZ Breathe | Breathe

Ballarat Gov Hub | John Wardle Architects

Cubitt Street Tower | Pandolfini Architects

Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street | Bates Smart

Merrifield City | NH Architecture

Queen & Collins | KTA + BVN

SEEK HQ | Hassell

Wesley Place, 130 Lonsdale Street | COX Architecture

Woolworths Fishermans Bend | Hames Sharley

Educational Architecture:

Deakin Law School Building | Woods Bagot

Delacombe Stadium | Kosloff Architecture

Monash Robotics Lab | Studio Bright

Myer Music Centre Melbourne Grammar School | Peter Elliott Architecture + Urban Design

The Clendon Centre | Architectus

Victorian Tunnelling Centre | Grimshaw

Heritage Architecture:

Bendigo TAFE City Campus Revitalisation | Six Degrees with Architectus (lead)

Collingwood Yards | Fieldwork

Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street | Lovell Chen with Bates Smart

Keilor Police Hut | Andronas Conservation Architecture

Myer Music Centre Melbourne Grammar School | Peter Elliott Architecture + Urban Design

Queen & Collins | KTA + BVN

Stable & Cart House | Clare Cousins Architects

Wesley Place - 130 Lonsdale | Lovell Chen with COX Architecture

Interior Architecture:

Always | Kennedy Nolan

Bassano | Tom Robertson Architects

Deeds Brewery and Taproom | Splinter Society Architecture

Erskine River House | Kerstin Thompson Architects

Gatwick Private Hotel | Kosloff Architecture

Penleigh and Essendon Grammar School Gymnasium | McBride Charles Ryan

Queen & Collins | KTA + BVN

Sculptform Design Studio | Woods Bagot

Stable & Cart House | Clare Cousins Architects

Victorian Pride Centre | BAU GAA Brearley Architects & Urbanists and Grant Amon Architects

Yakimono & Society | Russell & George

Public Architecture:

CENTREPIECE at Melbourne Park | NH Architecture

Collingwood Yards | Fieldwork

Ivanhoe Library and Cultural Hub | Croxon Ramsay

Kia Arena | NH Architecture with RWA Sports Architecture

Northern Hospital - Inpatient Unit Tower Stage 2 | Lyons

Point Lonsdale Surf Life Saving Club | Jackson Clements Burrows Architects

Puffing Billy Lakeside Visitor Centre | TERROIR

Rebuild La Mama | Meg White and Cottee Parker Architects

Shepparton Art Museum | Denton Corker Marshall

Victorian Pride Centre | Brearley Architects + Urbanists & Grant Amon Architects

Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions):

Arcadia | Architecture architecture

Arthur | Oscar Sainsbury Architects

Autumn House | Studio Bright

Brunswick House | Placement

Courtyard House | Ha Architecture

Eastham Street | MUIR Architecture

Hermon | WOWOWA Architecture

Kew Cottage | Walter&Walter

Nido House |Angelucci Architects

Preston House II | Olaver Architecture

Richmond House | Therefore

South Yarra House | Pop Architecture and Beatrix Rowe Interior Design

Stable & Cart House | Clare Cousins Architects

Residential Architecture – Houses (New):

Always | Kennedy Nolan

Anderson Road | B.E Architecture

Beach Slice | Steffen Welsch Architects

Bellbird House | Bower Architecture and Interiors

Birregurra House | Rob Kennon Architects

Canning Street | Foomann Architects

Corner House | Archier

Emplacement | NTF Architecture

Erskine River House | Kerstin Thompson Architects

Esplanade House | Clare Cousins Architects

Flinders Residence | MAArchitects

Jan Juc Studio | Eldridge Anderson Architects

Keep House | BKK Architects

music box | multiplicity

The Arndt Residence and Artbarn | CHROFI

The Hütt 01 Passivhaus | Melbourne Design Studios (MDS)

Walnut House | Adam Kane Architects

Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing:

17 Union Street | BKK Architects with Clare Cousins Architects

231 Napier Street | Edition Office

Australia 108 | Fender Katsalidis

Balfe Park Lane | Kerstin Thompson Architects

Fitzroy House | Jackson Clements Burrows Architects

Nightingale Ballarat | Breathe

Object 07 | Object Subject Architecture

Queens Place | Fender Katsalidis /Cox Architecture

St Albans Housing | NMBW Architecture Studio in association with Monash Art, Design & Architecture (MADA)

Terrace House | Austin Maynard Architects

Women's Property Initiatives Older Women's Housing | Studio Bright

Small Project Architecture:

Arts Project Australia | Sibling Architecture

Good Samaritan Primary School, Toilet Pavilion | Harrison and White

Immersive Media Lab – Orygen | S-I Projects

Ngargee Djeembana | Jackson Clements Burrows Architects with N’arweet Carolyn Briggs AM

pond[er] | Taylor Knights and James Carey

Shorts Place Gym | Joyce Architects

The Dentist | Rob Kennon Architects

Urban Design:

80 Collins, Melbourne | Woods Bagot

Bendigo TAFE City Campus Revitalisation | Architectus with Six Degrees Architects

Collingwood Yards | Fieldwork

Jewell Station Precinct | BKK Architects with MA Architects and GLAS Landscape Architecture

Queen & Collins | KTA + BVN

Shepparton Art Museum | Denton Corker Marshall

Melbourne Prize:

Collingwood Yards | Fieldwork

Kia Arena | NH Architecture with RWA Sports Architecture

Queen & Collins | KTA + BVN

Rebuild La Mama | Meg White and Cottee Parker Architects

Victorian Pride Centre | Brearley Architects + Urbanists & Grant Amon Architects

Wesley Place - 130 Lonsdale | Lovell Chen with COX Architecture

Regional Prize:

Ballarat Gov Hub | John Wardle Architects

Bendigo TAFE City Campus Revitalisation | Architectus with Six Degrees Architects

Delacombe Stadium | Kosloff Architecture

Grampians Peaks Trail Stage 2 | Noxon Giffen Architects with McGregor Coxall

Nightingale Ballarat | Breathe

Point Lonsdale Surf Life Saving Club | Jackson Clements Burrows Architects

Puffing Billy Lakeside Visitor Centre | TERROIR

Shepparton Art Museum | Denton Corker Marshall

COLORBOND® Award for Steel Architecture:

Autumn House | Studio Bright

Lilydale Heights College: Sustainability Hub, Town Square and Sports Pavilion | Harrison and White

Monash Robotics Lab | Studio Bright

Plaza of Holy Angels Mausoleum | Harmer Architecture

Puffing Billy Lakeside Visitor Centre | TERROIR

Sustainable Architecture:

ANZ Breathe | Breathe

Ballarat Gov Hub | John Wardle Architects

Nightingale Ballarat | Breathe

Shepparton Art Museum | Denton Corker Marshall

Terrace House | Austin Maynard Architects

The Hütt 01 Passivhaus | Melbourne Design Studios (MDS)

