The entries for the 2022 Sustainability Awards are now open. It’s been a long 16-year journey to get to the point where we are now, but it’s safe to say that Architecture & Design magazine is now at a point that it has made history.

By that, I mean history in terms of the Sustainability Awards, which this year have now reached the 16-year mark, making them the longest as well as most respected national built environment substantiality award program the country has known.

It’s a fact that the Architecture & Design Sustainability Awards are not only given to projects that demonstrate an immediate high level of sustainable architecture or design, but also to those projects that can show long-term sustainability, are accessible to all users as well as to people in the industry that have made a positive cultural, social or economic contribution to the local community.

But our awards are far more than just that.

We are also going to be live for the first time since 2019.

And the first part of this live program to be held will be the Sustainability Summit, our Q & A-style panel program that has become the leader in sustainability knowledge, education and information.

For the last 16 years, our CPD-certified Summit has probed and prodded all matters sustainable, and in 2022, once again the Summit is taking centre stage, on 10 November to be exact, this time finally in front of a live audience after a 2-year digital hiatus.

Throughout the day the Sustainability Summit will present a diverse and knowledgeable range of speakers addressing a variety of topics that will provide unrivalled insight into designing with sustainability at heart.

With some 35 speakers – all experts in their chosen field – and exciting activities hosted by the Sustainability Awards official partners, the Sustainability Summit will offer the opportunity to attend from the comfort of your home or office.

But wait, there’s more.

This year, the Awards will have a couple of new categories – all up 16 for each year we have been running as well as a new way – ie done by our Editorial team – of choosing our Emerging & Lifetime Achievement award winners.

This is because we feel that we need the widest possible pool of entries to be awarded for those categories that have require the utmost of impartial and objective vision of the industry as both a whole and as a microcosm of a wider built environment.

As for the full list of categories, for 2022 they are below:

People

Emerging Sustainable Architect / Designer

Lifetime Achievement

Projects

Adaptive Reuse (Alteration / Addition)

Commercial Architecture (Large)

Commercial Architecture (Small)

Education & Research

Interior Design

Landscape & Urban

Public Buildings

Multi-Residential Dwelling

Single Dwelling (Alteration)

Single Dwelling (New)

Smart Building Ideas

Innovation

Green Building Material and/or Product

Editor’s Choice (Social & Community Outcomes)

Best of the Best

To say we are all excited about the fact that this year we will finally be able to hold the Awards in a live venue would be a massive understatement – especially when you consider that this year, the Awards will be hosted at the stunning and well-situated luxury Shangri-La Sydney hotel.

And not to ignore our global audience, these 16th consecutive Sustainability Awards along with the associated Sustainability Summit program as both a live event in Sydney and also, online for our increasingly important global audience.

So as to ensure the ongoing success of the Sustainability Awards, we need the very best entries that our industry has to offer, as well as in order to help make these 2022 Architecture & Design Sustainability Awards the best to date.

Over the previous years, we have had a range of exciting, diverse, and stunning entries that have shown just how far the issue of sustainability has come in Australia.

Here are some of the judges’ favourite Sustainability Awards past winning entries, with the common themes of dedication and unwavering support for sustainable goals.

So as the issue of carbon, climate and construction continue to influence our public discourse, it is with great please that I can say the 2022 are now open.

Therefore, after 16 years, it’s not just history we will be celebrating at the 2022 Sustainability Awards, but the future as well.

TO ENTER THE 2022 SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS, CLICK HERE

If you have any questions about the 2022 Sustainability Awards or the Sustainability Summit or anything else Awards-related, please drop me an email at branko.miletic@architectureanddesign.com.au

Key dates: