After two years of virtual events, the 2022 Sustainability Awards are back in their original and popular live format, this time at Sydney’s Shangri-La hotel.

The 250 strong crowd celebrated the year’s most outstanding people, projects and products in the world of sustainable built design, recognising the contribution that these exemplars have made to the ongoing betterment of our environment. With rapid change needed across the country and the globe, it has never been more important to elevate pioneering design to the national stage, promoting the talent, innovation and technology that will move Australia toward net zero.

In terms of these, our 16th annual awards, we cannot stress how important it is to have these awards in a live format and as such, it goes without saying that the winners were also highly appreciative in being back in our ‘old’ format.

Throughout the evening, 16 winners and 10 honourable mentions were given awards, with master of ceremonies Peter Colqhoun inviting some of Australia’s leading talents to the stage to accept their awards.

To say that this year, as mentioned, our 16th one in a row is special in other ways would also be true. With COP27 happening and the realisation by many in the world that we have been living unsustainably for so long, the need to use our powers of design to at least minimise our carbon footprint has never been clearer than before.

Insofar as the night goes, there are so many people to thank for the success of this year’s Sustainability Awards, but as a start. We’d would like to thank the 2022 Jury, led by Dick Clarke, for their unwavering support of the event, and the time and expertise they bring not only to judging, but also to guiding the program and ensuring its continued place as Australia’s most celebrated sustainable built design awards.

A huge thank you needs to go to our new Events team who really ‘grabbed the ball and ran with it’ as they say and came up with an event to remember. The sales, marketing, and editorial teams over at Architecture & Design need to be mentioned for all their hard work and of course all those that made the night the success it was deVere a massive pat on the back.

Of course, then there are our many commercial partners. The 2022 Sustainability Awards, and the Sustainability Summit (held immediately before the Awards at the Shangri-La and online), have been made possible thanks to the official event sponsors: Best of the Best and Carbon Neutral Partner Autex Acoustics, and category partners Big Ass Fans, BlueScope, Bondor, Electrolux, ForestOne, GH Commercial, Holcim, Kaolin, Network Architectural, Next Timber by Timberlink, Sika, Siniat, Stormtech, Verosol and Wood Solutions.

So all that is left to announce are the actual winners of the 2022 Sustainability Awards:

Best of the Best

Proudly partnered by Autex Acoustics

Winner

Pepper Tree Passive House | Alexander Symes Architect

Image by Barton Taylor

Commercial Architecture (Large)

Proudly partnered by Network Architectural

Winner

Four Pillars Gin Distillery 2.0 | Breathe

Image by Anson Smart

Highly Commended

Iron Creek Farm Stay | Misho + Associates

Image by Misho Vasiljevich

Commercial Architecture (Small)

Proudly partnered by Big Ass Fans

Winner

ANZ Breathe | Breathe

Image by Tom Ross

Education & Research

Proudly partnered by Next Timber

Winner

s.e.e.d. - a new demountable classroom | betti & knut architecture

Image by Bettina Steffens

Highly Commended

SVSS - Double Streaming Building | pentArchi

Image by adnic-photogtaphy

Multi-Residential Dwelling

Proudly partnered by Electrolux

Winner

Terrace House | Austin Maynard Architects

Image by Derek Swalwell

Highly Commended

Nightingale Ballarat | Breathe

Image by Kate Longley

Single Dwelling (New)

Proudly partnered by Stormtech

Winner

The Hütt 01 Passivhaus | Melbourne Design Studios (MDS)

Image by Immanuel Bosse

Highly Commended

Cascade House | Core Collective Architects

Image by Adam Gibson

Highly Commended

Thistle Hill | Light House Architecture & Science

Image by Ben Wrigley

Single Dwelling (Alteration)

Proudly partnered by Bondor

Winner

Pepper Tree Passive House | Alexander Symes Architect

Image by Barton Taylor

Highly Commended

Phoenix House | Harley Graham Architects

Image by Andy Macpherson

Adaptive Reuse (Alteration/Addition)

Proudly partnered by Wood Solutions

Winner

Sue Hutton's Stephenson's Mill | Hector Abrahams Architects

Image by Neil Waldron

Highly Commended

SubStation No. 164 | fjmtstudio

Image by Toby Peet

Landscape & Urban

Proudly partnered by Holcim

Winner

Riverside Green | Hassell

Image by Scott Burrows

Highly Commended

Pavilions Residences by Mirvac | Mirvac

Image by Murray Fredericks

Public Building

Proudly partnered by Siniat

Winner

Glenroy Community Hub | DesignInc Melbourne

Image by Dianna Snape

Highly Commended

Eden Port Welcome Centre | COX Architecture

Image by John Gollings

Interior Design

Proudly partnered by GH Commercial

Winner

Built/Substation No. 164 | fjmtinteriors with fjmtstudio

Image by Toby Peet

Highly Commended

Department of Transport, Victoria | packvonhartel

Image by Nicole England

Green Building Material

Proudly partnered by Forest One

Winner

SR2 - Systems Reef | BVN & the University of Technology Sydney (UTS)

Image courtesy SR2 Design Team

Highly Commended

Water Yuludarla Collection | Milliken

Image by David Sievers

Smart Building Ideas

Proudly partnered by Verosol

Winner

Gabrielle's Home | BluKube Architecture

Image by Dallas Nock

Editor's Choice (Social & Community Outcomes)

Proudly partnered by Sika

Winner

Bay Pavilions Arts + Aquatic | NBRS with Donovan Payne Architects

Image by Alexander Mayes

Emerging Sustainable Architect/Designer

Proudly partnered by Kaolin

Winner

Marni Reti | Kaunitz Yeung Architecture

Lifetime Achievement

Proudly partnered by BlueScope

Winner

Chris Nunn | AMP Capital

The awards will return for their 17th year in 2023, with entries opening in the coming months.