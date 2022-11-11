2022 Sustainability Award Winners have been announcedMeet your winners who are shaking up the world of sustainable built design
After two years of virtual events, the 2022 Sustainability Awards are back in their original and popular live format, this time at Sydney’s Shangri-La hotel.
The 250 strong crowd celebrated the year’s most outstanding people, projects and products in the world of sustainable built design, recognising the contribution that these exemplars have made to the ongoing betterment of our environment. With rapid change needed across the country and the globe, it has never been more important to elevate pioneering design to the national stage, promoting the talent, innovation and technology that will move Australia toward net zero.
In terms of these, our 16th annual awards, we cannot stress how important it is to have these awards in a live format and as such, it goes without saying that the winners were also highly appreciative in being back in our ‘old’ format.
Throughout the evening, 16 winners and 10 honourable mentions were given awards, with master of ceremonies Peter Colqhoun inviting some of Australia’s leading talents to the stage to accept their awards.
To say that this year, as mentioned, our 16th one in a row is special in other ways would also be true. With COP27 happening and the realisation by many in the world that we have been living unsustainably for so long, the need to use our powers of design to at least minimise our carbon footprint has never been clearer than before.
Insofar as the night goes, there are so many people to thank for the success of this year’s Sustainability Awards, but as a start. We’d would like to thank the 2022 Jury, led by Dick Clarke, for their unwavering support of the event, and the time and expertise they bring not only to judging, but also to guiding the program and ensuring its continued place as Australia’s most celebrated sustainable built design awards.
A huge thank you needs to go to our new Events team who really ‘grabbed the ball and ran with it’ as they say and came up with an event to remember. The sales, marketing, and editorial teams over at Architecture & Design need to be mentioned for all their hard work and of course all those that made the night the success it was deVere a massive pat on the back.
Of course, then there are our many commercial partners. The 2022 Sustainability Awards, and the Sustainability Summit (held immediately before the Awards at the Shangri-La and online), have been made possible thanks to the official event sponsors: Best of the Best and Carbon Neutral Partner Autex Acoustics, and category partners Big Ass Fans, BlueScope, Bondor, Electrolux, ForestOne, GH Commercial, Holcim, Kaolin, Network Architectural, Next Timber by Timberlink, Sika, Siniat, Stormtech, Verosol and Wood Solutions.
So all that is left to announce are the actual winners of the 2022 Sustainability Awards:
.
Best of the Best
Proudly partnered by Autex Acoustics
Winner
Pepper Tree Passive House | Alexander Symes Architect
Image by Barton Taylor
.
Commercial Architecture (Large)
Proudly partnered by Network Architectural
Winner
Four Pillars Gin Distillery 2.0 | Breathe
Image by Anson Smart
Highly Commended
Iron Creek Farm Stay | Misho + Associates
Image by Misho Vasiljevich
.
Commercial Architecture (Small)
Proudly partnered by Big Ass Fans
Winner
Image by Tom Ross
.
Education & Research
Proudly partnered by Next Timber
Winner
s.e.e.d. - a new demountable classroom | betti & knut architecture
Image by Bettina Steffens
Highly Commended
SVSS - Double Streaming Building | pentArchi
Image by adnic-photogtaphy
.
Multi-Residential Dwelling
Proudly partnered by Electrolux
Winner
Terrace House | Austin Maynard Architects
Image by Derek Swalwell
Highly Commended
Nightingale Ballarat | Breathe
Image by Kate Longley
.
Single Dwelling (New)
Proudly partnered by Stormtech
Winner
The Hütt 01 Passivhaus | Melbourne Design Studios (MDS)
Image by Immanuel Bosse
Highly Commended
Cascade House | Core Collective Architects
Image by Adam Gibson
Highly Commended
Thistle Hill | Light House Architecture & Science
Image by Ben Wrigley
.
Single Dwelling (Alteration)
Winner
Pepper Tree Passive House | Alexander Symes Architect
Image by Barton Taylor
Highly Commended
Phoenix House | Harley Graham Architects
Image by Andy Macpherson
.
Adaptive Reuse (Alteration/Addition)
Proudly partnered by Wood Solutions
Winner
Sue Hutton's Stephenson's Mill | Hector Abrahams Architects
Image by Neil Waldron
Highly Commended
SubStation No. 164 | fjmtstudio
Image by Toby Peet
.
Landscape & Urban
Winner
Riverside Green | Hassell
Image by Scott Burrows
Highly Commended
Pavilions Residences by Mirvac | Mirvac
Image by Murray Fredericks
.
Public Building
Winner
Glenroy Community Hub | DesignInc Melbourne
Image by Dianna Snape
Highly Commended
Eden Port Welcome Centre | COX Architecture
Image by John Gollings
.
Interior Design
Proudly partnered by GH Commercial
Winner
Built/Substation No. 164 | fjmtinteriors with fjmtstudio
Image by Toby Peet
Highly Commended
Department of Transport, Victoria | packvonhartel
Image by Nicole England
.
Green Building Material
Proudly partnered by Forest One
Winner
SR2 - Systems Reef | BVN & the University of Technology Sydney (UTS)
Image courtesy SR2 Design Team
Highly Commended
Water Yuludarla Collection | Milliken
Image by David Sievers
.
Smart Building Ideas
Proudly partnered by Verosol
Winner
Gabrielle's Home | BluKube Architecture
Image by Dallas Nock
.
Editor's Choice (Social & Community Outcomes)
Winner
Bay Pavilions Arts + Aquatic | NBRS with Donovan Payne Architects
Image by Alexander Mayes
.
Emerging Sustainable Architect/Designer
Winner
Marni Reti | Kaunitz Yeung Architecture
.
Lifetime Achievement
Proudly partnered by BlueScope
Winner
Chris Nunn | AMP Capital
.
The awards will return for their 17th year in 2023, with entries opening in the coming months.
