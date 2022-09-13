The Australian Institute of Architects has unveiled the shortlist for the 2022 National Architecture Awards, with 85 entries in the mix for 13 categories.

The national awards program sees winners from each state and territory progress to the national stage. A celebration of diversity and quality in Australia’s built environment, National Awards Jury Chair Tony Giannone says each entry demonstrates the connection between built environment and landscape.

“In the public domain, it was pleasing to observe the increasing significance of buildings with a public ethos,” he says.

“Many presentations highlighted the relationship of the building to its community rather than the architecture. The jury was heartened by this return to social values and the importance of the architect in society.”

Giannone chaired the Jury that comprised Caroline Pidcock, Director at Pidcock Architecture + Sustainability, Iredale Pederson Hook Director Adrian Iredale, Poppy Taylor of Taylor and Hinds Architects and Tim Ross, Director at Modernister Films.

“The jury congratulates all the entrants for putting forward their work and advocating for design integrity in the Australian landscape,” Giannone says.

“The presentations and the storytelling were passionate, truly capturing the spirit of Australian architecture.”

2022’s program saw 184 entries submitted, with the jury tasked with determining the shortlist and subsequent winners. The jury travelled some 12,000 kilometres in just under two weeks to inspect 67 projects in a range of regional and metropolitan areas.

The winners of each category will be revealed on November 3 at an event at the Taronga Zoo, Sydney.

Please find the National Architecture Awards shortlist in full below:

Residential Architecture – Houses (New)

Jimmy’s House | WA | MJA Studio with Studio Roam and IOTA |Whadjuk People of the Nyoongar Nation

Corner House | VIC | Archier | Bunurong people of the Kulin Nation

Stable House | NSW | Sibling Architecture | Eora Country

Curl Curl House | NSW | TRIAS | The Garigal or Caregal People of the Guringai Nation

Live Work Share House | QLD | Bligh Graham Architects | Yuggera Nation. Jinibara, Kabi Kabi, Waka Waka and Turrbal People

Mays Point House | TAS | Tanner Architects | Paredarerme

Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing

Alexander & Albemarle | ACT | COX Architecture | Ngunnawal, Ngunawal, Ngambri Peoples

Balfe Park Lane VIC Kerstin Thompson Architects Wurundjeri peoples of the East Kulin Nation

231 Napier Street | VIC | Edition Office | Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung

Goulburn Street Housing | TAS | Cumulus | Land of Muwinina

St Albans Housing | VIC | NMBW Architecture Studio in association with Monash Art, Design & Architecture (MADA) | Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation

Newcastle East End Stage 1 | NSW | SJB, Durbach Block Jaggers and Tonkin Zulaikha Greer | Awabakal Country

Anne Street Garden Villas | QLD | Anna O'Gorman Architect | Kombumerri People of the Yugambeh language group

Quay Quarter Lanes – 8 Loftus Street NSW Studio Bright Gadigal people of the Eora Nation

Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations & Additions)

Autumn House | VIC | Studio Bright | Wurundjeri People of the Kulin Nation

Stable & Cart House | VIC | Clare Cousins Architects | Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung People of the Kulin Nation

Fusilier Cottage | TAS | Bence Mulcahy | Muwinina

Higham Road House | WA | Philip Stejskal Architecture | Whadjuk People of the Nyoongar Nation

Arcadia | VIC | Architecture architecture | Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung People of the Kulin Nation

North Bondi House | NSW | Anthony Gill Architects | Bidjigal and Gadigal people of the Eora Nation

Cascade House | QLD | John Ellway | Turrbal and Yuggera Nations

Currumbin Waters House | QLD | Nielsen Jenkins | Yugambeh Peoples

Public Architecture

The Hedberg | TAS | LIMINAL Architecture with WOHA | The Muwinina People of Nipaluna

Bundanon | NSW | Kerstin Thompson Architects | The Wodi Wodi and the Yuin Peoples of the Dharawal country

Mount Gambier Regional Airport | SA | Ashley Halliday Architects | Buandig

Kings Langley Cricket Club & Amenities | NSW | Eoghan Lewis Architects | Darug Tribe of the Darug Nation

New Farm Neighbourhood Centre | QLD | Vokes and Peter with Zuzana and Nicholas | Turrbal

Victorian Pride Centre | VIC | Brearley Architects + Urbanists & Grant Amon Architects | Yalukit Willam Clan of the Boon Wurrung People and Kulin Nation

Walyalup Civic Centre | WA | Kerry Hill Architects (KHA) | Whadjuk People of the Nyoongar Nation

HOTA Gallery | QLD | ARM Architecture | The Kombumerri families of the Yugambeh Language Region

Walsh Bay Arts Precinct | NSW | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Shepparton Art Museum | VIC | Denton Corker Marshall | The Yorta Yorta People of the Yorta Yorta Nation

Educational Architecture

Brisbane South State Secondary College | QLD | BVN | Turrbal and Jagera Peoples

ANU Birch Building Refurbishment | ACT | Hassell | The Ngunnawal People

Ultimo Public School | NSW | DesignInc Sydney, Lacoste+Stevenson and bmc2, architects in association | Eora Nation

Andrew N. Liveris Building | QLD | Lyons + m3architecture | Turrbal and Jagera People

Shopfront for Youth Performance and Art | NSW | Stephen Collier Architects | Gameygal people of the Eora nation

Interior Architecture

The Hedberg | TAS | LIMINAL Architecture with WOHA | The Muwinina People of Nipaluna

The Woollahra Hotel | NSW | Richards Stanisich | Gadigal and Birrabirragal People of the Eora Nation

ANU Birch Building Refurbishment | ACT | Hassell | The Ngunnawal People

Queen & Collins | VIC | KTA + BVN | The Bunurong Boon Wurrung and Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Peoples of the Eastern Kulin Nation

60 Castlereagh Street | NSW | Aeta Studio | The Gadigal people of the Eora Nation

BVN Brisbane Studio | QLD | BVN | Turrbal and Jagera People

Penleigh and Essendon Grammar School Gymnasium | VIC | McBride Charles Ryan | Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung People of the Kulin Nation

Heritage

Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street | VIC | Lovell Chen with Bates Smart | The Bunurong Boon Wurrung and Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Peoples of the Eastern Kulin Nation

Building 8, RNA Showgrounds | QLD | Conrad Gargett | Turrbal and Yuggera People

Walsh Bay Arts Precinct NSW | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Dawn Fraser Baths | NSW | TKD Architects | Gadigal and Wangal Peoples of the Eora Nation

The Hedberg | TAS | LIMINAL Architecture with WOHA | Muwinina People of Nipaluna

ANU Birch Building Refurbishment | ACT | Hassell | Ngunnawal People

Wesley Place – 130 Lonsdale | VIC | Lovell Chen with COX Architecture | Bunurong Boon Wurrung and Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Peoples of the Eastern Kulin Nation

Urban Design

Bendigo TAFE City Campus Revitalisation | VIC | Architectus with Six Degrees Architects and SBLA Landscape Architects | Dja Dja Wurrung Peoples of the Kulin Nation

Parramatta Escarpment Boardwalk | NSW | Hill Thalis Architecture + Urban Projects with McGregor Westlake and Jane Irwin Landscape Architecture | Burramatagal of the Darug Nation

Newcastle East End | NSW | SJB in collaboration with Durbach Block Jaggers, Tonkin Zulaikha Greer and Aspect Studios | Awabakal Country

Quay Quarter Lanes | NSW | SJB, Silvester Fuller, Studio Bright, Carter Williamson, Lippmann Partnership and ASPECT Studios | Gadigal People of Eora Nation

Walyalup Civic Centre | WA | Kerry Hill Architects (KHA) | Whadjuk people of the Nyoongar Nation

Riverside Green South Bank Parklands | QLD | Hassell | Turrbal and Yuggera Peoples

Queen & Collins VIC | KTA + BVN | Bunurong Boon Wurrung and Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Peoples of the Eastern Kulin Nation

Commercial Architecture

The Foundry | NSW | Lead fjmtstudio, fjmtstudio + Sissons - Architects in Association to DA | Gadigal Land

52 Reservoir Street | NSW | SJB | Gadigal People of Eora Nation

Timber Tower | QLD | KIRK | Turrbal

Queen & Collins | VIC | KTA + BVN | Bunurong Boon Wurrung and Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Peoples of the Eastern Kulin Nation

405 Bourke Street | VIC | Woods Bagot | Bunurong Boon Wurrung and Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Peoples of the Eastern Kulin Nation

Spring Bay Mill Ridge Quarters | TAS | Gilby + Brewin Architecture | Paredarerme (Oyster Bay Nation)

Constitution Place | ACT | Bates Smart | Nguunawal People

Small Project Architecture

The Dentist | VIC | Rob Kennon Architects | Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung of the Kulin Nation

Long Beach Amenities | TAS | Preston Lane | Muwinina People

Gathering Place | WA | Penhale & Winter with Sandra Harben | Whadjuk people of the Nyoongar Nation

The Sanctuary | NSW | Welsh + Major | Bidjigal Land

Sustainable Architecture

The Hütt 01 Passivhaus | VIC | Melbourne Design Studios (MDS) | Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung people of the Eastern Kulin Nation

Spring Bay Mill Ridge Quarters | TAS | Gilby + Brewin Architecture | Paredarerme (Oyster Bay Nation)

Bundanon | NSW | Kerstin Thompson Architects | Wodi Wodi and the Yuin Peoples of the Dharawal Country

Live Work Share House | QLD | Bligh Graham Architects | Yuggera Nation. Jinibara, Kabi Kabi, Waka Waka and Turrbal People

The House with Old Roots | ACT | The Mill: Architecture + Design | Ngunnawal & Ngambri Peoples

Terrace House | VIC | Austin Maynard Architects | Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung

International Architecture

Yuandang Bridge | International | Brearley Architects + Urbanists BAU

Commercial Bay – Te Toki i te Rangi | International | Warren and Mahoney with Woods Bagot and NH Architecture | Ngati Whatua o Orakei

Tianyou Experimental School | International | BAU Architects + Urbanists

Enduring Architecture

Woolley Hesketh House | NSW | Ken Woolley | Borogegal and Cammeraigal People

Clarence Council Chambers | TAS | Bush Parkes Shugg and Moon | Muwinia People of Nipaluna

Crigan House | VIC | Allan Powell | Bunurong

Christ Church Grammar School Chapel | WA | Hobbs Winning & Leighton and With Architects | Whadjuk people of the Nyoongar Nation

Walkley House | SA | Robin Boyd | Kaurna People

Colorbond Award for Steel Architecture

Autumn House | VIC | Studio Bright | Wurundjeri People of the Kulin Nation

The Foundry | NSW | Lead fjmtstudio, fjmtstudio + Sissons - Architects in Association to DA | Gadigal Land

Images: Top –Yuandang Bridge, Brearley Architects + Urbanists BAU

Bottom: Bundanon, Kerstin Thompson Architects