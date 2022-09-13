Behold! The 2022 National Architecture Awards shortlistThe Australian Institute of Architects has unveiled the shortlist for the 2022 National Architecture Awards, with 85 entries in the mix for 13 categories.
The Australian Institute of Architects has unveiled the shortlist for the 2022 National Architecture Awards, with 85 entries in the mix for 13 categories.
The national awards program sees winners from each state and territory progress to the national stage. A celebration of diversity and quality in Australia’s built environment, National Awards Jury Chair Tony Giannone says each entry demonstrates the connection between built environment and landscape.
“In the public domain, it was pleasing to observe the increasing significance of buildings with a public ethos,” he says.
“Many presentations highlighted the relationship of the building to its community rather than the architecture. The jury was heartened by this return to social values and the importance of the architect in society.”
Giannone chaired the Jury that comprised Caroline Pidcock, Director at Pidcock Architecture + Sustainability, Iredale Pederson Hook Director Adrian Iredale, Poppy Taylor of Taylor and Hinds Architects and Tim Ross, Director at Modernister Films.
“The jury congratulates all the entrants for putting forward their work and advocating for design integrity in the Australian landscape,” Giannone says.
“The presentations and the storytelling were passionate, truly capturing the spirit of Australian architecture.”
2022’s program saw 184 entries submitted, with the jury tasked with determining the shortlist and subsequent winners. The jury travelled some 12,000 kilometres in just under two weeks to inspect 67 projects in a range of regional and metropolitan areas.
The winners of each category will be revealed on November 3 at an event at the Taronga Zoo, Sydney.
Please find the National Architecture Awards shortlist in full below:
Residential Architecture – Houses (New)
Jimmy’s House | WA | MJA Studio with Studio Roam and IOTA |Whadjuk People of the Nyoongar Nation
Corner House | VIC | Archier | Bunurong people of the Kulin Nation
Stable House | NSW | Sibling Architecture | Eora Country
Curl Curl House | NSW | TRIAS | The Garigal or Caregal People of the Guringai Nation
Live Work Share House | QLD | Bligh Graham Architects | Yuggera Nation. Jinibara, Kabi Kabi, Waka Waka and Turrbal People
Mays Point House | TAS | Tanner Architects | Paredarerme
Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing
Alexander & Albemarle | ACT | COX Architecture | Ngunnawal, Ngunawal, Ngambri Peoples
Balfe Park Lane VIC Kerstin Thompson Architects Wurundjeri peoples of the East Kulin Nation
231 Napier Street | VIC | Edition Office | Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung
Goulburn Street Housing | TAS | Cumulus | Land of Muwinina
St Albans Housing | VIC | NMBW Architecture Studio in association with Monash Art, Design & Architecture (MADA) | Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation
Newcastle East End Stage 1 | NSW | SJB, Durbach Block Jaggers and Tonkin Zulaikha Greer | Awabakal Country
Anne Street Garden Villas | QLD | Anna O'Gorman Architect | Kombumerri People of the Yugambeh language group
Quay Quarter Lanes – 8 Loftus Street NSW Studio Bright Gadigal people of the Eora Nation
Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations & Additions)
Autumn House | VIC | Studio Bright | Wurundjeri People of the Kulin Nation
Stable & Cart House | VIC | Clare Cousins Architects | Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung People of the Kulin Nation
Fusilier Cottage | TAS | Bence Mulcahy | Muwinina
Higham Road House | WA | Philip Stejskal Architecture | Whadjuk People of the Nyoongar Nation
Arcadia | VIC | Architecture architecture | Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung People of the Kulin Nation
North Bondi House | NSW | Anthony Gill Architects | Bidjigal and Gadigal people of the Eora Nation
Cascade House | QLD | John Ellway | Turrbal and Yuggera Nations
Currumbin Waters House | QLD | Nielsen Jenkins | Yugambeh Peoples
Public Architecture
The Hedberg | TAS | LIMINAL Architecture with WOHA | The Muwinina People of Nipaluna
Bundanon | NSW | Kerstin Thompson Architects | The Wodi Wodi and the Yuin Peoples of the Dharawal country
Mount Gambier Regional Airport | SA | Ashley Halliday Architects | Buandig
Kings Langley Cricket Club & Amenities | NSW | Eoghan Lewis Architects | Darug Tribe of the Darug Nation
New Farm Neighbourhood Centre | QLD | Vokes and Peter with Zuzana and Nicholas | Turrbal
Victorian Pride Centre | VIC | Brearley Architects + Urbanists & Grant Amon Architects | Yalukit Willam Clan of the Boon Wurrung People and Kulin Nation
Walyalup Civic Centre | WA | Kerry Hill Architects (KHA) | Whadjuk People of the Nyoongar Nation
HOTA Gallery | QLD | ARM Architecture | The Kombumerri families of the Yugambeh Language Region
Walsh Bay Arts Precinct | NSW | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
Shepparton Art Museum | VIC | Denton Corker Marshall | The Yorta Yorta People of the Yorta Yorta Nation
Educational Architecture
Brisbane South State Secondary College | QLD | BVN | Turrbal and Jagera Peoples
ANU Birch Building Refurbishment | ACT | Hassell | The Ngunnawal People
Ultimo Public School | NSW | DesignInc Sydney, Lacoste+Stevenson and bmc2, architects in association | Eora Nation
Andrew N. Liveris Building | QLD | Lyons + m3architecture | Turrbal and Jagera People
Shopfront for Youth Performance and Art | NSW | Stephen Collier Architects | Gameygal people of the Eora nation
Interior Architecture
The Hedberg | TAS | LIMINAL Architecture with WOHA | The Muwinina People of Nipaluna
The Woollahra Hotel | NSW | Richards Stanisich | Gadigal and Birrabirragal People of the Eora Nation
ANU Birch Building Refurbishment | ACT | Hassell | The Ngunnawal People
Queen & Collins | VIC | KTA + BVN | The Bunurong Boon Wurrung and Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Peoples of the Eastern Kulin Nation
60 Castlereagh Street | NSW | Aeta Studio | The Gadigal people of the Eora Nation
BVN Brisbane Studio | QLD | BVN | Turrbal and Jagera People
Penleigh and Essendon Grammar School Gymnasium | VIC | McBride Charles Ryan | Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung People of the Kulin Nation
Heritage
Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street | VIC | Lovell Chen with Bates Smart | The Bunurong Boon Wurrung and Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Peoples of the Eastern Kulin Nation
Building 8, RNA Showgrounds | QLD | Conrad Gargett | Turrbal and Yuggera People
Walsh Bay Arts Precinct NSW | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
Dawn Fraser Baths | NSW | TKD Architects | Gadigal and Wangal Peoples of the Eora Nation
The Hedberg | TAS | LIMINAL Architecture with WOHA | Muwinina People of Nipaluna
ANU Birch Building Refurbishment | ACT | Hassell | Ngunnawal People
Wesley Place – 130 Lonsdale | VIC | Lovell Chen with COX Architecture | Bunurong Boon Wurrung and Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Peoples of the Eastern Kulin Nation
Urban Design
Bendigo TAFE City Campus Revitalisation | VIC | Architectus with Six Degrees Architects and SBLA Landscape Architects | Dja Dja Wurrung Peoples of the Kulin Nation
Parramatta Escarpment Boardwalk | NSW | Hill Thalis Architecture + Urban Projects with McGregor Westlake and Jane Irwin Landscape Architecture | Burramatagal of the Darug Nation
Newcastle East End | NSW | SJB in collaboration with Durbach Block Jaggers, Tonkin Zulaikha Greer and Aspect Studios | Awabakal Country
Quay Quarter Lanes | NSW | SJB, Silvester Fuller, Studio Bright, Carter Williamson, Lippmann Partnership and ASPECT Studios | Gadigal People of Eora Nation
Walyalup Civic Centre | WA | Kerry Hill Architects (KHA) | Whadjuk people of the Nyoongar Nation
Riverside Green South Bank Parklands | QLD | Hassell | Turrbal and Yuggera Peoples
Queen & Collins VIC | KTA + BVN | Bunurong Boon Wurrung and Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Peoples of the Eastern Kulin Nation
Commercial Architecture
The Foundry | NSW | Lead fjmtstudio, fjmtstudio + Sissons - Architects in Association to DA | Gadigal Land
52 Reservoir Street | NSW | SJB | Gadigal People of Eora Nation
Timber Tower | QLD | KIRK | Turrbal
Queen & Collins | VIC | KTA + BVN | Bunurong Boon Wurrung and Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Peoples of the Eastern Kulin Nation
405 Bourke Street | VIC | Woods Bagot | Bunurong Boon Wurrung and Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Peoples of the Eastern Kulin Nation
Spring Bay Mill Ridge Quarters | TAS | Gilby + Brewin Architecture | Paredarerme (Oyster Bay Nation)
Constitution Place | ACT | Bates Smart | Nguunawal People
Small Project Architecture
The Dentist | VIC | Rob Kennon Architects | Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung of the Kulin Nation
Long Beach Amenities | TAS | Preston Lane | Muwinina People
Gathering Place | WA | Penhale & Winter with Sandra Harben | Whadjuk people of the Nyoongar Nation
The Sanctuary | NSW | Welsh + Major | Bidjigal Land
Sustainable Architecture
The Hütt 01 Passivhaus | VIC | Melbourne Design Studios (MDS) | Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung people of the Eastern Kulin Nation
Spring Bay Mill Ridge Quarters | TAS | Gilby + Brewin Architecture | Paredarerme (Oyster Bay Nation)
Bundanon | NSW | Kerstin Thompson Architects | Wodi Wodi and the Yuin Peoples of the Dharawal Country
Live Work Share House | QLD | Bligh Graham Architects | Yuggera Nation. Jinibara, Kabi Kabi, Waka Waka and Turrbal People
The House with Old Roots | ACT | The Mill: Architecture + Design | Ngunnawal & Ngambri Peoples
Terrace House | VIC | Austin Maynard Architects | Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung
International Architecture
Yuandang Bridge | International | Brearley Architects + Urbanists BAU
Commercial Bay – Te Toki i te Rangi | International | Warren and Mahoney with Woods Bagot and NH Architecture | Ngati Whatua o Orakei
Tianyou Experimental School | International | BAU Architects + Urbanists
Enduring Architecture
Woolley Hesketh House | NSW | Ken Woolley | Borogegal and Cammeraigal People
Clarence Council Chambers | TAS | Bush Parkes Shugg and Moon | Muwinia People of Nipaluna
Crigan House | VIC | Allan Powell | Bunurong
Christ Church Grammar School Chapel | WA | Hobbs Winning & Leighton and With Architects | Whadjuk people of the Nyoongar Nation
Walkley House | SA | Robin Boyd | Kaurna People
Colorbond Award for Steel Architecture
Autumn House | VIC | Studio Bright | Wurundjeri People of the Kulin Nation
The Foundry | NSW | Lead fjmtstudio, fjmtstudio + Sissons - Architects in Association to DA | Gadigal Land
Images: Top –Yuandang Bridge, Brearley Architects + Urbanists BAU
Bottom: Bundanon, Kerstin Thompson Architects
- Popular Articles
- Sustainability
Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?