Projects that truly capture the spirit of Australian architecture were celebrated at the 2022 National Architecture Awards held last night at a completely sold out in-person event at Taronga Zoo, Sydney.

Notable among these projects was Bundanon by Kerstin Thompson Architects, which was one of the most awarded projects, receiving both The Sir Zelman Cowen Award for Public Architecture, and a National Award for Sustainable Architecture.

“In what is becoming a reference for the holy grail of Australian architecture, Bundanon adds to the next chapter of the Arthur and Yvonne Boyd estate,” the jury said. “Bundanon is a layered work that has been sensitively handled and respects the original vision for the estate.”

Brisbane-based practice, BVN won The Emil Sodersten Award for Interior Architecture for their very own studio – BVN Brisbane Studio. Impressed with the work, the jury noted, “Visually and viscerally connected to place, the design caresses our senses and encourages a more nature-centred approach to life.” BVN also earned The Daryl Jackson Award for Educational Architecture for their work on the Brisbane South State Secondary College.

The ANU Birch Building Refurbishment by Hassell was another education project that walked away with multiple accolades including a National Award for Heritage, a National Award in Educational Architecture and a National Commendation for Interior Architecture.

Studio Bright’s work on Quay Quarter Lanes – 8 Loftus Street won The Frederick Romberg Award for Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing. “Works of this clarity are rare and cannot be executed without unusual dedication, patience and tenacity,” the jury said.

The Quay Quarter Lanes project earned SJB, Silvester Fuller, Studio Bright, Carter Williamson, Lippman Partnership and ASPECT Studios, The Walter Burley Griffin Award for Urban Design. SJB also won The Harry Seidler Award for Commercial Architecture for their work on 52 Reservoir Street, which the jury said was “an intricate and detailed insertion into the cultural streetscapes of Surry Hills”.

Among other prominent award winners were Penhale + Winter with Sandra Harben, who were awarded The Nicholas Murcutt Award for Small Project Architecture for Gathering Place; Bligh Graham Architects, who won The David Oppenheim Award for Sustainable Architecture for Live Work Share House; Architecture architecture, who earned this year’s Eleanor Cullis-Hill Award for Residential Architecture – House (Alterations and Additions) for Arcadia; and Tonkin Zulaikha Greer, who won The Lachlan Macquarie Award for Heritage for the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct.

This year’s COLORBOND Award for Steel Architecture went to The Foundry designed by Lead fjmtstudio, fjmtstudio + Sissons – Architects in Association to DA.

“The jury congratulates all the entrants for putting forward their work and advocating for design integrity in the Australian landscape. The presentations and the storytelling were passionate, truly capturing the spirit of Australian architecture,” Jury chair and immediate past national president Tony Giannone LFRAIA said.

Jury members also included Adrian Iredale RAIA, Caroline Pidcock LFRAIA, Poppy Taylor RAIA, and Tim Ross.

The 2022 National Architecture Award Winners were selected from a shortlist of 85 finalists drawn from a field of 184 entries.

2022 National Architecture Awards - Full Winners List

COLORBOND® Award for Steel Architecture

The Foundry | Lead fjmtstudio, fjmtstudio + Sissons - Architects in Association to DA | NSW | The COLORBOND® Award for Steel Architecture

Commercial Architecture

52 Reservoir Street | SJB | NSW | The Harry Seidler Award for Commercial Architecture

Queen & Collins | KTA + BVN | VIC | National Award for Commercial Architecture

Educational Architecture

Brisbane South State Secondary College | BVN | QLD | The Daryl Jackson Award for Educational Architecture

ANU Birch Building Refurbishment | Hassell | ACT | National Award for Educational Architecture

Ultimo Public School | DesignInc Sydney, Lacoste+Stevenson and bmc2, architects in association | NSW | National Commendation for Educational Architecture

Enduring Architecture

Woolley Hesketh House | Ken Woolley | NSW | National Award for Enduring Architecture

Heritage

Walsh Bay Arts Precinct | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects | NSW | The Lachlan Macquarie Award for Heritage

ANU Birch Building Refurbishment | Hassell | ACT | National Award for Heritage

Interior Architecture

BVN Brisbane Studio | BVN | QLD | Named Award | The Emil Sodersten Award for Interior Architecture

The Hedberg | LIMINAL Architecture with WOHA | Award | National Award for Interior Architecture

ANU Birch Building Refurbishment | Hassell | Commendation | National Commendation for Interior Architecture

International Architecture

Yuandang Bridge | Brearley Architects + Urbanists BAU | Award | Australian Award for International Architecture

Public Architecture

Bundanon | Kerstin Thompson Architects | Named Award | The Sir Zelman Cowen Award for Public Architecture

Victorian Pride Centre | Brearley Architects + Urbanists & Grant Amon Architects | Award | National Award for Public Architecture

Walyalup Civic Centre | Kerry Hill Architects (KHA) | Award | National Award for Public Architecture

Walsh Bay Arts Precinct | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects | Award | National Award for Public Architecture

Kings Langley Cricket Club & Amenities | Eoghan Lewis Architects | Commendation | National Commendation for Public Architecture

New Farm Neighbourhood Centre | Vokes and Peter with Zuzana and Nicholas | Commendation | National Commendation for Public Architecture

Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)

Arcadia | Architecture architecture | Named Award | The Eleanor Cullis-Hill Award for Residential Architecture - Houses (Alteration and Additions)

Autumn House | Studio Bright | Award | National Award for Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions)

Stable & Cart House | Clare Cousins Architects | Award | National Award for Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions)

Fusilier Cottage | Bence Mulcahy | Award | National Award for Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions)

Cascade House | John Ellway | Award | National Award for Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions)

Currumbin Waters House | Nielsen Jenkins | Commendation | National Commendation for Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions)

Residential Architecture – Houses (New)

Jimmy’s House | MJA Studio with Studio Roam and IOTA | Award | National Award for Residential Architecture - Houses (New)

Curl Curl House | TRIAS | Award | National Award for Residential Architecture - Houses (New)

Corner House | Archier | Commendation | National Commendation for Residential Architecture - Houses (New)

Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing

Quay Quarter Lanes – 8 Loftus Street | Studio Bright | Named Award | The Frederick Romberg Award for Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing

Anne Street Garden Villas | Anna O'Gorman Architect | Award | National Award for Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing

St Albans Housing | NMBW Architecture Studio in association with Monash Art, Design & Architecture (MADA) | Commendation | National Commendation for Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing

Small Project Architecture

Gathering Place | Penhale & Winter with Sandra Harben | Named Award | The Nicholas Murcutt Award for Small Project Architecture

The Dentist | Rob Kennon Architects | Award | National Award for Small Project Architecture

Long Beach Amenities | Preston Lane | Commendation | National Commendation for Small Project Architecture

Sustainable Architecture

Live Work Share House | Bligh Graham Architects | Named Award | The David Oppenheim Award for Sustainable Architecture

The Hütt 01 Passivhaus | Melbourne Design Studios (MDS) | Award | National Award for Sustainable Architecture

Spring Bay Mill Ridge Quarters | Gilby + Brewin Architecture | Award | National Award for Sustainable Architecture

Bundanon | Kerstin Thompson Architects | Award | National Award for Sustainable Architecture

Urban Design

Quay Quarter Lanes | SJB, Silvester Fuller, Studio Bright, Carter Williamson, Lippmann Partnership and ASPECT Studios | Named Award | The Walter Burley Griffin Award for Urban Design

Walyalup Civic Centre | Kerry Hill Architects (KHA) | Award | National Award for Urban Design

Riverside Green South Bank Parklands | Hassell | Commendation | National Commendation for Urban Design

Newcastle East End | SJB in collaboration with Durbach Block Jaggers, Tonkin Zulaikha Greer and Aspect Studios | Commendation | National Commendation for Urban Design