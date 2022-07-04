The urban revitalisation of Newcastle East End Stage 1 won SJB, Durbach Block Jaggers and Tonkin Zulaikha Greer the prestigious Premier’s Prize at the 2022 NSW Architecture Awards. The project was recognised for revitalising the centre of the regional city into a thriving mixed-use public space.

“This urban renewal project, in Hunter Street Newcastle, is key to the transformation of Newcastle City,” the jury said. “The project skilfully addresses the key policy priorities of delivering well-connected communities with quality local environments.”

The Premier's Prize: Newcastle East End Stage 1 | SJB, Durbach Block Jaggers and Tonkin Zulaikha Greer | Photographer: Brett Boardman

The Premier’s Prize was among 70 awards and commendations announced at the 2022 NSW Architecture Awards.

The Lord Mayor’s Prize was awarded to 52 Reservoir Street by SJB, and the Quay Quarter Lanes project by SJB, Silvester Fuller, Studio Bright, Carter Williamson, Lippmann Partnership and ASPECT Studios.

SJB’s 52 Reservoir Street was acknowledged as “an excellent example of how architecture and artistry adds richness to the public domain”. The infill building used sculptural elements to add light and interest, while the inclusion of a laneway optimised the use of public space.

Similarly, the heritage renewal of Quay Quarter Lanes in Circular Quay was also recognised for its impact on public space.

“The creation of a porous public lane environment where smaller businesses can flourish so close to Circular Quay is testament to what can be achieved with vision, design, talent and the patience to see that vision through,” the jury said.

The Blacket Prize was awarded to COX Architecture’s Eden Port Welcome Centre located in Snug Cove, Eden, on the South Coast. The project saw the involvement of the local community throughout the design and construction process, with the building re-using structural timber, dating back to more than a century, sourced from around the state.

The judges commended the architects’ close engagement with the client, community and contractors to create a building that welcomes sea-borne visitors to the town that has “proven to be a valued addition to the community”.

The EmAGN Project Award [Emerging Architects and Graduates Network] went to Dunn & Hillam Architects for their conservation and adaption of The Great Cobar Museum.

Qianyi Lim, a director at Sibling Architecture, was awarded The Emerging Architect Prize for her extensive contribution to the industry through her work across private practice, education and advocacy.

Woolley Hesketh House, the heritage-listed home of 1960s modernist architect Ken Woolley won the Enduring Architecture Award.

The COLORBOND Award for Steel Architecture was won by fjmtstudio + Sissons Architects in Association to DA for The Foundry. Located within the Eveleigh Railyards precinct, the project celebrates the use of steel by embracing the material’s “aesthetic qualities, and structural possibilities”.

The NSW winners will now progress to compete in the National Architecture Awards program.

2022 NSW Architecture Award Winners

NSW Architecture Medallion

Walsh Bay Arts Precinct | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

Public Architecture

Bundanon | Kerstin Thompson Architects | Named Award The Sulman Medal

Ken Rosewall Arena & Precinct | COX Architecture | Award for Public Architecture

Walsh Bay Arts Precinct | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects | Award for Public Architecture

Kings Langley Cricket Club & Amenities | Eoghan Lewis Architects | Award for Public Architecture

Eric Tweedale Stadium | dwp | design worldwide partnership | Commendation for Public Architecture

Church of the Living God | Candalepas Associates | Commendation for Public Architecture

Educational Architecture

Ultimo Public School | DesignInc Sydney, Lacoste+Stevenson and bmc2, architects in association | Named Award The William E Kemp Award

Domremy College Nano Nagle Learning Centre | Hayball | Award for Educational Architecture

Shopfront for Youth Performance and Art | Stephen Collier Architects | Award for Educational Architecture

International Grammar School | BVN | Award for Educational Architecture

Inner Sydney High School | fjmtstudio | Commendation for Educational Architecture

Rouse Hill Childcare | CO-AP (Architects) | Commendation for Educational Architecture

Commercial Architecture

52 Reservoir Street | SJB | Named Award The Sir Arthur G Stephenson Award

The Foundry | fjmtstudio + Sissons Architects in Association to DA | Award for Commercial Architecture

Urban Design

Newcastle East End | SJB | Named Award The Lloyd Rees Award

Parramatta Escarpment Boardwalk | Hill Thalis Architecture + Urban Projects with McGregor Westlake and Jane Irwin Landscape Architecture | Award for Urban Design

Quay Quarter Lanes | SJB, Silvester Fuller, Studio Bright, Carter Williamson, Lippmann Partnership and ASPECT Studios | Award for Urban Design

Terrigal Boardwalk & Rockpool | Arup | Commendation for Urban Design

Sustainable Architecture

Phoenix House | Harley Graham Architects | Named Award The Milo Dunphy Award

Pepper Tree Passive House | Alexander Symes Architect | Award for Sustainable Architecture

Dimensions X OM1 / Mobile Studio | Peter Stutchbury Architecture and Oscar Martin | Award for Sustainable Architecture

Bundanon | Kerstin Thompson Architects | Award for Sustainable Architecture

Curl Curl House | TRIAS | Commendation for Sustainable Architecture

Eden Port Welcome Centre | COX Architecture | Commendation for Sustainable Architecture

Rosby Wines Cellar Door & Gallery | Cameron Anderson Architects | Commendation for Sustainable Architecture

Residential Architecture - Houses (New)

Stable House | Sibling Architecture | Named Award The Wilkinson Award

Seagrass House | Welsh + Major | Award for Residential Architecture - Houses (New)

Curl Curl House | TRIAS | Award for Residential Architecture - Houses (New)

Dimensions X OM1 / Mobile Studio | Peter Stutchbury Architecture and Oscar Martin | Commendation for Residential Architecture - Houses (New)

Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing

Quay Quarter Lanes - 8 Loftus Street | Studio Bright | Named Award The Aaron Bolot Award

9-15 Young Street - Quay Quarter Lanes | SJB | Award for Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing

Clarion | SJB | Award for Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing

Living Quarters | Ha Architecture | Award for Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing

Newcastle East End Stage 1 | SJB, Durbach Block Jaggers and Tonkin Zulaikha Greer | Award for Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing

King and Phillip Residences | fjmtstudio | Commendation for Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing

Quay Quarter Lanes - 18 Loftus Street | Silvester Fuller | Commendation for Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing

5 Uhrig Road, Stage 1 | BVN | Commendation for Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing

St Marys Housing | McGregor Westlake Architecture | Commendation for Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing

Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations & Additions)

North Bondi House | Anthony Gill Architects | Named Award The Hugh and Eva Buhrich Award

Argyle Well | Welsh + Major | Award for Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations & Additions)

Hidden Garden House | TRIAS | Commendation for Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations & Additions)

Iririki | Madeleine Blanchfield Architects | Commendation for Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations & Additions)

Escarpment House | Virginia Kerridge Architect | Commendation for Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations & Additions)

beaCHalet | mattr studio | Commendation for Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations & Additions)

Small Project Architecture

The Sanctuary | Welsh + Major | Named Award The Robert Woodward Award

No Show at Carriageworks | Youssofzay and Hart | Award for Small Project Architecture

Hyde Park Cafe and Museum Station Upgrade | Andrew Burns Architecture | Award for Small Project Architecture

Summer Place Pavilion | Akimbo Architecture | Commendation for Small Project Architecture

Interior Architecture

60 Castlereagh Street | Aeta Studio | Named Award The John Verge Award

Multiplex Head Quarters | BVN | Award for Interior Architecture

The Woollahra Hotel | Richards Stanisich | Award for Interior Architecture

9-15 Young Street | Richards Stanisich | Award for Interior Architecture

King and Phillip Foyer | fjmtinteriors | Commendation for Interior Architecture

Walsh Bay Arts Precinct | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects | Commendation for Interior Architecture

NAB 3 Parramatta Square | Woods Bagot | Commendation for Interior Architecture

Heritage

Walsh Bay Arts Precinct | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects | Named Award The Greenway Award

The Great Cobar Museum | Dunn & Hillam Architects | Award for Creative Adaptation

Ngununggula, Southern Highlands Regional Gallery at Retford Park | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects | Commendation for Creative Adaptation

Wesley Edward Eagar Centre | Scott Carver Pty Ltd | Commendation for Creative Adaptation

Dawn Fraser Baths | TKD Architects | Award for Heritage Conservation

Stephenson's Mill | Hector Abrahams Architects | Commendation for Heritage Conservation

COLORBOND® Award for Steel Architecture | The Foundry | fjmtstudio + Sissons Architects in Association to DA

EmAGN Project Award | The Great Cobar Museum | Dunn & Hillam Architects

Emerging Architecture Prize | Qianyi Lim

The Blacket Prize | Eden Port Welcome Centre | COX Architecture

Enduring Award | Woolley Hesketh House | Ken Woolley

The Lord Mayor's Prize | 52 Reservoir Street | SJB

The Lord Mayor's Prize | Quay Quarter Lanes | SJB, Silvester Fuller, Studio Bright, Carter Williamson, Lippmann Partnership and ASPECT Studios

The Premier's Prize | Newcastle East End Stage 1 | SJB, Durbach Block Jaggers and Tonkin Zulaikha Greer