The Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) has announced the winners of the 2022 Victoria Landscape Architecture Awards.

AILA’s Landscape Architecture Awards, which celebrates excellence in landscape architecture, saw a total of 60 project submissions in Victoria for this year’s edition, with 34 awards given out across multiple categories in recognition of outstanding work in the design of outdoor spaces.

An innovative space for the creative community, a four-decade long volunteering effort, a healing garden at the Heide Museum, and a new green open space in Melbourne's CBD were some of the entries that were honoured at this year's AILA Victoria Landscape Architecture Awards.

“The awards provide a vehicle to publicly promote and demonstrate to industry, business, government and the wider community the positive impact the profession has on Australian lives through the planning and design of the built and natural environments,” AILA Victoria Landscape Architecture Awards jury chair, Lisa Howard said.

“We are seeing cultural values alongside social values, environmental values, and sustainability values. For the Jury, it was not just about acknowledging the knowledge that has been transferred to landscape architects, and passed through to us from Traditional Owners, but also about how that knowledge is then brought forth into a project, and how that knowledge is embedded into an outcome, so that the end user is also getting to experience this incredible understanding of country,” Howard noted.

Among the many notable winners is the Avalon Corridor Strategy Values Assessment, highlighted by AILA Victoria as a project that is ambitious and forward thinking. It considers a vast tract of culturally significant lands and waterways under pressure from urban development to help shape decision making for the Avalon corridor.

“The project is commendable for going beyond consultation, to engage with the Wadawurrung as a key collaborator and co-author of the project, which has both built capability and ensured voices are heard. It is innovative in framing Wadawurrung values and living cultural heritage into a format aligned with Government Legislation. It acts as a strong precedent for the empowerment of Traditional Owner groups to participate in and inform planning processes.”

AILA Victoria Landscape Architecture Awards Winners List

Category | Winners

Civic Landscape | Pentridge Piazza, ASPECT Studios

Civic Landscape | Hampshire Road Civic Green, Brimbank City Council

Community Contribution (Award of Excellence) | Yaluk Langa Design Framework – Heide Museum of Modern Art, Urban Initiatives

Community Contribution | Collingwood Yards, SBLA Studio

Community Contribution | Hovells Creek Linear Park/Kevin Hoffman Walk, David Martin

Cultural Heritage (Award of Excellence) | Avalon Corridor Strategy Cultural Values Assessment, Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation, City of Greater Geelong, Wyndham City Council & Unearthed Heritage Australia Pty Ltd

Cultural Heritage | Wesley Place, OCULUS

Gardens (Award of Excellence) | The Healing Garden at the Heide Museum of Modern Art, Openwork Pty Ltd

Gardens | Cliff House, BWLA

Gardens | Fitzroy Bridge House, Robyn Barlow Design

Health and Education Landscape (Award of Excellence) | Bendigo Kangan Tafe Redevelopment, SBLA Studio

Health and Education Landscape | Woowookarung Dementia Friendly Forest and Sensory Trail, Thomson Hay Landscape Architects

Health and Education Landscape | Monash University - Southern Precinct Landscape, ASPECT Studios

Infrastructure (Award of Excellence) | Bell to Moreland, Tract

Infrastructure | Toorak Road Level Crossing Removal, ASPECT Studios

Land Management (Award of Excellence) | Lake Tyers (Bung Yarnda) Camping and Access Strategy, Parks Victoria

Landscape Planning (Award of Excellence) | Yallock-Bulluk Marine and Coastal Park Access and Infrastructure Plan, Hassell Studio

Play Spaces | Arcadia Dragon Park, Outlines Landscape Architecture

Play Spaces | Jells Park, Fitzgerald Frisby Landscape Architecture

Parks and Open Space | New Quay Central Park, ASPECT Studios with SAALA (Formally Stutterheim Anderson Landscape Architects)

Research, Policy and Communications | The Big Asian Book of Landscape Architecture, Jillian Walliss and Heike Rahmann

Research, Policy and Communications | City of Melbourne's Green Factor tool, City of Melbourne

Research, Policy and Communications | Green Our City Action Plan: Strategic justification for regulatory requirements for sustainability, Arup, Oculus, HillDPA and Junglefy for City of Melbourne

Small Projects | Monash College Forest Biomes, GLAS Landscape Architects

Tourism (Award of Excellence) | Grampians Peaks Trail (Gariwerd), McGregor Coxall with Noxon Giffen

Tourism | Lake Tyrrell Tourism Infrastructure Design, Thomson Hay Landscape Architects

Tourism | Maits Rest, Outlines Landscape Architecture

Urban Design | Morris Moor, Tract

Urban Design | South Melbourne Life Saving Club, Site Office

Regional Awards | Grampians Peaks Trail (Gariwerd)

Regional Awards | Lake Tyers (Bung Yarnda) Camping and Access Strategy

Future Leaders (Graduate) | Molly Rose-Coulter

Future Leaders (Student) | Georgina de Beaujeu