More than 70 projects across 11 categories were recognised and honoured at the 2022 Australian Institute of Architects’ Queensland Architecture Awards held recently in Brisbane.

The Andrew N. Liveris Building by Lyons and m3architecture won the Queensland Medallion, the highest honour bestowed at the Queensland Architecture Awards. The project also received the Jennifer Taylor Award for Educational Architecture, the Karl Langer Award for Urban Design and an Interior Architecture State Award.

Unveiled in April, the Andrew N. Liveris Building is the new 11-storey home of the School of Chemical Engineering at the University of Queensland’s St Lucia campus.

The jury, made up of renowned architects and design industry leaders from across the state, praised the Andrew N. Liveris Building for representing the “highest level of design excellence and thinking”.

Jury chair Shy Tay described the quality of designs submitted to the awards this year as exceptional. “The jury found it particularly meaningful to see projects engrained within local communities – buildings that answered people’s needs but also delivered with delight,” Tay said.

Heritage Architecture

In addition to their contribution to the Andrew N. Liveris Building, m3architecture was honoured for their work on the Treacy Precinct at St Joseph’s Nudgee College. The Brisbane-based practice won the Don Roderick Award for Heritage Architecture for a sensitive restoration of the school’s foundational buildings.

Public Architecture

The Muttaburrasaurus Interpretation Centre by Brian Hooper Architect won the FDG Stanley Award for Public Architecture. An outdoor museum in Muttaburra showcasing the history of the Muttaburrasaurus, the most complete fossilised dinosaur skeleton found in Australia, the Interpretation Centre features striking gabion walls made from local stone to create a dynamic relationship between the building and surrounding landscape. The roof is a lightweight, floating orb structure that invites natural daylight and ventilation into the space.

Residential Architecture

In the residential category, the Robin Dods Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (New) went to Bligh Graham Architects’ LiveWorkShare House. Located in the Brisbane satellite town of Samford Village, LiveWorkShare House responds to new working arrangements and an increasingly pressurised housing market by combining a family home, an office and an additional smaller residence.

Named Award-Winning Projects:

Category | Project | Architect

2022 Queensland Medallion | Andrew N. Liveris Building | Lyons + m3architecture

The Jennifer Taylor Award for Educational Architecture | Andrew N. Liveris Building | Lyons + m3architecture

The Karl Langer Award for Urban Design | Andrew N. Liveris Building | Lyons + m3architecture

The Beatrice Hutton Award for Commercial Architecture | Timber Tower | KIRK

The Don Roderick Award for Heritage | St Joseph’s Nudgee College – Treacy Precinct | m3architecture

The GHM Addison Award for Interior Architecture | BVN Brisbane Studio | BVN

The FDG Stanley Award for Public Architecture | Muttaburrasaurus Interpretation Centre | Brian Hooper Architect

The Elina Mottram Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions) | Green House | Steendijk

The Robin Dods Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (New) | LiveWorkShare House | Bligh Graham Architects

The Job & Froud Award for Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing | Anne Street Garden Villas | Anna O'Gorman Architect

The Hayes & Scott Award for Small Project Architecture | Riverside Green South Bank Parklands | Hassell

The Harry Marks Award for Sustainable Architecture | LiveWorkShare House | Bligh Graham Architects

Emerging Architect Prize | Tanya Golitschenko

EmAGN Project Award | Princess Theatre | JDA Co

Enduring Architecture Award | Harry Gibbs Building Commonwealth Law Courts | Australian Construction Services in association with Peddle Thorp Architects

COLORBOND® Award for Steel Architecture (QLD) | Ridgewood House | Robinson Architects