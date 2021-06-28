The WA Museum Boola Bardip designed by Hassell and OMA was the most awarded project at the 2021 WA Architecture Awards announced recently.

The project not only received the highest accolade, the George Temple Poole Award, but was also recognised across multiple categories, winning the John Septimus Roe Award for Urban Design and the Jeffrey Howlett Award for Public Architecture as well as a Commendation in the Heritage Architecture and Bluescope Colorbond Steel Architecture categories.

Observing that the 2021 awards program offered an impressive showcase of uplifting spaces, Australian Institute of Architects WA chapter president Peter Hobbs said, “A theme we’ve seen throughout this year’s entries is architects designing spaces that are adaptable, flexible and ultimately bring delight to the community.”

“These considerations are evident across the breadth of entries; from significant hotel restorations, to disability housing that sets a new benchmark in Perth, contemporary learning facilities to inspire fresh thinking and workspaces that balance flexibility with productivity,” he added.

2021 WA jury chair Dr John Taylor, who also served on the George Temple Poole Award jury said, "The WA Museum Boola Bardip provides an extraordinary solution to a complex brief, and a superb facility for Western Australians to both understand and celebrate our special place in the world.”

2021 WA Architecture Awards Winners

George Temple Poole Award

WA Museum Boola Bardip – Hassell and OMA

Colorbond Award for Steel Architecture

Eaton Community College – New Science Building – Site Architecture Studio

Commendation

WA Museum Boola Bardip – Hassell and OMA

Public Architecture

The Jeffrey Howlett Award

WA Museum Boola Bardip – Hassell and OMA

Award

Puntukurnu Aboriginal Medical Service Healthcare Hub Newman – Kaunitz Yeung Architecture

Commendation

Karingal Green Health and Aged Care Community ­– Hassell

Commercial Architecture

The Ross Chisholm and Gil Nicol Award

Warders Hotel and Emily Taylor – Matthew Crawford Architects

Awards

EPIC – Empowering People in Communities – Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects

Farmers’ Home Hotel, Northam – Spaceagency Architects

Shelter – Paul Burnham Architect

Commendation

Rauland Perth – AH Architecture

Residential Architecture - Houses (New)

The Marshall Clifton Award

Marmion Street House – Philip Stejskal Architecture

Award

Macdonald Road House – Philip Stejskal Architecture

Commendation

Carr Street – Klopper and Davis Architects

Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing

The Harold Krantz Award

Glyde Street – MJA Studio

Award

The Social on Henry – Matthews and Scavalli Architects

Commendation

3x3 Houses – Gerry Kho Architects

Residential Architecture – House (Alterations and Additions)

The Peter Overman Award

Beaconsfield House – Simon Pendal Architect

Awards

East Fremantle House ­– Nic Brunsdon

Garden House Rule Street – Spaceagency Architects

Commendation

Nanhob Street – Klopper and Davis Architects

Interior Architecture

The Julius Elischer Award

Bilya Marlee UWA – Kerry Hill Architects

Award

Parmelia Hilton Refurbishment ­– Cox Architecture

Commendation

Central Park Lobby Refurb – Woods Bagot

Heritage Architecture

The Margaret Pitt Morison Award

Farmers’ Home Hotel, Northam – Spaceagency Architects

Awards

Strawberry Hill/Barmup Visitor Orientation Hub, Albany – PTX Architects

Warders Hotel and Emily Taylor – Matthew Crawford Architects

Commendation

WA Museum Boola Bardip – Hassell and OMA

Urban Design

The John Septimus Roe Award

WA Museum Boola Bardip – Hassell and OMA

Educational Architecture

The Hillson Beasley Award

Ezone UWA – Hassell

Award

Margaret River Senior High School - Major Additions – With Architecture Studio

Commendations

Eaton Community College - New Science Building – Site Architecture Studio

Scotch College Mathematics and Commerce Building – Taylor Robinson Chaney Broderick

Small Project Architecture

The Iwan Iwanoff Award

Hayman Theatre Upgrade – With Architecture Studio

Sustainable Architecture

The Wallace Greenham Award

Macdonald Road House – Philip Stejskal Architecture

Award

Ezone UWA – Hassell

Enduring Architecture

The Richard Roach Jewell Award

Town of Northam Council Offices (former) and Library – Iwan Iwanoff

The Mondoluce WA Lighting Award

Warders Hotel and Emily Taylor – Matthew Crawford Architects

Commendations

Central Park Lobby Refurb – Woods Bagot

Belridge Performing Arts Centre – Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects

Emerging Architect Prize

Louise Ward – Bateman Architects

Projects recognised as Named and Architecture Award winners in each category will progress to the 2021 National Architecture Awards to be judged against the very best architectural works in the country.

Image credits:

George Temple Poole Award: WA Museum Boola Bardip | Hassell + OMA | Photographer: Peter Bennett

Colorbond Award for Steel Architecture: Eaton Community College - New Science Building | SITE Architecture Studio | Photographer: Dion Robeson

The Mondoluce WA Lighting Award: Warders Hotel and Emily Taylor | Matthew Crawford Architects | Photographer: Dion Robeson