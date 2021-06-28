Multiple gongs for Hassell+OMA’s WA Museum Boola Bardip at WA Architecture AwardsThe WA Museum Boola Bardip designed by Hassell and OMA was the most awarded project at the 2021 WA Architecture Awards announced recently.
The WA Museum Boola Bardip designed by Hassell and OMA was the most awarded project at the 2021 WA Architecture Awards announced recently.
The project not only received the highest accolade, the George Temple Poole Award, but was also recognised across multiple categories, winning the John Septimus Roe Award for Urban Design and the Jeffrey Howlett Award for Public Architecture as well as a Commendation in the Heritage Architecture and Bluescope Colorbond Steel Architecture categories.
Observing that the 2021 awards program offered an impressive showcase of uplifting spaces, Australian Institute of Architects WA chapter president Peter Hobbs said, “A theme we’ve seen throughout this year’s entries is architects designing spaces that are adaptable, flexible and ultimately bring delight to the community.”
“These considerations are evident across the breadth of entries; from significant hotel restorations, to disability housing that sets a new benchmark in Perth, contemporary learning facilities to inspire fresh thinking and workspaces that balance flexibility with productivity,” he added.
2021 WA jury chair Dr John Taylor, who also served on the George Temple Poole Award jury said, "The WA Museum Boola Bardip provides an extraordinary solution to a complex brief, and a superb facility for Western Australians to both understand and celebrate our special place in the world.”
2021 WA Architecture Awards Winners
George Temple Poole Award
WA Museum Boola Bardip – Hassell and OMA
Colorbond Award for Steel Architecture
Eaton Community College – New Science Building – Site Architecture Studio
Commendation
WA Museum Boola Bardip – Hassell and OMA
Public Architecture
The Jeffrey Howlett Award
WA Museum Boola Bardip – Hassell and OMA
Award
Puntukurnu Aboriginal Medical Service Healthcare Hub Newman – Kaunitz Yeung Architecture
Commendation
Karingal Green Health and Aged Care Community – Hassell
Commercial Architecture
The Ross Chisholm and Gil Nicol Award
Warders Hotel and Emily Taylor – Matthew Crawford Architects
Awards
EPIC – Empowering People in Communities – Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects
Farmers’ Home Hotel, Northam – Spaceagency Architects
Shelter – Paul Burnham Architect
Commendation
Rauland Perth – AH Architecture
Residential Architecture - Houses (New)
The Marshall Clifton Award
Marmion Street House – Philip Stejskal Architecture
Award
Macdonald Road House – Philip Stejskal Architecture
Commendation
Carr Street – Klopper and Davis Architects
Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing
The Harold Krantz Award
Glyde Street – MJA Studio
Award
The Social on Henry – Matthews and Scavalli Architects
Commendation
3x3 Houses – Gerry Kho Architects
Residential Architecture – House (Alterations and Additions)
The Peter Overman Award
Beaconsfield House – Simon Pendal Architect
Awards
East Fremantle House – Nic Brunsdon
Garden House Rule Street – Spaceagency Architects
Commendation
Nanhob Street – Klopper and Davis Architects
Interior Architecture
The Julius Elischer Award
Bilya Marlee UWA – Kerry Hill Architects
Award
Parmelia Hilton Refurbishment – Cox Architecture
Commendation
Central Park Lobby Refurb – Woods Bagot
Heritage Architecture
The Margaret Pitt Morison Award
Farmers’ Home Hotel, Northam – Spaceagency Architects
Awards
Strawberry Hill/Barmup Visitor Orientation Hub, Albany – PTX Architects
Warders Hotel and Emily Taylor – Matthew Crawford Architects
Commendation
WA Museum Boola Bardip – Hassell and OMA
Urban Design
The John Septimus Roe Award
WA Museum Boola Bardip – Hassell and OMA
Educational Architecture
The Hillson Beasley Award
Ezone UWA – Hassell
Award
Margaret River Senior High School - Major Additions – With Architecture Studio
Commendations
Eaton Community College - New Science Building – Site Architecture Studio
Scotch College Mathematics and Commerce Building – Taylor Robinson Chaney Broderick
Small Project Architecture
The Iwan Iwanoff Award
Hayman Theatre Upgrade – With Architecture Studio
Sustainable Architecture
The Wallace Greenham Award
Macdonald Road House – Philip Stejskal Architecture
Award
Ezone UWA – Hassell
Enduring Architecture
The Richard Roach Jewell Award
Town of Northam Council Offices (former) and Library – Iwan Iwanoff
The Mondoluce WA Lighting Award
Warders Hotel and Emily Taylor – Matthew Crawford Architects
Commendations
Central Park Lobby Refurb – Woods Bagot
Belridge Performing Arts Centre – Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects
Emerging Architect Prize
Louise Ward – Bateman Architects
Projects recognised as Named and Architecture Award winners in each category will progress to the 2021 National Architecture Awards to be judged against the very best architectural works in the country.
Image credits:
George Temple Poole Award: WA Museum Boola Bardip | Hassell + OMA | Photographer: Peter Bennett
Colorbond Award for Steel Architecture: Eaton Community College - New Science Building | SITE Architecture Studio | Photographer: Dion Robeson
The Mondoluce WA Lighting Award: Warders Hotel and Emily Taylor | Matthew Crawford Architects | Photographer: Dion Robeson
- Popular Articles