The biggest news this year so far is that the Sustainability Summit will be once again a highlight of the built industry's events calendar with its 5 fully-accredited CPD points and highly-interesting topics.

This years’ Sustainability Summit has been designed as not only a celebration of new and sustainable building design but also as a roadmap in order to achieve the sustainable outcomes that are needed.

The 2021 Sustainability Summit will bring together academics, industry experts, and corporate specialists who will discuss, investigate and evaluate the most pressing sustainability issues currently affecting the industry and the country as a whole.

In terms of this years’ five CPD panel subjects, they will be:

1. Designing the perfectly sustainable building

2. Everything architects need to know when designing with timber

3. Circular economy ideas for adaptive reuse of buildings

4. Water-sensitive design – 2021 & beyond

5. Women in Built Environment Sustainability Leadership

The 2021 Sustainability Summit will be held on Thursday November 11 in Sydney in a venue yet to be announced.

More announcements about the 2021 Sustainability Summit and the panels will follow soon but for any Expressions of Interest, click here.