2021 Sustainability Awards shortlist has been announcedNow in their 15th year, the 2021 Sustainability Awards are perhaps more important than ever. The last 24 months has given us a dire look into the future, and has positioned us as a powerful impetus for change.
Now in their 15th year, the 2021 Sustainability Awards are perhaps more important than ever. The last 24 months, with widespread humanitarian and natural disasters, has given us a dire look into the future, and has positioned us – as stalwarts of an industry that emits masses of CO2 emissions – as a powerful impetus for change.
This is perhaps why the 2021 Awards have received their highest ever number of entries, with a diversity and range that have yet to be surpassed in the 15 years these awards have run.
As we unveil the shortlist for this year, we celebrate those architects, builders, designers, contractors and (important) clients who are committed to perpetually aiming higher in the world of sustainable built design. It is their innovation and commitment to change that continues to elevate design that is considered in its application and outstanding in its function. We congratulate not only our shortlist, but all our entrants on a fantastic year.
This year, for the second year running, the Shortlist was chosen via our live (on Zoom) judging day – which was also once again, proudly supported by Alspec, who, along with out events and IT teams, have ensured that the day went off without a hitch.
All up, this bodes very positively for the upcoming Gala Awards night on November 11 and will once again confirm the Architecture & Design Sustainability Awards as the paragon of sustainability awards in Australia’s built environment.
Registrations for the Digital Gala are now open. We invite you to complete your free registration for the evening Awards, or purchase your full day ticket to experience both the Gala and the 2021 Sustainability Summit.
Featuring keynotes from Abbie Galvin (NSW Government) and Angelique Edmonds (University of South Australia, School for Creating Change) and speakers from the likes of John Wardle Architects, Bates Smart, NMBW, fitzpatrick + partners and many more, the 2021 Summit brings you the latest knowledge around Sustainable design and architecture in an all-new dynamic digital event platform. Earn up to 5 formal CPD points, network with the speakers and go in the draw to win some amazing door prizes.
Purchase your ticket here.
So, now it’s time to announce the shortlist.
2021 Sustainability Awards shortlist
Adaptive Reuse
Proudly partnered by Havwoods International
Goodman Headquarters – The Hayesbery. By Intermain with Woods Bagot. Image by Nicole England.
Clifton Hill House
Winter Architecture
Goodman Headquarters – The Hayesbery
Intermain with Woods Bagot
nettletontribe Brisbane studio
nettletontribe
Newman Heritage House
Peter and Jan Newman with Gerard McCann
Olderfleet
Mirvac with Grimshaw Architects & Carr
Smart Design Studio
Smart Design Studio
Commercial Architecture (Large)
Proudly partnered by Interface
Dexus 180 Flinders St. By SJB. Image by Derek Swalwell
51 Langridge
SJB
Dexus 180 Flinders St
SJB
Olderfleet
Mirvac with Grimshaw & Carr
Smart Design Studio
Smart Design Studio
Commercial Architecture (Small)
Proudly partnered by Autex Acoustics
Rosby Cellar Door and Gallery. By Cameron Anderson Architect. Image by Amber Hooper.
Buckettys Brewery
North by North
CITIZEN Coffee Pavillion
ZWEI Interiors Architecture
Gurriny Yealamucka Health and Wellbeing Centre
POD (People Oriented Design) with Coburn Architecture
Ona Coffee Melbourne
Breathe
Rosby Cellar Door and Gallery
Cameron Anderson Architects
Sarah & Sebastian
Russell & George
Education & Research
Proudly partnered by Alspec
Korayn Birralee Family Centre. By Brand Architects. Image by Blue Tree Studios
Ainsworth Building, Macquarie University
Architectus
Korayn Birralee Family Centre
Brand Architects
La Trobe University Sports Park
Warren and Mahoney with MJMA Toronto
Palmview State Primary and Special School
FKG Group with MODE Design Corp
Susan Wakil Health Building
Billard Leece Partnership with Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Emerging Sustainable Architect / Designer
Proudly partnered by Cosentino
Work by Shannon Battisson (The Mill: Architecture + Design). Image by PJ Lily.
Anthrosite
Anthrosite
David Coates
Sustainable Building & Design
Mia Radic
Talina Edwards Architecture
Shannon Battisson
The MILL: Architecture + Design
TRIAS
TRIAS
Green Building Material
Proudly partnered by Big Ass Fans
SMaRT Apartment at Pavilions Residences. By Mirvac Design (Green Ceramics by Professor Veena Sahajwalla, UNSW). Image courtesy of Mirvac.
AMPAN Particle Board
AMPAN
Compostable Insulation
Mycoeden & Urban Moments
Contemporary Bamboo Cladded Villa
House of Bamboo
ECOPact and ECOPact Zero
Holcim (Australia)
MondoClad
HVG Facades
SMaRT apartment at Pavilions Residences
Mirvac Design (Green Ceramics by Professor Veena Sahajwalla, UNSW)
Lifetime Achievement Award
Proudly partnered by BlueScope
Treetop House. By Peter Stutchbury Architecture. Image by Michael Nicholson.
Lang Walker
Walker Corporation
Nigel Richmond Bell
ECOdesign Architects + Consultants
Peter Stutchbury
Peter Stutchbury Architecture
Tone Wheeler
Environa studio
Multi-residential Dwelling
Proudly partnered by Electrolux
La Trobe University North and South Apartments. By Jackson Clements Burrows Architects, Stantec & ASPECT Studios. Image by John Gollings.
Breese St by Milieu
DKO Architecture & Breathe with Milieu Property
Cremorne Duplex
Hebden Architects
Glen Iris Garden Homes
ARKit
La Trobe University North and South Apartments
Jackson Clements Burrows Architects with Stantec & ASPECT Studios
LIV Indigo
Mirvac Design & BVN
Miller Social Housing
Stanton Dahl for the NSW Land and Housing Corporation
Public Urban & Landscape
Gosford Leagues Club Park. By Turf Design Studio & Kevin (Uncle Gavi) Duncan. Image by Guy Wilkinson.
Cobar Miners Memorial
Stephen Pearse Architect
Gosford Leagues Club Park
Turf Design Studio & Kevin (Uncle Gavi) Duncan
Gunyama Park Aquatic and Recreation Centre
Andrew Burges Architects with Grimshaw with the City of Sydney
People Parkers
Alexander Symes Architect with People Parkers
Waterfall Valley Hut - Overland Track
Green Design Architects
Single Dwelling (Alteration / Addition)
Proudly partnered by Stormtech
Chelmer Flood House. By JDA Co. Image by Scott Burrows.
Chelmer Flood House
JDA Co
Hamilton Courtyard House
Anthrosite
Light House
Alexander Symes Architect
Little Loft House
Light House Architecture and Science
Sol House
Anderson Architecture
Suburban Sanctuary
Adapt Architecture
Single Dwelling (New)
Proudly partnered by Wattyl
Garden House. By Austin Maynard Architects. Image by Derek Swalwell.
Garden House
Austin Maynard Architects
LiveWorkShare House
Bligh Graham Architects
Off Grid FZ House
Anderson Architecture
Rainbow House
Light House Architecture and Science
The Adaptable Living Range
Breathe with Spacecube
Urban Green Home Build
Sustainable Building & Design
Smart Building Ideas
Proudly partnered by ASP Access Floors
Smart Design Studio. By Smart Design Studio. Image by Romello Pereira.
ForestOne Offices
ICON Interiors
Legacy Living Lab
Curtin University Sustainability Policy (CUSP) Institute with Fleetwood Building Solutions
Olderfleet
Mirvac, Grimshaw Architects & Carr
Smart Design Studio
Smart Design Studio
Urban Green Home Build
Sustainable Building & Design
Women in Sustainability
Proudly partnered by Siniat
Gurriny Yealamucka Health and Wellbeing Centre. By POD & Coburn Architecture. Image by Scott Burrows.
Arianna Brambilla
The University of Sydney
Belinda Allwood & Dr Shaneen Fantin
POD (People Oriented Design)
Bonnie Herring
Breathe
Milica Tumbas
Lovell Chen
Sara van der Meer
HIP V. HYPE
Tatiana Schonhobel
Integral Group
Best of the Best
Proudly partnered by Alspec
(To be chosen on the Gala Awards night)
Lastly, these awards would not be possible without the support of our partners and sponsors, who help make all this possible. The Sustainability Awards would like to thank our partners, strategic partners and trophy partner for their support of the 2021 program.
For tickets to the Sustainability Awards Gala Night or for the Sustainability Summit, please click here.
- Popular Articles
- Sustainability
Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?