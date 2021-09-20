Now in their 15th year, the 2021 Sustainability Awards are perhaps more important than ever. The last 24 months, with widespread humanitarian and natural disasters, has given us a dire look into the future, and has positioned us – as stalwarts of an industry that emits masses of CO2 emissions – as a powerful impetus for change.

This is perhaps why the 2021 Awards have received their highest ever number of entries, with a diversity and range that have yet to be surpassed in the 15 years these awards have run.

As we unveil the shortlist for this year, we celebrate those architects, builders, designers, contractors and (important) clients who are committed to perpetually aiming higher in the world of sustainable built design. It is their innovation and commitment to change that continues to elevate design that is considered in its application and outstanding in its function. We congratulate not only our shortlist, but all our entrants on a fantastic year.

This year, for the second year running, the Shortlist was chosen via our live (on Zoom) judging day – which was also once again, proudly supported by Alspec, who, along with out events and IT teams, have ensured that the day went off without a hitch.

All up, this bodes very positively for the upcoming Gala Awards night on November 11 and will once again confirm the Architecture & Design Sustainability Awards as the paragon of sustainability awards in Australia’s built environment.

So, now it’s time to announce the shortlist.

2021 Sustainability Awards shortlist

Adaptive Reuse

Goodman Headquarters – The Hayesbery. By Intermain with Woods Bagot. Image by Nicole England.

Clifton Hill House

Winter Architecture

Goodman Headquarters – The Hayesbery

Intermain with Woods Bagot

nettletontribe Brisbane studio

nettletontribe

Newman Heritage House

Peter and Jan Newman with Gerard McCann

Olderfleet

Mirvac with Grimshaw Architects & Carr

Smart Design Studio

Smart Design Studio

Commercial Architecture (Large)

Dexus 180 Flinders St. By SJB. Image by Derek Swalwell

51 Langridge

SJB

Dexus 180 Flinders St

SJB

Olderfleet

Mirvac with Grimshaw & Carr

Smart Design Studio

Smart Design Studio

Commercial Architecture (Small)

Rosby Cellar Door and Gallery. By Cameron Anderson Architect. Image by Amber Hooper.

Buckettys Brewery

North by North

CITIZEN Coffee Pavillion

ZWEI Interiors Architecture

Gurriny Yealamucka Health and Wellbeing Centre

POD (People Oriented Design) with Coburn Architecture

Ona Coffee Melbourne

Breathe

Rosby Cellar Door and Gallery

Cameron Anderson Architects

Sarah & Sebastian

Russell & George

Education & Research

Korayn Birralee Family Centre. By Brand Architects. Image by Blue Tree Studios

Ainsworth Building, Macquarie University

Architectus

Korayn Birralee Family Centre

Brand Architects

La Trobe University Sports Park

Warren and Mahoney with MJMA Toronto

Palmview State Primary and Special School

FKG Group with MODE Design Corp

Susan Wakil Health Building

Billard Leece Partnership with Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Emerging Sustainable Architect / Designer

Work by Shannon Battisson (The Mill: Architecture + Design). Image by PJ Lily.

Anthrosite

Anthrosite

David Coates

Sustainable Building & Design

Mia Radic

Talina Edwards Architecture

Shannon Battisson

The MILL: Architecture + Design

TRIAS

TRIAS

Green Building Material

SMaRT Apartment at Pavilions Residences. By Mirvac Design (Green Ceramics by Professor Veena Sahajwalla, UNSW). Image courtesy of Mirvac.

AMPAN Particle Board

AMPAN

Compostable Insulation

Mycoeden & Urban Moments

Contemporary Bamboo Cladded Villa

House of Bamboo

ECOPact and ECOPact Zero

Holcim (Australia)

MondoClad

HVG Facades

SMaRT apartment at Pavilions Residences

Mirvac Design (Green Ceramics by Professor Veena Sahajwalla, UNSW)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Treetop House. By Peter Stutchbury Architecture. Image by Michael Nicholson.

Lang Walker

Walker Corporation

Nigel Richmond Bell

ECOdesign Architects + Consultants

Peter Stutchbury

Peter Stutchbury Architecture

Tone Wheeler

Environa studio

Multi-residential Dwelling

La Trobe University North and South Apartments. By Jackson Clements Burrows Architects, Stantec & ASPECT Studios. Image by John Gollings.

Breese St by Milieu

DKO Architecture & Breathe with Milieu Property

Cremorne Duplex

Hebden Architects

Glen Iris Garden Homes

ARKit

La Trobe University North and South Apartments

Jackson Clements Burrows Architects with Stantec & ASPECT Studios

LIV Indigo

Mirvac Design & BVN

Miller Social Housing

Stanton Dahl for the NSW Land and Housing Corporation

Public Urban & Landscape

Gosford Leagues Club Park. By Turf Design Studio & Kevin (Uncle Gavi) Duncan. Image by Guy Wilkinson.

Cobar Miners Memorial

Stephen Pearse Architect

Gosford Leagues Club Park

Turf Design Studio & Kevin (Uncle Gavi) Duncan

Gunyama Park Aquatic and Recreation Centre

Andrew Burges Architects with Grimshaw with the City of Sydney

People Parkers

Alexander Symes Architect with People Parkers

Waterfall Valley Hut - Overland Track

Green Design Architects

Single Dwelling (Alteration / Addition)

Chelmer Flood House. By JDA Co. Image by Scott Burrows.

Chelmer Flood House

JDA Co

Hamilton Courtyard House

Anthrosite

Light House

Alexander Symes Architect

Little Loft House

Light House Architecture and Science

Sol House

Anderson Architecture

Suburban Sanctuary

Adapt Architecture

Single Dwelling (New)

Garden House. By Austin Maynard Architects. Image by Derek Swalwell.

Garden House

Austin Maynard Architects

LiveWorkShare House

Bligh Graham Architects

Off Grid FZ House

Anderson Architecture

Rainbow House

Light House Architecture and Science

The Adaptable Living Range

Breathe with Spacecube

Urban Green Home Build

Sustainable Building & Design

Smart Building Ideas

Smart Design Studio. By Smart Design Studio. Image by Romello Pereira.

ForestOne Offices

ICON Interiors

Legacy Living Lab

Curtin University Sustainability Policy (CUSP) Institute with Fleetwood Building Solutions

Olderfleet

Mirvac, Grimshaw Architects & Carr

Smart Design Studio

Smart Design Studio

Urban Green Home Build

Sustainable Building & Design

Women in Sustainability

Gurriny Yealamucka Health and Wellbeing Centre. By POD & Coburn Architecture. Image by Scott Burrows.

Arianna Brambilla

The University of Sydney

Belinda Allwood & Dr Shaneen Fantin

POD (People Oriented Design)

Bonnie Herring

Breathe

Milica Tumbas

Lovell Chen

Sara van der Meer

HIP V. HYPE

Tatiana Schonhobel

Integral Group

Best of the Best

(To be chosen on the Gala Awards night)

Lastly, these awards would not be possible without the support of our partners and sponsors, who help make all this possible. The Sustainability Awards would like to thank our partners, strategic partners and trophy partner for their support of the 2021 program.

