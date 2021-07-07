Sustainable design addressing climate change, adaptive re-use, post-pandemic public spaces and collaborative projects were some of the highlights of the Australian Institute of Architects’ 2021 NSW Architecture Awards announced last week.

The winners were drawn from a total of 299 entries across 13 categories, with the most highly awarded projects sharing common attributes, according to NSW chair of juries, Peter Mould.

“Architects in NSW continue to address the challenges of climate change through sustainable and innovative design,” Mould said.

“Many of the awarded projects are existing buildings that have been adapted for new uses or had existing uses reinvigorated. This sustainably captures all the embodied energy and craft from the past as well as retaining their important contribution to local urban character.

“We’ve also seen many projects having multiple authors with architects working in collaboration to deliver large and complex projects.

“The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of public spaces and venues and it is good to see so many public projects awarded this year.”

NSW chapter president, Laura Cockburn said: “The very nimble, deeply considered design responses showcased tonight speak to a profession committed to delivering the best outcomes for the people across our state who interact daily with these award-winning projects.”

One of the most highly awarded projects, Smart Design Studio was cited as a standout example of the practice using its own headquarters to make, test, model and prototype new ideas, structures, technology and compositions. The project received The Sir Arthur G Stephenson Award for Commercial Architecture and The Milo Dunphy Award for Sustainable Architecture, as well as an Interior Architecture Award.

The Australian Museum Project Discover by Neeson Murcutt and Neille in collaboration with Cox Architecture also received the highest honour in two categories, The Greenway Award for Heritage and The John Verge Award for Interior Architecture, in addition to the NSW Architecture Medallion.

Sub Base Platypus by lahznimmon architects and Aspect Studios received The Lloyd Rees Award for Urban Design together with an Award for Heritage - Creative Adaptation. The iconic MLC Building by Bates Smart & McCutcheon received the award for Enduring Architecture. The city’s heritage was further celebrated with the Sydney Theatre Company project by Hassell receiving The Sulman Medal for Public Architecture.

The highly competitive residential categories continued the theme of heritage revitalisation with The Hat Factory by Welsh & Major winning The Hugh and Eva Buhrich Award for Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions).

2021 NSW Architecture Awards Winners

Blacket Prize

Rocky Hill Memorial Museum | Crone with Urbis

COLORBOND® Award for Steel Architecture

COLORBOND® Award for Steel Architecture | Maitland Athletics Complex | Maitland City Council with Studio Dot

Commercial Architecture

The Sir Arthur G Stephenson Award for Commercial Architecture | Smart Design Studio | Smart Design Studio

Architecture Award | Little National Hotel | Bates Smart

Architecture Award | Workshop, 21 Harris Street | Bates Smart

Commendation | BMW + Mini | SJB

Commendation | Stone and Wood Brewery | Harley Graham Architects

Educational Architecture

The William E Kemp Award for Educational Architecture | Barker College Rosewood Centre | Neeson Murcutt and Neille

Architecture Award | Ainsworth Building, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences, Macquarie University | Architectus

Commendation | The Athenaeum Wenona | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

Commendation | The Women’s College, Sibyl Centre Sydney Uni | M3 Architecture

Emerging Architect Prize

Alexander Symes | Alexander Symes Architect

Enduring Architecture

Architecture Award | MLC Building, North Sydney | Bates Smart & McCutcheon

Heritage Architecture

The Greenway Award for Heritage | Australian Museum Project Discover | Neeson Murcutt and Neille, Cox Architecture

Award for Heritage - Creative Adaptation (NSW) | Sub Base Platypus | lahznimmon architects and Aspect Studios

Award for Heritage - Conservation (NSW) | Reid House | Hector Abrahams Architects

Award for Heritage - Conservation (NSW) | 58 Carr Street | McGregor Westlake Architecture

Commendation for Heritage - Creative Adaptation (NSW) | Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas | Tzannes

Commendation for Heritage - Conservation (NSW) | The Lowy Building | Hector Abrahams Architects

Commendation for Heritage - Conservation (NSW) | SRG House | Fox Johnston

Interior Architecture

The John Verge Award for Interior Architecture | Australian Museum Project Discover | Neeson Murcutt and Neille, Cox Architecture, and Orwell and Peter Phillips

Architecture Award | Smart Design Studio | Smart Design Studio

Architecture Award | Carpe Diem Companionway | Collins and Turner with Geyer

Commendation | Barker College Rosewood Centre | Neeson Murcutt + Neille

Commendation | Yallmundi Rooms | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

Commendation | Arbutus | Smart Design Studio

Commendation | Porous House | Possible Studio

Commendation | Contemplation House | Virginia Kerridge Architect

Lord Mayor’s Prize

Waterfall | SJB

Gunyama Park Aquatic and Recreation Centre | Andrew Burges Architects and Grimshaw with TCL in collaboration with the City of Sydney

Public Architecture

The Sulman Medal for Public Architecture | Sydney Theatre Company | Hassell Studio

Architecture Award | Gunyama Park Aquatic and Recreation Centre | Andrew Burges Architects and Grimshaw with TCL in collaboration with the City of Sydney

Architecture Award | Maitland Athletics Complex

Commendation | Rocky Hill Memorial Museum | Crone with Urbis

Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions)

The Hugh and Eva Buhrich Award for Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions) | Hat Factory | Welsh & Major

Architecture Award | Birchgrove House | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

Architecture Award | SRG House | Fox Johnson

Architecture Award | Riley’s Terrace | Adele Mcnab Architect

Architecture Award | Lena | Smart Design Studio

Commendation | Smash Repair House | Matt Elkan

Commendation | Villa Villekulla | Virginia Kerriage

Commendation | House Fit | Panov Scott

Residential Architecture - Houses (New)

The Wilkinson Award for Residential Architecture - Houses (New) | Pearl Beach House | Polly Harbison Design

Architecture Award | Bunkeren | James Stockwell Architect

Architecture Award | Night Sky | Peter Stutchbury Architecture

Architecture Award | Federal House | Edition Office

Commendation | Off Grid FZ House | Anderson Architecture

Commendation | Mystery Bay House | Jack Hawkins Architect with Rob Hawkins

Commendation | Cobargo Santa Project | Breathe

Commendation | House Ngaio Palm Beach | Durbach Block Jaggers Architects

Commendation | Contemplation House | Virginia Kerridge Architect

Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing

The Aaron Bolot Award for Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing | Newmarket Eastern Precinct | Bates Smart and Smart Design Studio

Architecture Award | Arkadia | DKO Architecture with Breathe Architecture and Oculus

Architecture Award | Harbord Diggers Club Redevelopment | Architectus + CHROFI + JMD Design

Commendation | 249 Darlinghurst Road | SJB

Commendation | Foamcrest Apartments | Richard Cole Architecture

Commendation | Teracota | Bennett Murada Architects

Commendation | Llandaff St Apartments | Hill Thalis Architecture + Urban Projects with McGregor Westlake Architects

Small Project Architecture

The Robert Woodward Award for Small Project Architecture | Plastic Palace | Raffaello Rosselli

Architecture Award | Broken Camp | Atelier Luke

Commendation | Nicholas Galleries, Chau Chak Wing gallery | StudioPlusThree

Commendation | Wattamolla amenities | Connybear Morrison

Sustainable Architecture

The Milo Dunphy Award for Sustainable Architecture | Smart Design Studio | Smart Design Studio

Architecture Award | Cobargo Santa Project | Breathe Architecture

Architecture Award | Night Sky | Peter Stutchbury Architecture

Commendation | Plastic Palace | Raffaello Rosselli

Commendation | FERN Passivhaus Apartments | Steele Associates Architects

Commendation | Porous House | Possible Studio

Commendation | Minima | Trias

Commendation | Courtyard House | Chrofi

Urban Design

The Lloyd Rees Award for Urban Design | Sub Base Platypus | lahznimmon architects and Aspect Studios

Architecture Award | Harbord Diggers Club Redevelopment | Architectus + CHROFI + JMD Design

Commendation | Taronga Zoo African Savannah | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

Commendation | Putney Hill Master Plan and Residential Development | COX Architecture

NSW Architecture Medallion

Australian Museum Project Discover | Neeson Murcutt and Neille, Cox Architecture

Images:

Heritage Architecture: Australian Museum Project Discover; Photographer credit: Brett Boardman

Public Architecture: Sydney Theatre Company; Photographer credit: Brett Boardman

COLORBOND® Award for Steel Architecture: Maitland Athletics Complex; Photographer credit: Murray Wood