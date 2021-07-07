Sustainable design, heritage, adaptive re-use win big at NSW Architecture AwardsSustainable design addressing climate change, adaptive re-use, post-pandemic public spaces and collaborative projects were some of the highlights of the Australian Institute of Architects’ 2021 NSW Architecture Awards announced last week.
The winners were drawn from a total of 299 entries across 13 categories, with the most highly awarded projects sharing common attributes, according to NSW chair of juries, Peter Mould.
“Architects in NSW continue to address the challenges of climate change through sustainable and innovative design,” Mould said.
“Many of the awarded projects are existing buildings that have been adapted for new uses or had existing uses reinvigorated. This sustainably captures all the embodied energy and craft from the past as well as retaining their important contribution to local urban character.
“We’ve also seen many projects having multiple authors with architects working in collaboration to deliver large and complex projects.
“The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of public spaces and venues and it is good to see so many public projects awarded this year.”
NSW chapter president, Laura Cockburn said: “The very nimble, deeply considered design responses showcased tonight speak to a profession committed to delivering the best outcomes for the people across our state who interact daily with these award-winning projects.”
One of the most highly awarded projects, Smart Design Studio was cited as a standout example of the practice using its own headquarters to make, test, model and prototype new ideas, structures, technology and compositions. The project received The Sir Arthur G Stephenson Award for Commercial Architecture and The Milo Dunphy Award for Sustainable Architecture, as well as an Interior Architecture Award.
The Australian Museum Project Discover by Neeson Murcutt and Neille in collaboration with Cox Architecture also received the highest honour in two categories, The Greenway Award for Heritage and The John Verge Award for Interior Architecture, in addition to the NSW Architecture Medallion.
Sub Base Platypus by lahznimmon architects and Aspect Studios received The Lloyd Rees Award for Urban Design together with an Award for Heritage - Creative Adaptation. The iconic MLC Building by Bates Smart & McCutcheon received the award for Enduring Architecture. The city’s heritage was further celebrated with the Sydney Theatre Company project by Hassell receiving The Sulman Medal for Public Architecture.
The highly competitive residential categories continued the theme of heritage revitalisation with The Hat Factory by Welsh & Major winning The Hugh and Eva Buhrich Award for Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions).
2021 NSW Architecture Awards Winners
Blacket Prize
Rocky Hill Memorial Museum | Crone with Urbis
COLORBOND® Award for Steel Architecture
COLORBOND® Award for Steel Architecture | Maitland Athletics Complex | Maitland City Council with Studio Dot
Commercial Architecture
The Sir Arthur G Stephenson Award for Commercial Architecture | Smart Design Studio | Smart Design Studio
Architecture Award | Little National Hotel | Bates Smart
Architecture Award | Workshop, 21 Harris Street | Bates Smart
Commendation | BMW + Mini | SJB
Commendation | Stone and Wood Brewery | Harley Graham Architects
Educational Architecture
The William E Kemp Award for Educational Architecture | Barker College Rosewood Centre | Neeson Murcutt and Neille
Architecture Award | Ainsworth Building, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences, Macquarie University | Architectus
Commendation | The Athenaeum Wenona | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects
Commendation | The Women’s College, Sibyl Centre Sydney Uni | M3 Architecture
Emerging Architect Prize
Alexander Symes | Alexander Symes Architect
Enduring Architecture
Architecture Award | MLC Building, North Sydney | Bates Smart & McCutcheon
Heritage Architecture
The Greenway Award for Heritage | Australian Museum Project Discover | Neeson Murcutt and Neille, Cox Architecture
Award for Heritage - Creative Adaptation (NSW) | Sub Base Platypus | lahznimmon architects and Aspect Studios
Award for Heritage - Conservation (NSW) | Reid House | Hector Abrahams Architects
Award for Heritage - Conservation (NSW) | 58 Carr Street | McGregor Westlake Architecture
Commendation for Heritage - Creative Adaptation (NSW) | Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas | Tzannes
Commendation for Heritage - Conservation (NSW) | The Lowy Building | Hector Abrahams Architects
Commendation for Heritage - Conservation (NSW) | SRG House | Fox Johnston
Interior Architecture
The John Verge Award for Interior Architecture | Australian Museum Project Discover | Neeson Murcutt and Neille, Cox Architecture, and Orwell and Peter Phillips
Architecture Award | Smart Design Studio | Smart Design Studio
Architecture Award | Carpe Diem Companionway | Collins and Turner with Geyer
Commendation | Barker College Rosewood Centre | Neeson Murcutt + Neille
Commendation | Yallmundi Rooms | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects
Commendation | Arbutus | Smart Design Studio
Commendation | Porous House | Possible Studio
Commendation | Contemplation House | Virginia Kerridge Architect
Lord Mayor’s Prize
Waterfall | SJB
Gunyama Park Aquatic and Recreation Centre | Andrew Burges Architects and Grimshaw with TCL in collaboration with the City of Sydney
Public Architecture
The Sulman Medal for Public Architecture | Sydney Theatre Company | Hassell Studio
Architecture Award | Gunyama Park Aquatic and Recreation Centre | Andrew Burges Architects and Grimshaw with TCL in collaboration with the City of Sydney
Architecture Award | Maitland Athletics Complex
Commendation | Rocky Hill Memorial Museum | Crone with Urbis
Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions)
The Hugh and Eva Buhrich Award for Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions) | Hat Factory | Welsh & Major
Architecture Award | Birchgrove House | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects
Architecture Award | SRG House | Fox Johnson
Architecture Award | Riley’s Terrace | Adele Mcnab Architect
Architecture Award | Lena | Smart Design Studio
Commendation | Smash Repair House | Matt Elkan
Commendation | Villa Villekulla | Virginia Kerriage
Commendation | House Fit | Panov Scott
Residential Architecture - Houses (New)
The Wilkinson Award for Residential Architecture - Houses (New) | Pearl Beach House | Polly Harbison Design
Architecture Award | Bunkeren | James Stockwell Architect
Architecture Award | Night Sky | Peter Stutchbury Architecture
Architecture Award | Federal House | Edition Office
Commendation | Off Grid FZ House | Anderson Architecture
Commendation | Mystery Bay House | Jack Hawkins Architect with Rob Hawkins
Commendation | Cobargo Santa Project | Breathe
Commendation | House Ngaio Palm Beach | Durbach Block Jaggers Architects
Commendation | Contemplation House | Virginia Kerridge Architect
Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing
The Aaron Bolot Award for Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing | Newmarket Eastern Precinct | Bates Smart and Smart Design Studio
Architecture Award | Arkadia | DKO Architecture with Breathe Architecture and Oculus
Architecture Award | Harbord Diggers Club Redevelopment | Architectus + CHROFI + JMD Design
Commendation | 249 Darlinghurst Road | SJB
Commendation | Foamcrest Apartments | Richard Cole Architecture
Commendation | Teracota | Bennett Murada Architects
Commendation | Llandaff St Apartments | Hill Thalis Architecture + Urban Projects with McGregor Westlake Architects
Small Project Architecture
The Robert Woodward Award for Small Project Architecture | Plastic Palace | Raffaello Rosselli
Architecture Award | Broken Camp | Atelier Luke
Commendation | Nicholas Galleries, Chau Chak Wing gallery | StudioPlusThree
Commendation | Wattamolla amenities | Connybear Morrison
Sustainable Architecture
The Milo Dunphy Award for Sustainable Architecture | Smart Design Studio | Smart Design Studio
Architecture Award | Cobargo Santa Project | Breathe Architecture
Architecture Award | Night Sky | Peter Stutchbury Architecture
Commendation | Plastic Palace | Raffaello Rosselli
Commendation | FERN Passivhaus Apartments | Steele Associates Architects
Commendation | Porous House | Possible Studio
Commendation | Minima | Trias
Commendation | Courtyard House | Chrofi
Urban Design
The Lloyd Rees Award for Urban Design | Sub Base Platypus | lahznimmon architects and Aspect Studios
Architecture Award | Harbord Diggers Club Redevelopment | Architectus + CHROFI + JMD Design
Commendation | Taronga Zoo African Savannah | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects
Commendation | Putney Hill Master Plan and Residential Development | COX Architecture
NSW Architecture Medallion
Australian Museum Project Discover | Neeson Murcutt and Neille, Cox Architecture
Images:
Heritage Architecture: Australian Museum Project Discover; Photographer credit: Brett Boardman
Public Architecture: Sydney Theatre Company; Photographer credit: Brett Boardman
COLORBOND® Award for Steel Architecture: Maitland Athletics Complex; Photographer credit: Murray Wood
