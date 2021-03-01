The Australian Constructors Association (ACA) and Engineers Australia has selected their finalists for the 2021 Australian Construction Achievement Award, with four projects chosen to compete for the top gong.

In its 24th year, the industry award has partnered with the likes of Caterpillar, Cbus and Holcim to deliver the prize to a project that has demonstrated a range of exemplary qualities within the construction process.

ACA CEO Jon Davies says that all finalists demonstrate ‘world class expertise in addressing the growing complexity in construction projects of today’.

“In delivering these projects, the finalists developed collaborative cultures that helped to overcome challenges, while also providing opportunities for greater training and upskilling. These are critical elements for sustaining the industry.”

Engineers Australia CEO Dr Bronwyn Evans extended her congratulations to the finalists.

“To achieve these extraordinary outcomes in a time of such profound difficulty is a testament to the strength and resilience of Australia’s construction and engineering workforce,” she says.

The ACAA Finalists for 2021 are:

Australia 108

Melbourne, Victoria, by Multiplex Constructions

The tallest residential development in the Southern Hemisphere, Melbourne’s Australia 108 rises over 100-levels, featuring luxury residential apartments and a distinctive common floor facility known as the Starburst. The development includes multiple pools, gymnasiums, theatres, private dining rooms, lounge areas, a sky garden, BBQ area, wellness zones and a golf simulator.

Bruce Highway Upgrade

Caloundra Road to Sunshine Motorway, Queensland by Fulton Hogan Seymour Whyte Joint Venture

The Bruce Highway Upgrade – Caloundra Road to Sunshine Motorway - involved upgrading this nationally-significant highway to six lanes and transforming two major interchanges. Located on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, its unique scale, complexity and scope produced a diamond in the rough, pioneering the design and construction of Australia’s first Diverging Diamond Interchange.

Pacific Highway Upgrade

Woolgoolga to Ballina Section 2A - Wells Crossing to Glenugie, NSW by ACCIONA

This project involved upgrading an 8km stretch of the Pacific Highway from Wells Crossing to Glenugie, New South Wales, between Grafton and Coffs Harbour, as part of Transport for NSW’s (TfNSW) Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade. ACCIONA created a new road surface, using a wide variety of innovative techniques.

Zero Cost Energy Future

South Australia by Enerven

In less than two years, Enerven engineered, procured, constructed and commissioned over 150MW of solar PV and 16MW/34MWh of energy storage across 33 SA Water brownfield and greenfield sites in metropolitan and regional South Australia. This infrastructure delivery was part of SA Water’s program to see the energy they generate and export to the market off-set the cost of the electricity they draw from the grid and network charges, to achieve a zero-net outcome.

The winner of the 2021 Australian Construction Achievement Award will be announced on August 26, in a joint event with the 2020 Award, that will be announced on the same night. For more information, visit acaa.net.au.