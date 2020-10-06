Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
The awards are one of a few industry programs that bring leading designers, suppliers and sustainable building practitioners together to celebrate the industry�s best projects, products and of course, people.
shareShare

2020 Sustainability Awards set to go global

For the past 14 years, Architecture & Design magazine has hosted the nation’s most respected and coveted Sustainability Awards program devoted entirely to Australia’s built environment .
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

06 Oct 2020 2m read View Author

2020-Sustainability-Awards-set-to-go-global-1732010740.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

For the past 14 years, Architecture & Design magazine has hosted the nation’s most respected and coveted Sustainability Awards program devoted entirely to Australia’s built environment .

The awards are one of a few industry programs that bring leading designers, suppliers and sustainable building practitioners together to celebrate the industry’s best projects, products and of course, people.

In a global sense, sustainability has earned its rightful place as a central concern to those creating our built environment.

From increasing client awareness to the Green Star rating system, architects, designers and product manufacturers are growing their understanding of the importance of ecologically-sustainable design.

While since 2006 the Sustainability Awards have delivered and awarded the highest calibre and largest diversity of national entries possible, this year with the awards going online in a virtual space, they have finally evolved from a national awards program into an international one.

In other words, the 2020 Sustainability Awards will be streamlined live on Thursday, November 12 – not only as the feature of this year’s Australian built and design sector, but also as an important event in the pantheon of global sustainability awards programs.

So don’t miss out your chance to be part of this amazing international event!

Tickets are available here!

Click here for more details and information on the 2020 Sustainability Awards, streaming live on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap