2020 Sustainability Awards set to go global

For the past 14 years, Architecture & Design magazine has hosted the nation’s most respected and coveted Sustainability Awards program devoted entirely to Australia’s built environment .

The awards are one of a few industry programs that bring leading designers, suppliers and sustainable building practitioners together to celebrate the industry’s best projects, products and of course, people.

In a global sense, sustainability has earned its rightful place as a central concern to those creating our built environment.

From increasing client awareness to the Green Star rating system, architects, designers and product manufacturers are growing their understanding of the importance of ecologically-sustainable design.

While since 2006 the Sustainability Awards have delivered and awarded the highest calibre and largest diversity of national entries possible, this year with the awards going online in a virtual space, they have finally evolved from a national awards program into an international one.

In other words, the 2020 Sustainability Awards will be streamlined live on Thursday, November 12 – not only as the feature of this year’s Australian built and design sector, but also as an important event in the pantheon of global sustainability awards programs.

