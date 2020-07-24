2020 Sustainability Awards entries extended!

Due to unprecedented industry demand as well as logistics issues arising from the various state lockdowns, entry to the 2020 Sustainability Awards has been extended to Friday, August 7.

Now in the 14th year of Architecture & Design magazine running what are Australia’s best-known sustainability awards, this year there will be 16 categories, some of which will include brand-new categories such as Sustainable Emerging Architect / Designer, Smart Building and Urban & Landscape.

According to editor Branko Miletic, “In order to continuously be able to deliver such a distinguished level of award for the past 14 years, we rely on the highest calibre and diversity of entries to ensure that the finalists and winners of each category represent, quite simply, Australia’s best, which is another reason why this two-week extension could be also quite useful to those who have already entered and who wish to add or supplement their entry with extra information, photography and other relevant data.”

Along with the new August 7 closing date for entries, the seven Ambassadors for the awards as well as the seven esteemed jury members, are confident that the final batch of entries will once again show that Australian architects and designers are at the forefront of the industry and its needs.

As 2020 Sustainability Awards ambassador Nicci Leung recently wrote, “…it’s not about the accolade, it’s about the end game. The challenges of sustainability in all its forms are many and varied and all of those who have something to contribute, something to share, something to celebrate need a voice. The benefits of building collective intelligence for collective impact are undeniable; sharing insight and knowledge learned from experimentation and experience helps us all find the many implementable solutions to design and build a better future. The A&D sustainability awards 2020 is an opportunity to be heard.”

And once again, a big thank you goes out to our partners, without who, this event would not be the success that it has become.

To reiterate, the 16 categories for this year are:

People

Emerging Sustainable Architect / Designer

Lifetime Achievement

Women in Sustainability

Projects

Commercial Architecture (Large)

Commercial Architecture (Small)

Education & Research

Urban & Landscape

Multiple Dwelling

Single Dwelling (New)

Single Dwelling (Alteration)

Prefab & Modular

Best Adaptive Reuse

Best of the Best

Innovation

Green Building Material

Waste Elimination

Smart Building

So don’t delay and enter now – you only have two more weeks to go!

To enter, go to https://www.sustainablebuildingawards.com.au/# or for any questions about the terms & conditions, contact the editor of Architecture & Design magazine, Branko Miletic at editor@architectureanddesign.com.au