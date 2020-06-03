The 2020 Sustainability Awards entries are now open

Since we held our last Sustainability Awards last year, it has been a huge seven months, both domestically and internationally. It is also a fact that sustainability and environmentally-sustainable design have not been immune from the huge shifts we have seem both at home and abroad.

However, while news on the climate has somewhat slowed down during the global pandemic, the fact remains that sustainable design is now more important than ever, both environmentally and economically.

So with that said, it is my pleasure to officially open entries to the 2020 Sustainability Awards.

Now in its 14th year of Architecture & Design running the awards, this year there will be 16 categories, some of which will include brand-new categories such as Sustainable Emerging Architect / Designer, Smart Building and Urban & Landscape.

Along with those changes, this year we will also have seven Ambassadors for the awards as well as our seven esteemed jury members, meaning once again we are at the forefront of the industry and its needs.

Being held for the first time ever in Melbourne too will be a novelty, however what will remain a constant is our desire to recognise and reward the pinnacle of sustainable design in Australia.

And of course, for the day event, we will hold our now industry-leading panel event, now called the Sustainability Summit, which will bring together the highest calibre of ideas and innovation and you’re invited and encouraged to be an integral part of it.

So for all the entrants, I wish you the best of luck, and so as to ensure that your entry is directed to the correct category, the 16 2020 Sustainability Awards categories are as follows:

Lastly, a big thank you goes out to our partners, without who, this event would not be the success that it has become.

People

Emerging Sustainable Architect / Designer

Lifetime Achievement

Women in Sustainability

Projects

Commercial Architecture (Large)

Commercial Architecture (Small)

Education & Research

Urban & Landscape

Multiple Dwelling

Single Dwelling (New)

Single Dwelling (Alteration)

Prefab & Modular

Best Adaptive Reuse

Best of the Best

Innovation

Green Building Material

Waste Elimination

Smart Building

To find out about entry terms, eligibility and conditions, please go to https://www.sustainablebuildingawards.com.au/# or contact the editor of Architecture & Design magazine, Branko Miletic at editor@architectureanddesign.com.au