The Upside Down Akubra House by Alexander Symes Architect seeks to do things differently and to form an empathetic and nurturing relationship to the big landscapes around the Northern-Central district of NSW.

The Upside Down Akubra House, inspired by the wide brim of its namesake, it marries beauty and functionality to create an off the grid family home on a 314 hectare cattle farm an hour south of Tamworth in regional NSW.

The siting, orientation and form of the building is derived from it’s place atop a gently sloping hill and is composed to experience the surrounding vistas; immediate views to paddocks and gum trees, and long views to Yella Rock and Hanging Rock that punctuate the horizon.

The Single Dwelling (New) category was spsonosred by Stormtech.

Photography: Barton Taylor