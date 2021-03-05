Logo
Mirvac worked closely with FJMT to enable a unique prefabricated design for The Foundry which has led to significant construction and sustainability efficiencies. It is one of Australia's largest prefabricated commercial buildings and the techniques used
2020 Sustainability Awards Prefab & Modular winner: The Foundry

Designed by award-winning architects Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp (FJMT) and Sissons (up to DA), with interiors by Davenport Campbell, the building features exceptional sustainability practices and materials, overcoming design challenges to raise the bar on sustainability in Australia.
The working environment is also technology-enabled, while the unique multi-atrium space linked by staircases fosters collaboration, allowing ultimate flexibility for its workforce to future-proof the building.

Mirvac worked closely with FJMT to enable a unique prefabricated design for The Foundry which has led to significant construction and sustainability efficiencies. It is one of Australia’s largest prefabricated commercial buildings and the techniques used will be applied to drive time, construction accuracy and costs efficiencies in other developments.

The 2020 Sustainability Awards Prefab & Modular category was proudly sponsored by the BDAA.

Photography: Brett Boardman

