Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
2020 Sustainability Awards Commercial Architecture (Small) winner: Acre Farm Eatery by ZWEI Interiors Architecture & NH Architecture
shareShare

2020 Sustainability Awards Commercial Architecture (Small) winner: Acre Farm Eatery by ZWEI Interiors Architecture & NH Architecture

Acre Farm Eatery by ZWEI Interiors Architecture and NH Architecture
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

26 Nov 2020 1m read View Author

2020-Sustainability-Awards-Commercial-Architec-1-1732010609.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Acre Farm Eatery by ZWEI Interiors Architecture and NH Architecture

Part of the Burwood Brickworks development by Frasers Property, the world’s most sustainable shopping centre, Acre Eatery is an urban rooftop farm showcasing ‘farm to table’ eating in an urban setting.

The scope was to create a unique farm-to table experience that showcases and celebrates farming in a beautiful rooftop setting. One café and one restaurant in a defined outdoor seating area will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner 7 days/week with alcohol. The venue also hosts various events.

Part of the Burwood Brickworks development by Frasers Property, the world’s most sustainable shopping centre, Acre Eatery is an urban rooftop farm showcasing ‘farm to table’ eating in an urban setting. With over 2500sqm of roof space, the site comprises of hydroponic glasshouses, quail coops, worm farms and over 1000sqm of garden beds all delivering fresh produce direct to the restaurant table at Acre.Part of the Burwood Brickworks development by Frasers Property, the world’s most sustainable shopping centre, Acre Eatery is an urban rooftop farm showcasing ‘farm to table’ eating in an urban setting.

The 2000sqm space divided into areas comprising the following:
_ 300sqm Farmhouse restaurant / eatery
_ 65sqm Glasshouse café
_ 635sqm Farming area

With over 2500sqm of roof space, the site comprises of hydroponic glasshouses, quail coops, worm farms and over 1000sqm of garden beds all delivering fresh produce direct to the restaurant table at Acre.

This category was sponsored by Technical Protection Systems (TPS).

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap