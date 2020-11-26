2020 Sustainability Awards Commercial Architecture (Small) winner: Acre Farm Eatery by ZWEI Interiors Architecture & NH Architecture

Acre Farm Eatery by ZWEI Interiors Architecture and NH Architecture

Part of the Burwood Brickworks development by Frasers Property, the world’s most sustainable shopping centre, Acre Eatery is an urban rooftop farm showcasing ‘farm to table’ eating in an urban setting.

The scope was to create a unique farm-to table experience that showcases and celebrates farming in a beautiful rooftop setting. One café and one restaurant in a defined outdoor seating area will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner 7 days/week with alcohol. The venue also hosts various events.

The 2000sqm space divided into areas comprising the following:

_ 300sqm Farmhouse restaurant / eatery

_ 65sqm Glasshouse café

_ 635sqm Farming area

With over 2500sqm of roof space, the site comprises of hydroponic glasshouses, quail coops, worm farms and over 1000sqm of garden beds all delivering fresh produce direct to the restaurant table at Acre.

