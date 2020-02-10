Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
2020 review of the National Competency for Architects
shareShare

2020 review of the National Competency for Architects

The National Standard of Competency for Architects is coordinating a review of the National Standard of Competency for Architects (NSCA).
Sarah Buckley
Sarah Buckley

10 Feb 2020 2m read View Author

2020-NSCA-1732011240.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The National Standard of Competency for Architects is coordinating a review of the National Standard of Competency for Architects (NSCA), guided by an Expert Reference Group comprising nominees from stakeholder bodies in the profession.

“The NSCA describes what is reasonably expected of a person who can demonstrate the standard of skill, care and diligence widely accepted in Australia as a competent professional Architectural practitioner,” according to AACA.

Setting out functions important to the profession of architecture, rather than simply measuring knowledge in isolation from skills, the Standard is not a form of assessment in itself but a framework.

The activities involved in the practice are broadly categorised into four units, comprised of design, documentation, project delivery and practice management.

Alongside five knowledge domains comprising the broad base of understanding underpinning the profession including; regulatory domain, social and ethical domain, sustainable environment domain, disciplinary domain and communication domain.

In January to March – research and data will be collected, March to April – an analysis of survey outcomes, May to June – option analysis and revisions to the Standard, July to September – an implementation of strategy, and October – a presentation of a draft report to the Annual Meeting of Architect Registration Boards.

“The first stage of the review involves a survey to seek feedback on the extent to which the NSCA broadly reflects the role of an architect across the diversity of modes of practice,” says Siobhan Abdurahman.

“The results of this survey will inform the next steps of the review. All responses are anonymous, and the survey should take between 5 to 10 minutes to complete.”

The survey will remain open until February 27.

  • Popular Articles
  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

  • Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study
    Industry News

    Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study

  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap