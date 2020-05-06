2020 Dulux Colour Awards finalists announced

After receiving over 450 entries, a panel of leading names from Australia and New Zealand’s design and creative industries have selected 107 finalists across both commercial and residential spaces.

Finalists for the iconic program, now in its 34th year, were chosen across six categories: Commercial Interior: Public and Hospitality (23 finalists); Commercial Interior: Workplace and Retail (21 finalists); Commercial and Multi-Residential Exterior (15 finalists); Residential Interior (27 finalists); Single Residential Exterior (10 finalists); and Student (11 finalists).

“Architects and designers have set a new precedent with this year’s awards program submissions,” says Andrea Lucena- Orr, Dulux Colour Planning and Communications Manager.

“They have exhibited original and masterful use of both colour and texture in their design approach, creating sophisticated interior and exterior spaces.

“There has been a shift away from cooler whites and neutrals which have previously dominated both residential and commercial interiors, with rich brown-based hues, such as soft terracotta, beiges, earthy greens and warm greys coming to the fore.

“We have seen the emergence of textures, such as concrete effects, patinas, French Wash and Suede Effects in both commercial and residential spaces. Repetition of these textures paired with unexpected tones was apparent, such as yellow, red and coral in the form of accent walls, cabinetry, doors, skylights and trims; not to mention the use of murals and graffiti walls in commercial settings to promote creativity and clever ways to minimise paint wastage.

“Many briefs discussed the need for the space to be conducive for rest and a connection to nature, which translated to the employment of botanicals and natural materials, such as timber in both interiors and exteriors.

“The student submissions were also impressive, delivering fearless and original colour concepts and applications.”

The judging panel includes Adele Winteridge, Director of Foolscap Studio; Jean-Pierre Biasol, Director of Biasol Design Studio; Jonathan Richards, Director of Richards Stanisich Architecture; Kathryn Robson, Director of Robson Rak Architects & Interiors; and Toni Brandso, Director of New Zealand’s Material Creative.

Winners of the 34th Dulux Colour Awards will be announced in the coming months.

Image: Dulux Colour Awards 2020 – Commercial & Multi Residential Exterior. Oran Park High School by Perumal Pedavoli Architects. Photographer: Ela Glogowska.