Australia’s ability to respond to the challenges of climate change and disaster resilience will take centre stage at the upcoming 2019 National Planning Congress in Broadbeach, Queensland.

To open on 15 May, the annual three-day event hosted by the Planning Institute of Australia (PIA) will be addressed by leading experts in planning and development as they explore solutions to make the country disaster-resilient in a sustainable way.

Australia has always been at the receiving end of natural disasters, affecting more than nine million people over the past 30 years.

The rising global temperatures only increase their vulnerability to future climate change-triggered extreme weather events. However, correct and timely planning can mitigate this risk, enhance disaster resilience and make Australian cities, towns and regions more sustainable.

Experts speaking at the National Planning Congress include RMIT associate professor Wendy Steele, who will explore how Australia’s cities will look and function in the future; Urbis planning director Clare Brown, who will talk about taking a national approach when planning for renewables; and Cameron Hoffmann, technical director planning at RPS Group, who will discuss the sustainability of transport planning.

Observing that the Congress was an invaluable opportunity for those working in urban and regional design, planning and development to connect and share ideas, Planning Institute of Australia’s CEO, David Williams says the event brings together the best minds in planning and shaping Australia’s future.

“Whether you have a general interest in planning and development, or a specific interest in how planning and sustainability intersect, this event provides a rare opportunity to learn and be inspired from the most influential thought leaders in the industry.

It’s a must-attend event for planners in Australia wanting to make a positive difference to people’s lives through thoughtful, respectful and sustainable planning and development,” he said.

The Congress will also cover topics such as planning for Indigenous communities; the benefits and dangers of new technologies on Australian communities; and planning safe environments for women.

The 2019 National Planning Congress will be held at the Gold Coast Convention Centre, in Broadbeach, Queensland from 15 – 17 May.

Visit the National Planning Congress website to see the full Congress schedule and to register your attendance.