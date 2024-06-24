Landscape projects of cultural and tourism significance were recognised at the 2024 NT State Awards with the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) announcing the jury’s winning selections for their positive impact on communities.

Jury chair Dr Janelle Arbon says that the winners demonstrated the power of belonging and how landscape architecture and strategic thinking shaped resilient, connected, healing and inclusive communities.

“A sense of belonging is important for everyone, no matter your age, gender, physical ability, or cultural background,” Dr Arbon says.

“Of equal importance is the understanding that a sense of belonging is an expression of individuality, while also a collective journey created through acknowledging the past, embracing the present twists and turns, and looking forward to the future where connections are formed before being celebrated.

“Belonging and connections were evident across the diverse field of entrants, which included small thought-provoking interventions and large township shaping strategic documents.”

The Jabiru Lakeside Precinct Masterplan

The Jabiru Lakeside Precinct Masterplan, on Australia’s only dual World Heritage-listed site, won an Award of Excellence in the Cultural Heritage category, a Landscape Architecture Award for Tourism and a Regional Achievement Award.

Located within the Kakadu National Park, the Jabiru project was prompted by the closure of the Ranger Uranium Mine and the corresponding termination of the associated township lease. Designed by Enlocus, Common & Stafford Strategy, the Masterplan and the accompanying Business Case articulated the spatial and urban infrastructure necessary to successfully pivot the town from its previous mining economy to one focused on the development of economically, socially, and environmentally sustainable tourism.

“The Jabiru Lakeside Precinct Masterplan... was conceived through close culturally sensitive collaboration and consultation with the Gundjeihmi Aboriginal Corporation and the Mirarr people, the Traditional Owners of the subject land, to ensure the project’s vision is respectful to their long-term aspirations and values,” the jury says.

The Baruwei Lookout

Located in Jawoyn Country in Nitmiluk National Park, the Baruwei Lookout by CLOUSTON Associates won the top Award of Excellence for Tourism and a Regional Achievement Award. The design incorporates simple organic forms, colours, and materials that blend into the landscape. The viewing decks and trail wrap around rocky outcrops, providing changing viewpoints for day-to-day activities.

“The project allows for improved accessibility for an awe-filled connection to place of a must-visit natural destination in the Top End. The connection to place for visitors is accentuated through a deeper understanding of Jawoyn Country and appreciation of Traditional Owners’ spiritual connection to the land,” the jury said.

All winners at the State Awards level proceed to the National Landscape Architecture Awards to be held later this year.

2024 NT State Awards winners

Category: Cultural Heritage

Jabiru Lakeside Precinct Masterplan | Enlocus, Common & Stafford Strategy | Award of Excellence

Category: Tourism

Baruwei Lookout | CLOUSTON Associates | Award of Excellence

Jabiru Lakeside Precinct Masterplan | Enlocus, Common & Stafford Strategy | Landscape Architecture Award

Regional Achievement Award

Jabiru Lakeside Precinct Masterplan | Enlocus, Common & Stafford Strategy

Baruwei Lookout | CLOUSTON Associates

President’s Award | Winner: Samuel Hare