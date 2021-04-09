Leading Australian developer Crown Group has received a double nomination at the prestigious CTBUH Awards, an international awards program dedicated to the advancement of tall buildings in urban landscapes across the world.

Infinity by Crown Group and Arc by Crown Group, both designed by Koichi Takada Architects have been shortlisted for the Tall Buildings 100m Category in The Best Tall Buildings in the World Award for 2021.

Presenting one of the most prestigious award programs in design and architecture, the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) is considered the world’s leading resource for professionals focused on the design and construction of tall buildings and future cities.

Infinity by Crown Group, which has already been awarded the UDIA Best Concept Design, is a coveted landmark at Sydney’s Green Square Town Centre. The design of the residential apartment tower by Koichi Takada Architects defies convention with its cutting-edge looped shape layout.

Arc by Crown Group, also a recipient of multiple international honours, is a breath-taking work of art that captures the beauty of Australia’s favourite harbour city. The building features heritage-inspired lower levels that morph into a modern glass and steel tower, capped with more than a dozen steel arches. The tower includes an eight-storey cathedral-like atrium that rises an impressive 20m above a public laneway, flanked by trendy cafes, restaurants and retail stores.

Spanning over 20 categories for Best Tall Building, Urban Habitat, Innovation, Renovation, Interior Design, Construction, and Engineering, the CTBUH Awards aim to offer sophisticated and comprehensive analysis of the shortlisted structures and advocate for the positive impact that these buildings can have on the cities and communities they inhabit.

Crown Group’s chairman and CEO, Iwan Sunito said the recognition by CTBUH is a testament to the inspired collaborations that bring Crown Group’s projects to life.

“At Crown Group, our goal is to offer the very best in modern residential living through magnificent design. We work with architecture and design teams who understand the importance of projects that converse with and relate to the environment in which they’re built. In this way, our residential communities are able to stand out.”

“We’re very pleased and honoured that not just one, but two of our projects have been shortlisted. Both Infinity by Crown Group and Arc by Crown Group stand resolutely as key projects in the Crown Group Portfolio.”

Hear Koichi Takada talk about his latest projects in our exclusive podcast interview with him.