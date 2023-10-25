The Australian Flexible Pavement Association (AfPA) has called upon built environment and transport professionals to join them at the 19th International Flexible Pavements Conference in Brisbane from October 30.

With an increased spotlight on road sustainability, the conference will see a number of state road agencies, government officials, industry representatives and road and construction associations come together to discuss solutions in mitigating carbon emissions within the flexible pavement industry.

Crumb rubber, recycled materials and plastic waste solutions are merely a few materials being assessed by researchers for suitability for future roads. The AfPA sees the Conference as an opportunity for much-needed discussions to be held to pave the road to net zero with 2030 emissions targets on the horizon.

A number of topics will be explored, focusing on the pillars of sustainability, diversity and inclusion, health and safety, technology, and innovation. Keynote speakers at the event will include government officials, industry leaders, and global experts.

The AfPA believes that sustainability is simply more than environmentally conscious methods, believing diversity and inclusion are also pillars of the architectural buzzword. The Conference will explore how these pillars can be intertwined amongst the industry and strengthen the economy in the process.

