Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
International pavements conference to lay the road to sustainability
shareShare

International pavements conference to lay the road to sustainability

The Australian Flexible Pavement Association (AfPA) has called upon built environment and transport professionals to join them at the 19th International Flexible Pavements Conference in Brisbane from October 30.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

25 Oct 2023 2m read View Author

19th-International-Flexible-Pavements-Conference-1732010052.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The Australian Flexible Pavement Association (AfPA) has called upon built environment and transport professionals to join them at the 19th International Flexible Pavements Conference in Brisbane from October 30.

With an increased spotlight on road sustainability, the conference will see a number of state road agencies, government officials, industry representatives and road and construction associations come together to discuss solutions in mitigating carbon emissions within the flexible pavement industry.

Crumb rubber, recycled materials and plastic waste solutions are merely a few materials being assessed by researchers for suitability for future roads. The AfPA sees the Conference as an opportunity for much-needed discussions to be held to pave the road to net zero with 2030 emissions targets on the horizon.

A number of topics will be explored, focusing on the pillars of sustainability, diversity and inclusion, health and safety, technology, and innovation. Keynote speakers at the event will include government officials, industry leaders, and global experts.

The AfPA believes that sustainability is simply more than environmentally conscious methods, believing diversity and inclusion are also pillars of the architectural buzzword. The Conference will explore how these pillars can be intertwined amongst the industry and strengthen the economy in the process.

For more information about the conference and to register, click here.

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap