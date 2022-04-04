The shortlist for the 2022 Australian Interior Design Awards has been announced, with 184 projects in the reckoning for the prestigious recognition.

Now in its 19th year, the Australian Interior Design Awards program celebrates the work of Australia’s finest design minds across residential, commercial and public sectors, with projects recognised both domestically and internationally.

This year’s jury, convened by Geraldine Maher, director of Maher Design, included Madeleine Blanchfield, director, Madeleine Blanchfield Architects (NSW); Eid Goh, director, Architects EAT (VIC); Stuart Krelle, director, Luchetti Krelle (NSW); Rosie Morley, principal, Fender Katsalidis (VIC); Jade Nottage, director, Tom Mark Henry (NSW); Beatrix Rowe, principal, Beatrix Rowe Interior Design (VIC); Peter Walker, director, Cumulus Studio (TAS); and Scott Walker, principal, Hassell (VIC).

2022 Australian Interior Design Awards Shortlist

Residential Design

Adam Kane Architects for Walnut House, Victoria

Alcorn Middleton for Toowong Lighthouse, Queensland

Anna Carin Design Studio for The Bakery, New South Wales

Arent and Pyke with Carter Williamson for Layer Cake, New South Wales

Arent and Pyke with David Boyle Architect for Legato House, New South Wales

Bennett Murada Architects for Robinsons Run, New South Wales

BKK Architects for 17 Union Street, Victoria

Bokey Grant for DD House, New South Wales

Bower Architecture and Interiors for Kate's New Place, Victoria

Brad Swartz Architects and Henry Wilson for Laneway Glass House, New South Wales

BVN for Billyard Ave, New South Wales

Carole Whiting Studio for Gable House, Victoria

Clare Cousins Architects for Stable and Cart House, Victoria

D Hage Designs for Den Tex Apartment, Amsterdam

Doherty Design Studio for Grid House, Victoria

Fiona Lynch Interior Design for Sorrento House, Victoria

Flack Studio for Elwood Residence, Victoria

Flack Studio for Troye Sivan House, Victoria

H and E Architects for Birch Tree Residence, New South Wales

Ha Architecture for Courtyard House, Victoria

Heartly for Canning Street Cottage, Victoria

Heartly for Richmond One, Victoria

Iota and Studio Roam for Lewis House, Western Australia

Kennedy Nolan for Always, Victoria

Kestie Lane Studio for St Martins Lane, Victoria

Kosloff Architecture for Gatwick Private Hotel, Victoria

Lachlan Seegers Architect for Erskineville House, New South Wales

Lande Architects for Malvern House, Victoria

Luke Fry Architecture and Interior Design for Ripponlea House, Victoria

Mattr Studio for beâCHâlet, New South Wales

MJA Studio in association with Iota and Studio Roam for Jimmy's House, Western Australia

Nina Maya Interiors for Residence R, New South Wales

NTF Architecture for Emplacement, Victoria

Pleysier Perkins with George Marks Design for Normanby House, Victoria

Pop Architecture and Karyne Murphy Studio for Fallow House, Victoria

Powell and Glenn for Aspect House, Victoria

Renato D'Ettorre Architects for Woollahra Terraces, New South Wales

Richards Stanisich for 15 Young Street, New South Wales

Robson Rak for Magnolia House, Victoria

Robson Rak for St Huberts, Victoria

Se Déa for Norfolk House, New South Wales

Sibling Architecture for Stable House, New South Wales

Smac Studio for Mirror Image, New South Wales

Splinter Society Architecture for Villa Italia, Victoria

Studio Acustico for Tranquilla House, Victoria

Studio Bright for Autumn House, Victoria

Studio Gram for Rose Park House, South Australia

Studio Ilk Architecture & Interiors for Tinderbox, Tasmania

Studio Petra in collaboration with Tecture for Guildford House, Victoria

Studio Prineas for Elià House, New South Wales

Studio Quarters for Bondi Terrace, New South Wales

Tanner Architects for Mays Point, Tasmania

Tobias Partners for Camp Cove House, New South Wales

Tobias Partners for Lavender Bay House, New South Wales

Williams Burton Leopardi for Kingswood Residence, South Australia

Wrightson Stewart for New Farm Apartment, Queensland

YSG Studio for Soft Serve, New South Wales

Residential Decoration

Arent and Pyke for Layer Cake, New South Wales

Arent and Pyke for Legato House, New South Wales

Brahman Perera for West Block, Victoria

Carole Whiting Studio for Gable House, Victoria

Doherty Design Studio for Grid House, Victoria

Fiona Lynch Interior Design for Burnley House, Victoria

Fiona Lynch Interior Design for Sorrento House, Victoria

Flack Studio and Nixon Fortey Architecture for Emplacement, Victoria

Flack Studio for Elwood Residence, Victoria

Flack Studio for Troye Sivan House, Victoria

George Marks Design for Normanby House, Victoria

Nina Maya Interiors for Residence R, New South Wales

Simone Haag for Hampton, Victoria

Simone Haag with Agushi and WAI for Jennings, Victoria

SJS Interior Design for Red Hill Residence, Australian Capital Territory

Studio AEM and Studio Gestalt Design for Harbour View House, New South Wales

Studio Quarters for Bondi Terrace, New South Wales

Williams Burton Leopardi for Kingswood Residence, South Australia

YSG Studio for Dream Weaver, New South Wales

YSG Studio for Soft Serve, New South Wales

Hospitality Design

Alexander and Co. for Genovese Coffee House, New South Wales

Anthology for Smith Street Bistrot, Victoria

Barbis Studio for Inka Japanese Restaurant, Australian Capital Territory

Brahman Perera for Entrecôte Prahran, Victoria

Brahman Perera for Ursula's Paddington, New South Wales

Curious By Design for Yugen Tea Bar, Victoria

Design King Company for The Surf, New South Wales

DKO Architecture for Archer's, Victoria

Ewert Leaf for Tokyo Tina, Victoria

Flack Studio for Square and Compass, Victoria

Flack Studio for Untitled, Victoria

Hassell for Di Stasio Carlton, Victoria

Hecker Guthrie for Hector’s Deli South Melbourne, Victoria

IF Architecture for Auterra, Victoria

Luchetti Krelle for Ovolo South Yarra, Victoria

Nic Graham and Associates for QT Auckland, New Zealand

Pattern Studio for Adytum, Australian Capital Territory

Platform by DesignOffice for Handpicked Wines Melbourne, Victoria

Richards Stanisich for The Woollahra Hotel, News South Wales

Russell and George for Society, Victoria

Russell and George for Yakimono, Victoria

Sans-Arc for Midi, Victoria

Splinter Society Architecture for Deeds Brewery and Taproom, Victoria

Studio 103 for Flower Drum, Victoria

Studio Gram for Arkhé, South Australia

Studio Gram for Fugazzi, South Australia

Studio Tate for Relinque Urban Retreat, Victoria

Techne Architecture and Interior Design and Eleisha Gray Design for Tippy Tay, Victoria

Tom Robertson Architects with Simone Haag for Bassano, Victoria

Welsh and Major for The Imperial, New South Wales

Williams Burton Leopardi for Restaurant Botanic, South Australia

Retail Design

Akin Atelier for Poho, New South Wales

Bradhly Le for Fanuli Contract, New South Wales

Design By Golden for Buff Nail Studio, Victoria

Design By Golden for Viktoria and Woods Chadstone, Victoria

Esoteriko for Coco and Lola, New South Wales

Foolscap Studio for ODE Dermatology, Victoria

IF Architecture for Baker Bleu, Victoria

IF Architecture for Jardan Perth, Western Australia

IF Architecture for Lux FX Lighting Studio, Victoria

Joanne Motee for Aesthetik Skin and Laser Clinic, Victoria

Loop Creative for Victor Churchill, Victoria

Nickolas Gurtler Interior Design for Cole Hair Studio, New South Wales

Pattern Studio for The Daily Edited Flagship, New South Wales

Russell and George for LKNU, Victoria

SJB for Calibre Bondi Junction, New South Wales

Studio Edwards for Finesse Shoe Store, Victoria

Studio Kate for CASA by Kate Nixon, New South Wales

Studio Shibui and H and G Designs for Alba Noosa Providore, Queensland

Troupe Studio for Wineism, Queensland

X Plus O for Space by Thynk, New South Wales

Workplace Design

Arent and Pyke for Vida Glow HQ, New South Wales

Bates Smart for Ashurst, Victoria

Bradhly Le for Fanuli Contract, New South Wales

BVN for BVN Brisbane Studio, Queensland

BVN for Elmo Workplace, Victoria

BVN for Multiplex Headquarters, New South Wales

BVN for The Club House at Queen and Collins, Victoria

BVN in partnership with KTA for The Mezzanine at Queen and Collins, Victoria

ClarkeHopkinsClarke for ClarkeHopkinsClarke Architects’ Studio, Victoria

ClarkeHopkinsClarke for Waterman Business Centre Eastland, Victoria

Construction By Design for Roc Partners, New South Wales

Cox Architecture for Midtown Workplace, Queensland

Design By Golden for RMBL Office, Victoria

Fjmt Studio for Built Head Office, New South Wales

Foolscap Studio for The Commons South Yarra, Victoria

Hames Sharley for Hames Sharley Perth Studio, Western Australia

Milieu Creative for Ventnor Street, Western Australia

Mirvac for Olderfleet, Victoria

Rezen for Forrest Place, Western Australia

Rezen for New Me, Western Australia

Rezen in collaboration with Templewell Studio for IGO, Western Australia

Studio 103 for ID Land, Victoria

Studio 103 for Queen and Collins, Level 16, Victoria

Studio 103 for VCON Headquarters, Victoria

Studio Edwards for NTS Space, Victoria

Studio Kate for Casa by Kate Nixon, New South Wales

Studio May for Boutique Office Fitout, Victoria

Studio Tate for Burnet Institute, Victoria

Unispace for Hugo Boss, Victoria

Warren and Mahoney for 188 Quay, New Zealand

Warren and Mahoney for Colliers, New Zealand

Warren and Mahoney for Dexus Place, 80 Collins Street, Victoria

Watts Studio and Amiconi Architects for The Art Studio, Victoria

Woods Bagot for ABN Headquarters, Leederville, Western Australia

YSG Studio for Johnson Partners, New South Wales

Installation Design

Australian Centre for Contemporary Art for Who's Afraid of Public Space?, Victoria

BVN for Residential Display Suite, New South Wales

Decibel Architecture for The Lume Melbourne, Victoria

Ewert Leaf for No. 58 Wattle, Victoria

Pattern Studio for Adytum Library, Australian Capital Territory

SJB in collaboration with Rick Lepastrier and Vania Contreras for Eucalyptusdom, New South Wales

Studio Edwards for Community by Alt. Material, Victoria

Thylacine Design for Puffing Billy Railway Lakeside Visitor Centre, Victoria

Trigger for Warrane, New South Wales

Youssofzay and Hart for Light and Darkness, New South Wales

Public Design

Architectus for Macquarie University 1 Central Courtyard, New South Wales

Brearley Architects and Urbanists and Grant Amon Architects for Victorian Pride Centre, Victoria

BVN for International Grammar School Bibliotheque, New South Wales

BVN for Margaret Bailey Building, Ascham School, New South Wales

BVN for Ravenswood Senior Learning Centre, New South Wales

McBride Charles Ryan for Penleigh and Essendon Grammar School Gymnasium, Victoria

MGS Architects for Xavier College Manresa, Victoria

Scott Carver with Woods Bagot for Theatre Royal Sydney, New South Wales

Silvester Fuller and Openwork for Froebel Carlton, Victoria

Studio Bright for Monash Robotics Lab, Victoria

Three Fishes Interior Design for Ed Square Children's Playground, New South Wales

Photo credits:

Jardan Perth, WA by IF Architecture – Retail Design | Photo: Dion Robeson

QT Auckland, NZ by Nic Graham and Associates – Hospitality Design | Photo: Alex Wallace

Theatre Royal Sydney, NSW by Scott Carver with Woods Bagot – Public Design | Photo: Terence Chin