184 projects vie for 2022 Australian Interior Design AwardsThe shortlist for the 2022 Australian Interior Design Awards has been announced, with 184 projects in the reckoning for the prestigious recognition.
Now in its 19th year, the Australian Interior Design Awards program celebrates the work of Australia’s finest design minds across residential, commercial and public sectors, with projects recognised both domestically and internationally.
This year’s jury, convened by Geraldine Maher, director of Maher Design, included Madeleine Blanchfield, director, Madeleine Blanchfield Architects (NSW); Eid Goh, director, Architects EAT (VIC); Stuart Krelle, director, Luchetti Krelle (NSW); Rosie Morley, principal, Fender Katsalidis (VIC); Jade Nottage, director, Tom Mark Henry (NSW); Beatrix Rowe, principal, Beatrix Rowe Interior Design (VIC); Peter Walker, director, Cumulus Studio (TAS); and Scott Walker, principal, Hassell (VIC).
2022 Australian Interior Design Awards Shortlist
Residential Design
- Adam Kane Architects for Walnut House, Victoria
- Alcorn Middleton for Toowong Lighthouse, Queensland
- Anna Carin Design Studio for The Bakery, New South Wales
- Arent and Pyke with Carter Williamson for Layer Cake, New South Wales
- Arent and Pyke with David Boyle Architect for Legato House, New South Wales
- Bennett Murada Architects for Robinsons Run, New South Wales
- BKK Architects for 17 Union Street, Victoria
- Bokey Grant for DD House, New South Wales
- Bower Architecture and Interiors for Kate's New Place, Victoria
- Brad Swartz Architects and Henry Wilson for Laneway Glass House, New South Wales
- BVN for Billyard Ave, New South Wales
- Carole Whiting Studio for Gable House, Victoria
- Clare Cousins Architects for Stable and Cart House, Victoria
- D Hage Designs for Den Tex Apartment, Amsterdam
- Doherty Design Studio for Grid House, Victoria
- Fiona Lynch Interior Design for Sorrento House, Victoria
- Flack Studio for Elwood Residence, Victoria
- Flack Studio for Troye Sivan House, Victoria
- H and E Architects for Birch Tree Residence, New South Wales
- Ha Architecture for Courtyard House, Victoria
- Heartly for Canning Street Cottage, Victoria
- Heartly for Richmond One, Victoria
- Iota and Studio Roam for Lewis House, Western Australia
- Kennedy Nolan for Always, Victoria
- Kestie Lane Studio for St Martins Lane, Victoria
- Kosloff Architecture for Gatwick Private Hotel, Victoria
- Lachlan Seegers Architect for Erskineville House, New South Wales
- Lande Architects for Malvern House, Victoria
- Luke Fry Architecture and Interior Design for Ripponlea House, Victoria
- Mattr Studio for beâCHâlet, New South Wales
- MJA Studio in association with Iota and Studio Roam for Jimmy's House, Western Australia
- Nina Maya Interiors for Residence R, New South Wales
- NTF Architecture for Emplacement, Victoria
- Pleysier Perkins with George Marks Design for Normanby House, Victoria
- Pop Architecture and Karyne Murphy Studio for Fallow House, Victoria
- Powell and Glenn for Aspect House, Victoria
- Renato D'Ettorre Architects for Woollahra Terraces, New South Wales
- Richards Stanisich for 15 Young Street, New South Wales
- Robson Rak for Magnolia House, Victoria
- Robson Rak for St Huberts, Victoria
- Se Déa for Norfolk House, New South Wales
- Sibling Architecture for Stable House, New South Wales
- Smac Studio for Mirror Image, New South Wales
- Splinter Society Architecture for Villa Italia, Victoria
- Studio Acustico for Tranquilla House, Victoria
- Studio Bright for Autumn House, Victoria
- Studio Gram for Rose Park House, South Australia
- Studio Ilk Architecture & Interiors for Tinderbox, Tasmania
- Studio Petra in collaboration with Tecture for Guildford House, Victoria
- Studio Prineas for Elià House, New South Wales
- Studio Quarters for Bondi Terrace, New South Wales
- Tanner Architects for Mays Point, Tasmania
- Tobias Partners for Camp Cove House, New South Wales
- Tobias Partners for Lavender Bay House, New South Wales
- Williams Burton Leopardi for Kingswood Residence, South Australia
- Wrightson Stewart for New Farm Apartment, Queensland
- YSG Studio for Soft Serve, New South Wales
Residential Decoration
- Arent and Pyke for Layer Cake, New South Wales
- Arent and Pyke for Legato House, New South Wales
- Brahman Perera for West Block, Victoria
- Carole Whiting Studio for Gable House, Victoria
- Doherty Design Studio for Grid House, Victoria
- Fiona Lynch Interior Design for Burnley House, Victoria
- Fiona Lynch Interior Design for Sorrento House, Victoria
- Flack Studio and Nixon Fortey Architecture for Emplacement, Victoria
- Flack Studio for Elwood Residence, Victoria
- Flack Studio for Troye Sivan House, Victoria
- George Marks Design for Normanby House, Victoria
- Nina Maya Interiors for Residence R, New South Wales
- Simone Haag for Hampton, Victoria
- Simone Haag with Agushi and WAI for Jennings, Victoria
- SJS Interior Design for Red Hill Residence, Australian Capital Territory
- Studio AEM and Studio Gestalt Design for Harbour View House, New South Wales
- Studio Quarters for Bondi Terrace, New South Wales
- Williams Burton Leopardi for Kingswood Residence, South Australia
- YSG Studio for Dream Weaver, New South Wales
- YSG Studio for Soft Serve, New South Wales
Hospitality Design
- Alexander and Co. for Genovese Coffee House, New South Wales
- Anthology for Smith Street Bistrot, Victoria
- Barbis Studio for Inka Japanese Restaurant, Australian Capital Territory
- Brahman Perera for Entrecôte Prahran, Victoria
- Brahman Perera for Ursula's Paddington, New South Wales
- Curious By Design for Yugen Tea Bar, Victoria
- Design King Company for The Surf, New South Wales
- DKO Architecture for Archer's, Victoria
- Ewert Leaf for Tokyo Tina, Victoria
- Flack Studio for Square and Compass, Victoria
- Flack Studio for Untitled, Victoria
- Hassell for Di Stasio Carlton, Victoria
- Hecker Guthrie for Hector’s Deli South Melbourne, Victoria
- IF Architecture for Auterra, Victoria
- Luchetti Krelle for Ovolo South Yarra, Victoria
- Nic Graham and Associates for QT Auckland, New Zealand
- Pattern Studio for Adytum, Australian Capital Territory
- Platform by DesignOffice for Handpicked Wines Melbourne, Victoria
- Richards Stanisich for The Woollahra Hotel, News South Wales
- Russell and George for Society, Victoria
- Russell and George for Yakimono, Victoria
- Sans-Arc for Midi, Victoria
- Splinter Society Architecture for Deeds Brewery and Taproom, Victoria
- Studio 103 for Flower Drum, Victoria
- Studio Gram for Arkhé, South Australia
- Studio Gram for Fugazzi, South Australia
- Studio Tate for Relinque Urban Retreat, Victoria
- Techne Architecture and Interior Design and Eleisha Gray Design for Tippy Tay, Victoria
- Tom Robertson Architects with Simone Haag for Bassano, Victoria
- Welsh and Major for The Imperial, New South Wales
- Williams Burton Leopardi for Restaurant Botanic, South Australia
Retail Design
- Akin Atelier for Poho, New South Wales
- Bradhly Le for Fanuli Contract, New South Wales
- Design By Golden for Buff Nail Studio, Victoria
- Design By Golden for Viktoria and Woods Chadstone, Victoria
- Esoteriko for Coco and Lola, New South Wales
- Foolscap Studio for ODE Dermatology, Victoria
- IF Architecture for Baker Bleu, Victoria
- IF Architecture for Jardan Perth, Western Australia
- IF Architecture for Lux FX Lighting Studio, Victoria
- Joanne Motee for Aesthetik Skin and Laser Clinic, Victoria
- Loop Creative for Victor Churchill, Victoria
- Nickolas Gurtler Interior Design for Cole Hair Studio, New South Wales
- Pattern Studio for The Daily Edited Flagship, New South Wales
- Russell and George for LKNU, Victoria
- SJB for Calibre Bondi Junction, New South Wales
- Studio Edwards for Finesse Shoe Store, Victoria
- Studio Kate for CASA by Kate Nixon, New South Wales
- Studio Shibui and H and G Designs for Alba Noosa Providore, Queensland
- Troupe Studio for Wineism, Queensland
- X Plus O for Space by Thynk, New South Wales
Workplace Design
- Arent and Pyke for Vida Glow HQ, New South Wales
- Bates Smart for Ashurst, Victoria
- Bradhly Le for Fanuli Contract, New South Wales
- BVN for BVN Brisbane Studio, Queensland
- BVN for Elmo Workplace, Victoria
- BVN for Multiplex Headquarters, New South Wales
- BVN for The Club House at Queen and Collins, Victoria
- BVN in partnership with KTA for The Mezzanine at Queen and Collins, Victoria
- ClarkeHopkinsClarke for ClarkeHopkinsClarke Architects’ Studio, Victoria
- ClarkeHopkinsClarke for Waterman Business Centre Eastland, Victoria
- Construction By Design for Roc Partners, New South Wales
- Cox Architecture for Midtown Workplace, Queensland
- Design By Golden for RMBL Office, Victoria
- Fjmt Studio for Built Head Office, New South Wales
- Foolscap Studio for The Commons South Yarra, Victoria
- Hames Sharley for Hames Sharley Perth Studio, Western Australia
- Milieu Creative for Ventnor Street, Western Australia
- Mirvac for Olderfleet, Victoria
- Rezen for Forrest Place, Western Australia
- Rezen for New Me, Western Australia
- Rezen in collaboration with Templewell Studio for IGO, Western Australia
- Studio 103 for ID Land, Victoria
- Studio 103 for Queen and Collins, Level 16, Victoria
- Studio 103 for VCON Headquarters, Victoria
- Studio Edwards for NTS Space, Victoria
- Studio Kate for Casa by Kate Nixon, New South Wales
- Studio May for Boutique Office Fitout, Victoria
- Studio Tate for Burnet Institute, Victoria
- Unispace for Hugo Boss, Victoria
- Warren and Mahoney for 188 Quay, New Zealand
- Warren and Mahoney for Colliers, New Zealand
- Warren and Mahoney for Dexus Place, 80 Collins Street, Victoria
- Watts Studio and Amiconi Architects for The Art Studio, Victoria
- Woods Bagot for ABN Headquarters, Leederville, Western Australia
- YSG Studio for Johnson Partners, New South Wales
Installation Design
- Australian Centre for Contemporary Art for Who's Afraid of Public Space?, Victoria
- BVN for Residential Display Suite, New South Wales
- Decibel Architecture for The Lume Melbourne, Victoria
- Ewert Leaf for No. 58 Wattle, Victoria
- Pattern Studio for Adytum Library, Australian Capital Territory
- SJB in collaboration with Rick Lepastrier and Vania Contreras for Eucalyptusdom, New South Wales
- Studio Edwards for Community by Alt. Material, Victoria
- Thylacine Design for Puffing Billy Railway Lakeside Visitor Centre, Victoria
- Trigger for Warrane, New South Wales
- Youssofzay and Hart for Light and Darkness, New South Wales
Public Design
- Architectus for Macquarie University 1 Central Courtyard, New South Wales
- Brearley Architects and Urbanists and Grant Amon Architects for Victorian Pride Centre, Victoria
- BVN for International Grammar School Bibliotheque, New South Wales
- BVN for Margaret Bailey Building, Ascham School, New South Wales
- BVN for Ravenswood Senior Learning Centre, New South Wales
- McBride Charles Ryan for Penleigh and Essendon Grammar School Gymnasium, Victoria
- MGS Architects for Xavier College Manresa, Victoria
- Scott Carver with Woods Bagot for Theatre Royal Sydney, New South Wales
- Silvester Fuller and Openwork for Froebel Carlton, Victoria
- Studio Bright for Monash Robotics Lab, Victoria
- Three Fishes Interior Design for Ed Square Children's Playground, New South Wales
Photo credits:
Jardan Perth, WA by IF Architecture – Retail Design | Photo: Dion Robeson
QT Auckland, NZ by Nic Graham and Associates – Hospitality Design | Photo: Alex Wallace
Theatre Royal Sydney, NSW by Scott Carver with Woods Bagot – Public Design | Photo: Terence Chin
