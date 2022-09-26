Laminex has revealed and added 14 new products to its 2022 Colour Collection, underlining the company’s desire to remain ahead of major design trends.

The new additions bolster Laminex's Solid Colours, Woodgrains and AbsoluteMatte collections, with each collection reminiscent of the Australian environment. The implementation of black and reduction of intense colour increase each collection’s versatility and usability.

“‘Nature is a constant source of inspiration to us,” says Laminex’s General Manager of Sales and Marketing, Sacha Leagh-Murray.

“Our new collection captures the wildly diverse palette of Australia’s natural landscape, taking cues from the rich ochre colours of the earth to the glistening blue shades of the ocean.

“Striking the perfect balance of vibrancy and tranquillity, the new decors reconnect us with the freedom and beauty of nature.”

A number of highly saturated additions have been added to the Living Pigments range, including two yellow shades. Golden Wattle is a soft organic yellow, while Coastal Sunrise evokes a colour you’d expect of its name, with yellow and orange hues that mimic a sunrise.

Moving from sun to sea, Portsea is a cool mid-tone ocean blue, while Otway is a deeply blackened shade that sits exactly halfway between blue and green.

Four new shades have been added to the Woodgrain range, which seeks to encapsulate the details of natural timber. Chestnut Woodland is one of these shades, a warm chestnut brown with long grain detailing that channels fine furniture, while Weathered Pine is a hybrid design sitting between a rotary ply and papyrus.

AbsoluteMatte, featuring smooth finishes, has welcomed six new colours. These include Aries (a neutral greyed white), Spinifex (a soft organic green-blue), Paper Bark (a mid grey with a green undertone), Otway (a deeply blackened green-blue), Moroccan Clay (a strongly blackened red with yellow undertones) and Kalamata (a pure, heavily blackened bold red).

