130 years of shaping cities: PTW Architects

PTW Architects, one of Australia’s oldest architecture practices, has achieved yet another important milestone as it completes 130 years in business this year.

Established in 1889 in Sydney by James Peddle, the reputed design studio has played an important role in transforming the city over several decades, with its diverse projects shaping the way people use and inhabit urban spaces and built environments. PTW has a considerable presence in the Asia Pacific with studios in Beijing, Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi, and is staffed by over 200 architects and designers including 100 in the Sydney office.

Sydney executive director Simon Parsons attributes the practice’s longevity in part to its willingness to change and adapt, as well as embrace collaboration and partnership.

“PTW continues to build on its track record, further developing design leadership and relationships that allow the firm to create genuine partnerships, sharing specialised knowledge and awareness of local and international context and culture amongst project stakeholders,” he says.

Having built a strong foundation in residential architecture and commercial towers, PTW has expanded its highly diversified practice to specialise in a broad range of sectors including infrastructure, hospitality, integrated communities, education, the arts and sport.

Landmark projects include 88 Christie Street St Leonards (2022 completion); One Sydney Harbour, Barangaroo, Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW) design architect; PTW local architect (ongoing), The Calyx (2016); Sydney’s One Central Park (2014) with design architect Ateliers Jean Nouvel and PTW as local collaborating architect; and the new extension to the National Gallery of Australia (2010).