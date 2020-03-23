107 finalists vie for 2020 Dulux Colour Awards

A panel of leading design experts has selected 107 finalists from more than 450 submissions entered for the 2020 Dulux Colour Awards. The finalists from across Australia and New Zealand were selected on the basis of their exceptional use of colour across a range of award categories.

Now in its 34th year, the iconic awards program is Australia and New Zealand’s premier showcase of inspirational colour application in built environments, and recognises Australian and New Zealand design practitioners for their innovative and creative use of colour in their projects.

The finalists were chosen across six categories: Commercial Interior: Public and Hospitality (23 finalists); Commercial Interior: Workplace and Retail (21 finalists); Commercial and Multi-Residential Exterior (15 finalists); Residential Interior (27 finalists); Single Residential Exterior (10 finalists); and Student (11 finalists).

Apart from the category prizes, the jury will also select two Grand Prix prize winners, one each for Australia and New Zealand. Smith & Tzannes, Elenberg Fraser, Jackson Clements Burrows, Carole Whiting Interiors and Design, and Cox Architecture are some of the design practices competing for the honours.

The jury includes Adele Winteridge, director of Foolscap Studio; Jean-Pierre Biasol, director of Biasol Design Studio; Jonathan Richards, director of Richards Stanisich Architecture; Kathryn Robson, director of Robson Rak Architects & Interiors; and Toni Brandso, director of New Zealand’s Material Creative.

Winners of the 34th Dulux Colour Awards will be announced in the coming months.

View all the finalists of the 2020 Dulux Colour Awards.