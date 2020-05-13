10 ways on how to kickstart Sydney’s post Covid-19 development

The City of Sydney plans to build its way out the pandemic-induced economic slump and is asking the public for development ideas with a view to help kickstart the economy for the second half of 2020.

Sydney lord mayor Clover Moore says, “The Central Sydney Planning Strategy is the most detailed planning review of the city centre in more than four decades. It was the product of three years of deep research, block by block, carefully examining the way our city works and where sunlight falls.”

“This is our blueprint for planning done well – allowing the city to grow with new skyscrapers that protect employment space, while making sure sunlight continues to shine through to treasured public spaces including Hyde Park, the Royal Botanic Gardens, Martin Place and Wynyard Park.”

“We can build tall towers in the city, we can see our skyline rise with iconic, sustainable buildings, by following deep, evidence-based work that considers the current and future needs of our city”

“Our community, businesses, landowners and industry have the opportunity to contribute to plans for the future of our city. Now more than ever, it’s important to plan and lay the foundations for the road to recovery and our future,” notes Moore.

The 10 key elements of the City of Sydney strategy are:

Prioritising employment growth and increasing capacity for employment in central Sydney;

Ensuring tower sites consider wind, sunlight, public views and setbacks to deliver a better experience for the public on city streets;

Enabling employment growth throughout the CBD, particularly in new tower clusters that are positioned to protect key public spaces from overshadowing and deliver design excellence;

Ensuring transport and local infrastructure keeps pace with growth and that Sydney is inclusive of all members of society;

Moving towards zero net energy for all buildings accessing growth opportunities in the tower clusters and elsewhere in central Sydney;

Protecting, enhancing and expanding central Sydney’s heritage, public places and spaces. This includes progressing plans for three new squares along George Street – at Circular Quay, Town Hall and near Railway Square – to provide precincts that improve the liveability of the city centre;

Strengthening of public open space, accessibility and connections to make moving around the city easier and more enjoyable for workers, residents and visitors;

Promoting design excellence by requiring all towers and major development to go through the well-regarded design competition process;

Monitoring outcomes and responding to issues that arise to ensure central Sydney’s ongoing success;

The simplification and unification of central Sydney to reabsorb The Rocks, Darling Harbour, Ultimo (The Goods Line, Central Park and UTS) and Central Railway to Cleveland Street. Having a single consent authority and framework will make planning more consistent and reduce red tape, uncertainty and hurdles.

Image: Supplied