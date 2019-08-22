Logo
FRONT.design is a two-day trade event that is a gateway to source innovative products and solutions.
Only 1 week to go for FRONT.design

FRONT.design is a two-day trade event that is a gateway to research the commercial design market, make new and meaningful connections and source innovative products and solutions.
FRONT.design is a two-day trade event that is a gateway to research the commercial design market, make new and meaningful connections and source innovative products and solutions.

From catching up with exhibitors, to organising meetings in the business lounge or even tuning into the CPD presentations and seminars, by using FRONT’s unique tech, visitors can make sure they have got a fully stacked day by booking meetings with exhibitors and peers.

FRONT.design will enable visitor to make meaningful connections with every link in the specification chain.

In fact, one of the biggest takeaways for visitors is learning about forward-thinking products and concepts that you may not have considered for your projects before.

So its 2 days, 2 floors, 60 brands and less than 1 week to go as of today.

Here’s a complete list of our exhibitor brands.

Returning on the 29-30 August 2019 at International Towers, Tower 3 Barangaroo, FRONT.design gives you unrestricted access to innovative design solutions and valuable learning.

With all-day catering and happy hour drinks, visitors will be able to take this unique relationship-building opportunities to the next level. Register for FREE now.

