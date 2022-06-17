Logo
$73m worth of residential space being built in Sydney’s south
Branko Miletic
17 Jun 2022 1m read View Author

Sydney-based investment house, Princeton says that it has commenced building two Sydney residential projects in Botany and Blakehurst, worth a combined value of $73 million.

The Botany project includes the construction of 36 residential apartments and five retail shops, with an end value of $38 million. The suburb has grown in popularity with its rising number of parks and cafes and has all the vibrancy of city living with the pulse of a small village.

As Blakehurst attracts more luxury builds, the residential building, will include the construction of 32 residential apartments with an end value of $35 million.

Princeton founders George Gadallah and Craig Anderson are looking forward to expanding their footprint in Sydney’s growing South.

“The commencement of the Botany and Blakehurst projects mark an exciting new chapter for Princeton in Sydney’s South,” says Gadallah.

We are proud to lead the charge during this period of growth in the region and look forward to bringing new world-class apartment living to the community,” he says.

Botany and Blakehurst is expected to be completed in Q4 2023.

Images: Supplied

