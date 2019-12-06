$729M Sydney Football Stadium rebuild delayed as Nov deadline passes

The rebuilding of the Sydney Football Stadium has been further delayed with the NSW Government missing its November deadline to award the construction contract. Both Multiplex and John Holland are in the running for the $729 million contract, while the final design will be from Cox Architecture.

The current impasse is a result of Lendlease withdrawing from their construction option after carrying out demolition of the former Allianz Stadium. The government had then set a November deadline to appoint a new construction firm.

While the decision on the new builder will be announced in the coming weeks with negotiations in the final stages, there are still concerns that the project would be delayed further. Lendlease had pulled out of the project because they believed the stadium couldn’t be built to the required specifications within the budget provided.

The Berejiklian government’s decision to demolish and rebuild the Sydney Football ­Stadium has met with backlash from community groups as well as opposition parties with the issue dominating the March election campaign.

Image: The SFS being demolished / Austadiums.