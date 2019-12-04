$685M expansion plan announced for Chadstone shopping centre

The Chadstone Shopping Centre in Melbourne is all set for a major expansion with Vicinity Centres, Australia’s leading retail property group revealing plans for a massive $685 million redevelopment. Co-owned by Vicinity Centres and the Gandel Group, Chadstone is Australia’s biggest shopping mall with an enhanced luxury retail, dining and entertainment offering.

The project will include a nine-storey office building, 1400 additional car spaces, an upgraded food precinct and expansion of the leisure and dining precinct. The redevelopment will not increase the size of the shopping precinct, with space within Chadstone’s existing footprint to be refreshed and repurposed to accommodate the expansion plans.

With Victoria expected to add a million people to its population by 2026, Melbourne is all set to become Australia’s most populous city. An expanded Chadstone will be well-placed to accommodate and service the growing population, according to Vicinity chief development officer Carolyn Viney.

“We know Chadstone plays a significant role within the growing Monash economic region supporting ongoing and future employment. Our plans will address demand from commercial tenants wanting to be based at Chadstone and continue to deliver the experiences our customers and retailers have come to expect from The Fashion Capital,” Viney says.

“Our destination centres, such as Chadstone, are community hubs bringing together the key elements that create the vibrant neighbourhood feel we all crave. We’re combining world class, experience-led retailing, convenient services, office space and accommodation, all enabled by robust public transport connections.”

Work on the redevelopment is expected to begin in 2021 after approval from the City of Stonnington, and by Chadstone co-owner the Gandel Group.

Community consultations will be held over 10 weeks in December, January and February for feedback on the proposed expansion.