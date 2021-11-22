Logo
$36m contract awarded to build modular Brisbane quarantine centre

Multiplex has selected Fleetwood as one of several suppliers of modular buildings that will make up the purpose-built quarantine facility.
Branko Miletic
22 Nov 2021

Multiplex has selected Fleetwood as one of several suppliers of modular buildings that will make up the purpose-built quarantine facility.

Under the subcontract arrangement, Fleetwood will utilise its manufacturing facilities in Queensland, New South Wales and Melbourne to build modular accommodation units as part of the Australian Government’s plan to deliver the facilities by March 2022.

The contract for the Centre for National Resilience in Brisbane is expected to be approximately $36 million

The facility will be built and owned by the Australian Government and operated by the Queensland Government for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the contract, Chief Executive Officer Bruce Nicholson says: “We look forward to partnering with Multiplex to deliver this important initiative for the Australian and Queensland Governments.”

