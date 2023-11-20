Amora Group is all set to unveil their third Australian hotel following the completion of the extensive refurbishment of the Brisbane CBD property.

The $30-million revitalisation of the former Novotel Brisbane hotel designed by leading interior designer Cottee Parker will not only present a new era of luxury to Brisbane’s hospitality scene but also add to the family-owned and operated hotel group’s expanding portfolio of properties.

The Amora Group consists of six hotels operating in Thailand and Australia; the group’s Australian journey began 25 years ago with the Amora Hotel Riverwalk Melbourne, followed by Amora Hotel Jamison Sydney, and now, the latest addition – Amora Hotel Brisbane.

Earp Siriphatrawan, newly appointed executive director and second-generation owner of Amora Group was a key driver behind the purchase of the former Novotel Brisbane in 2020, despite the global pandemic and an uncertain market.

“The pandemic brought about a shift in the mindsets of travellers, and their motivations are very different now. They seek unique and meaningful experiences that bring value to their vacations. It is not enough to just position a property as ‘five-star luxury’,” Siriphatrawan says.

Cottee Parker’s thoughtful design of the 296-room Amora Brisbane across its 14 floors showcases a harmonious marriage of tradition and modernity, inspired by themes of wellness with natural organic tones, abundant greenery, and radiant natural lighting to create spaces exuding rejuvenation and elegance.

“We’re very excited to soon unveil the complete Amora Brisbane and cater to both locals and travellers alike with a more sophisticated experience. Guests will be taken on a journey of extravagance, met with tradition. We’re devoted to curating a hospitable space that pairs the warmth of home comforts with the novelty of luxuries and indulgence,” says Narej Farik, group director – commercial and business development of Amora Hotels & Resorts.

Designed to deliver a tranquil ambience – echoing its Thai heritage – to leisure travellers in the heart of the CBD, the hotel, which is just a short walk away from Central Station, is also well-equipped to host corporate events and weddings. Guests can choose from a range of room types including premier rooms and suites providing a truly lavish experience with a spectacular vista of the Brisbane skyline. An outdoor rooftop pool and deck with an adjacent fitness studio and sauna deliver an exquisite wellness experience.

Scheduled to open in December 2023, Amora Brisbane will set the standard for sophisticated accommodation, luxe amenities and premium service within the Brisbane hospitality scene.

Photos: Amora Group