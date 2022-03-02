A new residential development is taking shape in the heart of the growing, family-friendly Castle Hill community in Sydney – one that offers a haven of wellbeing and comfort, conveniently close to the hustle and bustle of the town centre.

Designed by a collaborative team of local and international architectural practices, KWG Property’s new $300-million opulent Castle Island is the next exciting chapter in Sydney’s evolving Hills District development story.

Situated on its own distinctive island site, Castle Island is just a few steps from the revitalised Showgrounds precinct, a $1 billion destination town centre linked into the world-class Sydney Metro station. Led by the NSW government and anchored by a new civic plaza heart, this lively and walkable public realm with green space will be active day and night throughout the week and promises a raft of cultural offerings.

Future residents of Castle Island’s one, two and three-bedroom apartments can enjoy everything from reinvigorated local amenities and the newly redeveloped Castle Towers shopping precinct to the best of Sydney, with the Metro connection ensuring residents no longer have to battle the M2 commute into the CBD.

The generously sized apartments feature full-height glazed facades designed to offer extensive views that enable residents to feel connected to the outdoors, while the luxurious interiors mimic the beautifully landscaped surrounds to reflect warmth and comfort.

The Castle Island development will offer a total of 295 apartments spread across 7 towers of 7-8 levels, and delivered in three stages.

While the sun-filled one- and two-bedroom apartments will delight both owner-occupiers and investors, Castle Island’s unique 3-faced, 135sqm three-bedroom apartments will really excite families, downsizers and right-sizers.

Residents can choose from two luxurious palettes inspired by native flora to colour their space: WOODLAND’s pale oak-inspired timbers paired harmoniously with stone grey benchtops and brushed bronze accents; or FOREST FLOOR’s creamy marble-look benches, black wenge cabinetry and on-trend matte black tapware to create a classic contrast interior mood.

Going beyond standard Sydney offerings, the beautifully crafted apartments blend luxurious elements with a contemporary botanic vibe. The extensive use of natural materials and textures brings a relaxed and uncomplicated feel to the free-flowing spaces, offering a tranquil sanctuary designed to meet the demands of today’s modern lifestyles.

Residents will also have access to communal spaces designed by Glyph Studio including a clubhouse, gym, lobby, library and coworking space. Featuring private lounging nooks, communal tables, comfortable seating, yoga zones, games and play areas, there’s space for rooftop meals, sunset drinks, family gatherings, or winding down with a book on a weekend afternoon.

Three elevated sky gardens are furnished with barbecues, intimate niches, a yoga lawn and outdoor cinema, encouraging interaction, connection or retreat.

Construction will commence in Q4 2022, with Stage 1 completion expected in Q2 2024.