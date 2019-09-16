$2B residential masterplan unveiled for Melbourne’s Moonee Valley Racecourse

Feehan Row is a premium residential offering of the Moonee Valley Park project, a mixed use development planned on the 40-acre Moonee Valley Racecourse in Melbourne.

Named after John F. Feehan, who sold his farm to Samuel Cox in 1882 for the development of the iconic racing track known today as the Moonee Valley Racecourse, Feehan Row will comprise of 67 premium two, three and four bedroom luxury residences designed by architects Rothelowman with interiors by Mim Design and landscape architecture by Tract Landscaping.

Nestled in more than 20 acres of botanical green spaces, Moonee Valley Park has been planned as an urban village, which on completion, will deliver more than 2,000 new dwellings comprising of townhouses and apartments, as well as retail and entertainment facilities, commercial office space, cafes, and community and wellbeing spaces.

According to Hamton Property Group managing director Matt Malseed, their objective for Feehan Row was to create a premium residential offering targeted at owner-occupiers within a landscaped setting that drew upon the historic nature of the racecourse.

“In harmony with the lush, green landscape of Moonee Valley Park, Feehan Row’s Homes and Terraces are carefully crafted and meticulously designed.

“With the balance of the residential offering at Moonee Valley Park set to comprise of apartments, Feehan Row’s 67 Homes and Terraces offer a rare opportunity within what is set to become a century-defining neighbourhood, surrounded by unprecedented parklands and first class amenities only 6km from Melbourne’s CBD.

Feehan Row is situated adjacent to the new 5,000-square-metre Tote Park, featuring spacious rolling lawns, picturesque views and the new Tote Café within the restored heritage Tote building. Tote Park will be the first publicly accessible space available to visitors and residents.

The heritage-inspired design of the first stage homes and terraces by renowned architecture firm Rothelowman was inspired by the established Victorian terrace homes of Moonee Ponds and surrounding Melbourne suburbs.

Rothelowman principal Chris Hayton says, “Our approach was intrinsically connected with Moonee Valley Park’s vision to connect environment and green space with architecture, encouraging wellbeing and quality of life.

“In designing Feehan Row, we went back to the early days of Melbourne architecture and looked at the evolution of terrace housing, which gave us an opportunity to reinvent the grandeur of Victorian terraces from a hugely influential period in Melbourne’s history. The resulting design is not ostentatious or overt – it creates a strong presence in a restrained, elegant and contemporary way.”