The $21-million expansion of the Belmont Private Hospital in Brisbane has been completed, with the redevelopment significantly increasing the mental health services capacity at the healthcare facility across multiple units.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Management announced the completion of the project, which marks a significant development in the treatment of mental health in Australia. Executed by Northwest in partnership with Aurora Healthcare Australia, the expansion will make Belmont one of the largest private mental health hospitals in the country.

Northwest is the largest healthcare real estate owner, manager and developer (for long term ownership) in Australia and New Zealand, specialising in the development of market-leading healthcare precincts and facilities to deliver a range of critical health services to local communities. The Belmont development is consistent with Northwest’s long-term commitment to increase critical mental healthcare infrastructure across the region, with the demand for mental health treatment growing exponentially since the pandemic.

Aurora is the nation’s largest speciality private mental health provider with more than 1500 beds across 16 facilities. The partnership with Northwest provides the ideal combined expertise and capability for the provision of mental health treatment facilities such as Belmont.

Northwest executive director of development, Chris Adams says, “We are particularly proud that this will make Belmont the largest private mental health hospital in Queensland, and one of the largest private mental health hospitals in Australia, making a meaningful contribution to addressing the demand for this type of healthcare.”

“The provision of high-quality treatment facilities for mental health patients is increasingly critical, and mental health is a materially under-serviced sector of the Australian healthcare industry. Belmont Private Hospital has experienced consistent, significant demand for critical mental health services, and Northwest is pleased to partner with Aurora to help meet this demand by increasing Belmont’s capacity by around a third, as well as creating new opportunities for sub-speciality services.”

Belmont’s expansion delivers a dedicated 24-bed combined Perinatal and Women’s Unit; a 10-bed Young Adult and Adolescent Unit; a refurbished Trauma and Dissociation Unit; and an additional 12 beds to the Older Adult Mental Health Unit for a combined total of 185 beds across the hospital. The redevelopment also creates 14 additional specialist consulting suites, 10 new therapy group rooms, and 70 new carpark spaces over three levels.

Aurora Healthcare Australia chief executive officer, Julia Strickland-Bellamy said: “We are delighted to see the completion of this exceptional upgrade to Belmont Private Hospital. The expansion will significantly boost mental health services, allowing more patients to benefit from access to life-changing treatments and services. The Brisbane community deserves world-class healthcare and the completion of this expansion increases our ability to provide leading mental health treatment and support closer to home.”