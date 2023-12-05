Hospitality group, Accor announces the completion of the $20 million refurbishment of their hotel property, Novotel Sydney City Centre.

Formerly the Mercure Sydney Wynyard, the 283-room hotel is located on York Street in the heart of Sydney CBD, and has now been reimagined as Novotel Sydney City Centre, with the interior design concept curated by Australian design studio Dezign not only echoing nature but also elevating guest experiences.

The Sydney CBD property is also the first Australian Novotel hotel to present an innovative design philosophy for rooms and public spaces from Novotel’s designers in Paris called ‘Hypothesis’, which centres around the ethos of creating a hotel with less waste – not only environmentally but also in terms of reducing waste of space and time.

With live greenery in every room, emerald carpets in the lobby, and timber finishes, bespoke joinery and stone accents, the redesign showcases the hotel’s alleviation in a contemporary way.

All rooms boast natural lighting and scenic views of Sydney’s world-famous CBD, with key suites presenting partial water views of Sydney Harbour, while balcony rooms and suites enjoy vistas of Wynyard Park.

“We want guests to achieve the balance they seek during their stay. Room furnishings are flexible, allowing guests to customise their stays. We have created an environment that’s ideal for corporate travellers, families and couples. This level of dynamism in design will allow guests to truly create a home away from home, and an office away from the office,” says Kim Stredder, general manager of Novotel Sydney City Centre.

More features and facilities will be added to Novotel Sydney City Centre in 2024 including the Novotel Fitness Studio, an exciting new dining concept with a renowned chef, and even a Pillow Menu for guests.